Vue Glide

Vue component on top of the Glide.js

Documentation

https://antonreshetov.github.io/vue-glide

Install

NPM

Installing with npm is recommended and it works seamlessly with webpack.

npm i vue-glide-js

Download

You can download latest version from the Github: Download

Quick Start

Global

To use in your project, just import vue-glide and install into Vue.

import Vue from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import VueGlide from 'vue-glide-js' import 'vue-glide-js/dist/vue-glide.css' Vue.use(VueGlide) new Vue({ el : '#app' , render : h => h(App) })

On demand

< template > < div id = "app" > < vue-glide > < vue-glide-slide v-for = "i in 10" :key = "i" > Slide {{ i }} </ vue-glide-slide > </ vue-glide > </ div > </ template > < script > import { Glide, GlideSlide } from 'vue-glide-js' export default { components : { [Glide.name]: Glide, [GlideSlide.name]: GlideSlide } } </ script >

License

MIT © 2018-present Anton Reshetov