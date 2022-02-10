Vue.js components rendering 3D WebGL graphics reactively with three.js.
<!-- Load scripts -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/three"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-gl"></script>
<!-- Define canvas and objects -->
<vgl-renderer id="my-canvas">
<template #scene>
<vgl-scene>
<vgl-mesh>
<template #geometry>
<vgl-sphere-geometry></vgl-sphere-geometry>
</template>
<template #material>
<vgl-mesh-basic-material></vgl-mesh-basic-material>
</template>
</vgl-mesh>
</vgl-scene>
</template>
<template #camera>
<vgl-perspective-camera position="spherical" :position-radius="5"></vgl-perspective-camera>
</template>
</vgl-renderer>
<!-- Register components and start vue -->
<script>
new Vue({ el: "#my-canvas", components: VueGL });
</script>
See the documentation for more information.
Components reference shows a list of available core components. Example components reference also introduces additional components you can use immediately.
The list of components not implemented yet can be found at this project.
