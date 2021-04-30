Integration of the golden-layout to Vue

Installation

npm i -S vue-golden-layout

Fast example

< golden-layout > < gl-row > < gl-component title = "component1" > < h1 > Component 1 </ h1 > </ gl-component > < gl-stack > < gl-component title = "component2" > < h1 > Component 2 </ h1 > </ gl-component > < gl-component title = "component3" > < h1 > Component 3 </ h1 > </ gl-component > </ gl-stack > </ gl-row > </ golden-layout >

Note: each component who is not rendered in a stack will indeed be rendered in a golden-layout singleton stack.

Bigger example

Demo available here

A more complex exemple is in the project when git-cloned. In order to test, the static sample application can be compiled like this:

npm install npm run demo

You can now browse http://localhost:9000

The example can be found in the sources under the '/demo' folder

Usage

import vgl from 'vue-golden-layout' Vue.use(vgl);

In case of incompatibility with bundlers, vue-golden-layout can be bundeled by the sources. The sources entry point is in vue-golden-layout/src/index.ts

import vgl from 'vue-golden-layout/src' Vue.use(vgl);

Don't forget in order to make it work

Include a golden-layout theme CSS.

import 'golden-layout/src/css/goldenlayout-light-theme.css'

Available themes are light , dark , soda , translucent .

goldenlayout-base.css is already integrated to the library.

Structure

Elements like <gl-row> , <gl-col> and <gl-stack> can be represented in a tree - they respectively stand for a golden-layout row, column and stack.

Components

Component are described by extension - namely, by giving their content using the data from the defining component.

< gl-component > < h1 > Heydoo </ h1 > Price: {{priceLess}} </ gl-component >

Saving/restoring states

TL;DR: The state is the model of the golden-layout object

The golden-layout has a property and an event named state .

The event is triggered when the state has changed (even deeply, like a deep watch).

The property is used at mount to initialise the configuration. After that, any change will have no effect.

to initialise the configuration. After that, any change will have no effect. The state property can be a Promise , then the golden-layout will be rendered only when the Promise has been resolved.

Notes:

The property state can be given minified or not

can be given minified or not The event state gives indeed the minified version of the config, and the expanded version as a second argument.

gives indeed the minified version of the config, and the expanded version as a second argument. It is also the v-model of the golden-layout

of the In order to reload a state, the Vue object structure must corresp to the state it be applied to If there is a miss-match between the Vue object structure and the state, the golden-layout object creation-error event will be raised



Sub-object states

Every <gl-... > can have a :state.sync property ( Dictionary ) that will be saved along his other properties in the golden-layout state. This is a good place for example for custom containers to store locally what is needed to be persisted.

Components events and properties

Events

Layout' events

Straight forwards from golden-layout, refer to their doc

itemCreated stackCreated rowCreated tabCreated columnCreated componentCreated selectionChanged windowOpened windowClosed itemDestroyed initialised activeContentItemChanged

Contained objects' events

Straight forwards from golden-layout, refer to their doc

stateChanged titleChanged activeContentItemChanged beforeItemDestroyed itemDestroyed itemCreated

Components' events

Straight forwards from golden-layout, refer to their doc

open destroy close tab hide show resize

Properties

Layout' properties

({ default : true }) hasHeaders: boolean ({ default : true }) reorderEnabled: boolean ({ default : false }) selectionEnabled: boolean ({ default : true }) popoutWholeStack: boolean ({ default : true }) closePopoutsOnUnload: boolean ({ default : true }) showPopoutIcon: boolean ({ default : true }) showMaximiseIcon: boolean ({ default : true }) showCloseIcon: boolean ({ default : 5 }) borderWidth: number ({ default : 10 }) minItemHeight: number ({ default : 10 }) minItemWidth: number ({ default : 20 }) headerHeight: number ({ default : 300 }) dragProxyWidth: number ({ default : 200 }) dragProxyHeight: number

(default: 5 = 5 seconds)

When the state change, an event is fired and provides the new state. Unfortunately, when something is poped-out, querying the state will raise an exception if the pop-out' golden-layout is not loaded. Hence, the first call to GoldenLayout.toConfig() will for sure raise an exception.

The policy chosen here is to then wait a bit and try again. In order to avoid infinite exception+try-again, a time-out is still specified.

Therefore:

Changing this value to higher will not postpone the event fireing, it will just allow more time for the pop-out to load before raising an exception

This can be useful to increase in applications where the main page has some long loading process before displaying the golden-layout

Contained objects' properties

title: string : Used for tab title

: Used for tab title tabId: string : Used as the v-model of a gl-stack or gl-dstack to determine/set the active tab

: Used as the of a or to determine/set the active tab width: number

height: number

closable: boolean

reorderEnabled: boolean

hidden: boolean

Contained objects' methods

show() and hide() respectively show and hide the element

and respectively show and hide the element focus() brings the element in front recursively, making sure all tabs are right for them to be visible (also brings the window in front if needed)

brings the element in front recursively, making sure all tabs are right for them to be visible (also brings the window in front if needed) delete() delete the vue-object and the gl-object

delete the vue-object and the gl-object nodePath is the unique path to this node from the golden-layout root (can change). The golden-layout object has a method getSubChild(path: string) that returns this vue-object (useful between page reload)

Containers

Containers have an additional color-group: boolean property defaulted to false . A container for which this property is set to true will see all his descendants have a color assigned to their tabs.

This is meant to be used when the same component can be used twice on different objects, to follow in the pop-outs which is the descendant of which.

Note: by default, routes that are glCustomContainer have a color-group set to true

Specific components

Some components have been programmed as an extension, even if they are not part of golden-layout proprio sensu.

Duplicatable stacks are stacks that should always remain in the main window as their content is modified programatically. These stacks, when poped-out, remain in the main screen while their content is poped-out. Components defined in it that are not closable nor reorder-enabled will stay in the stack in the main window.

The router is a glContainer that aims to sublimate the <router-view /> It lets users manage their routes in tabs, open them in a split screen or even popped-out in another browser window on another physical display.

The main usage is <gl-router /> . Any options of router-view still has to be implemented.

Note: gl-router is a gl-dstack .

gl-router' slots

A default content to render all routes can be provided as the route slot template - with or without scope : if a scope is queried, it will be the route object. If this content is provided, it should contain a <main /> tag that will be filled with the loaded route component.

Note: the provided template will be ignored when maximised/popped-out.

All the components in the default slot will be added as tabs in the router.

gl-router' properties

titler

Allows to specify a function that takes a route object in parameter and gives the string that will be used as tab title. If none is specified, the default is to take $route.meta.title - this means that routes have to be defined with a title in their meta-data.

Specify the URL to use when the user closes all the tabs ( "/" by default)

gl-route s are components displaying a route. They are meant to be used in a gl-router but only have to be used in a golden-layout container.

They can take a name and/or a path , and their closable and reorder-enabled properties are false by default. They can be forced a title but their container' titler will be used if not.

Note: all the elements inside them will have a this.$route pointing to the given route, not the actual URL.

glCustomContainers

Users can define components who describe a part of the layout. In order to do this, instead of extending Vue , the component has to extend glCustomContainer .

var comp = Vue.extend({...}); var vgl = require ( 'vue-golden-layout' ) var comp = vgl.glCustomContainer.extend({...});

export class MyComp extends Vue { ... } import { glCustomContainer } from 'vue-golden-layout' export class MyComp extends glCustomContainer { ... }

The template' root must therefore be a proper golden-layout child (row, col, stack, ...)

These components can be used as route components.

Low-level functionalities

Global components

Some golden-layout global component can be given before any instanciation (while declaring classes) by calling this function:

import { registerGlobalComponent } from 'vue-golden-layout'

(container: any, state: any)=> void is the signature of a gloden-layout component and they are created per golden-layout instances

isSubWindow

import { isSubWindow } from 'vue-golden-layout'

The main application component will be created in any pop-out that is opened. The <golden-layout> node will generate an empty HTML content, so nothing in it will be rendered. Though, if needed, this value is true when the component is generated in a pop-out which indicate that the component won't even be rendered and should take no action.

CSS

The elements with the glComponent CSS class are the ones directly included in the <div> controlled and sized by golden-layout and answers to this class to fit in the layout child container, that can be overridden

.glComponent { width : 100% ; height : 100% ; overflow : auto; }

Objects linking

Golden-layout and Vue both have objects representing their internal state. A glRow is associated with a ContentItem .

Each vue object has a glObject property and, vice versa, each golden-layout object has a vueObject property linking to each another.

Virtual vs actual tree

Vue objects (rows, components, stacks, ...) all have a $parent that retrieve their Vue' parent. Also their children might be retrieved with $children .