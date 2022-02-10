openbase logo
vue-gl

by vue-gl
1.0.0 (see all)

Vue.js components rendering 3D WebGL graphics reactively with three.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

751

GitHub Stars

530

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue WebGL, Vue 3D, Vue Canvas

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

VueGL

Vue.js components rendering 3D WebGL graphics reactively with three.js.

Financial Contributors on Open Collective

Usage

<!-- Load scripts -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/three"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-gl"></script>

<!-- Define canvas and objects -->
<vgl-renderer id="my-canvas">
  <template #scene>
    <vgl-scene>
      <vgl-mesh>
        <template #geometry>
          <vgl-sphere-geometry></vgl-sphere-geometry>
        </template>
        <template #material>
          <vgl-mesh-basic-material></vgl-mesh-basic-material>
        </template>
      </vgl-mesh>
    </vgl-scene>
  </template>
  <template #camera>
    <vgl-perspective-camera position="spherical" :position-radius="5"></vgl-perspective-camera>
  </template>
</vgl-renderer>

<!-- Register components and start vue -->
<script>
  new Vue({ el: "#my-canvas", components: VueGL });
</script>

See the documentation for more information.

Available components

Components reference shows a list of available core components. Example components reference also introduces additional components you can use immediately.

The list of components not implemented yet can be found at this project.

Contribution

Are you interested in enhance this product? We're really glad and thanks a lot!
See Contributing guidelines to get started.

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

FOSSA Status

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
246K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
vfi
@luxdamore/vue-fake3d-image-effect✨ A fake 3D Image Effect with WebGL - w/ VueJS - SSR Compatible
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
46
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vue-gl-fxA simple library to create effects using shaders within VueJS
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
@ion-phaser/coreA web component to use Phaser Framework with Angular, React, Vue, etc 🎮
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
703
vuw
vue-unity-webglUnity 3d Component for VueJS
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
334
