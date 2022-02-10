VueGL

Usage

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/three" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-gl" > </ script > < vgl-renderer id = "my-canvas" > < template # scene > < vgl-scene > < vgl-mesh > < template # geometry > < vgl-sphere-geometry > </ vgl-sphere-geometry > </ template > < template # material > < vgl-mesh-basic-material > </ vgl-mesh-basic-material > </ template > </ vgl-mesh > </ vgl-scene > </ template > < template # camera > < vgl-perspective-camera position = "spherical" :position-radius = "5" > </ vgl-perspective-camera > </ template > </ vgl-renderer > < script > new Vue({ el: "#my-canvas" , components: VueGL }); </ script >

See the documentation for more information.

Available components

Components reference shows a list of available core components. Example components reference also introduces additional components you can use immediately.

The list of components not implemented yet can be found at this project.

Contribution

Are you interested in enhance this product? We're really glad and thanks a lot!

See Contributing guidelines to get started.

