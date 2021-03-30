Vue component on top of the Glide.js
Installing with npm is recommended and it works seamlessly with webpack.
npm i vue-glide-js
To use in your project, just import vue-glide and install into Vue.
import Vue from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
import VueGlide from 'vue-glide-js'
import 'vue-glide-js/dist/vue-glide.css'
Vue.use(VueGlide)
new Vue({
el: '#app',
render: h => h(App)
})
<template>
<div id="app">
<vue-glide>
<vue-glide-slide v-for="i in 10" :key="i">
Slide {{ i }}
</vue-glide-slide>
</vue-glide>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { Glide, GlideSlide } from 'vue-glide-js'
export default {
components: {
[Glide.name]: Glide,
[GlideSlide.name]: GlideSlide
}
}
</script>
MIT © 2018-present Anton Reshetov