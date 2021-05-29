Add shortcuts by listening to events on the document, anywhere
This is the version for Vue 2, if you are looking for the Vue 3 version, take a look at the next branch
next branch
npm install vue-global-events
Thanks to Vue’s event modifiers, handling events is extremely easy however, you’re limited to DOM element events.
We decided to change that, so now you can register global events (for example application shortcuts) just like you would listen to events on a component. No need to worry about unregistration either. You can toggle the events with a single
v-if. Works with SSR too.
import GlobalEvents from 'vue-global-events'
// register globally
Vue.component('GlobalEvents', GlobalEvents)
// or locally
export default {
components: { GlobalEvents },
// rest of your component
}
After that you can register global events like this:
<GlobalEvents
v-if="listenersConnected"
@keyup.ctrl.tab="nextTab"
@keyup.ctrl.shift.tab="previousTab"
@keyup.space="pause"
@contextmenu="openMenu"
/>
filter
Function to prevent any event from being executed based on anything related to the event like the element that triggered it, the name, or the handler.
Function
() => true
event: Native Event Object
handler: method passed to
GlobalEvents component
eventName: event name with key modifiers
filter should return
false to prevent the execution of a handler:
<GlobalEvents
:filter="(event, handler, eventName) => event.target.tagName !== 'INPUT'"
@keyup.prevent.space.exact="nextTab"
/>
In the example above
event would be the native
keyup Event Object,
handler would be the method
nextTab and
eventName would be the string
keyup.
eventName can contain key modifiers if used
target
Target element where
addEventListener is called on. It's a String that refers to a global variable like
document or
window. This allows you to add events to the
window instead of
document.
String
'document'
Warning: This prop is not reactive. It should be provided as a static value. If you need it to be reactive, add a
key attribute with the same value:
<GlobalEvents :target="target" :key="target" />
.prevent events with
.ctrl and other modifiers as browsers may be using them as shortcuts.
.preventDefault(). The list includes
Ctrl+Tab/
Cmd+Tab,
Ctrl+W/
Cmd+W. You can find more information in this StackOverflow answer.
@keydown.+ for detecting the plus sign. This is important because symbols and numbers on the digit row will provide different keyCodes depending on the layout used.
Vue.config.keyCodes. This is especially useful for numbers on the digit row: add
Vue.config.keyCodes.digit1 = 49 so you can write
@keydown.digit1 because writing
@keydown.1 will trigger when
keyCode === 1.
keyup with modifiers like
.ctrl or
.shift: the keyup event is triggered when a key is released and that's also when the
event.ctrlKey is checked, which if you just released, will be false. This is because
ctrl,
shift and
alt are checked differently. If you want to trigger on the
keyup event of a modifier, you need to use its keycode (check it here. For example, for the
ctrl key, that would be:
@keyup.17. You can also use the advice above this one to provide it a name like ctrlkey.
Run tests in watch mode:
npm run dev
Build the library with:
npm run build
And then open the
index.html file
