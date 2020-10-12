openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vgb

vue-github-buttons

by Saran Tanpituckpong ✔️
3.1.0 (see all)

:octocat: GitHub buttons component for Vue.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.8K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue GitHub Buttons

license vue 2 npm npm Travis Codacy grade ESLint Gluons

:octocat: GitHub buttons component for Vue.

Installation

Via NPM:

NPM

npm install vue-github-buttons

Via Yarn:

yarn add vue-github-buttons

Demo

Go to https://gluons.github.io/vue-github-buttons

Usage

import Vue from 'vue';
import VueGitHubButtons from 'vue-github-buttons';
import App from './App.vue';

// Stylesheet
import 'vue-github-buttons/dist/vue-github-buttons.css';

Vue.use(VueGitHubButtons);
// Or if your don't want to use cache
Vue.use(VueGitHubButtons, { useCache: false });

new Vue({
    el: '#app',
    render: h => h(App)
});

<template>
    <div id="app">
        <gh-btns-watch slug="vuejs/vue" show-count></gh-btns-watch>
        <gh-btns-star slug="vuejs/vue" show-count></gh-btns-star>
        <gh-btns-fork slug="vuejs/vue" show-count></gh-btns-fork>
        <gh-btns-follow user="yyx990803" show-count></gh-btns-follow>
    </div>
</template>

<script>
// JavaScript ...
</script>

<style>
/* Style ... */
</style>

Using with Nuxt

Add vue-github-buttons/nuxt to modules in nuxt.config.js.

module.exports = {
    modules: [
        'vue-github-buttons/nuxt',
        // Or with options
        ['vue-github-buttons/nuxt', {
            css: false, // Don't include CSS
            useCache: false // Don't use cache
        }]
    ]
};

Module options

css

Type: Boolean
Default: true

Include Vue GitHub Buttons's CSS.

useCache

Type: Boolean
Default: true

Enable caching. (See below)

Using with VuePress

Require VuePress v1.x

Add Vue GitHub Buttons to your plugins in .vuepress/config.js.

module.exports = {
    plugins: [
        require('vue-github-buttons/plugins/vuepress'),

        /* Or using plugin with options */

        [
            require('vue-github-buttons/plugins/vuepress'),
            {
                useCache: false
            }
        ]
    ]
}

Plugin options are the same as Vue plugin options.

API

Plugin Options

useCache

Type: Boolean
Default: true

Enable count number caching. (Use session storage)

GitHub API has limited requests. So, caching may be useful when user refresh the webpage.

Vue.use(VueGitHubButtons, { useCache: false }); // Disable cache

Components

gh-btns-watch

👁️ A watch button.

  • slug - GitHub slug (username/repo).
  • show-count - Enable displaying the count number.

gh-btns-star

⭐ A star button.

  • slug - GitHub slug (username/repo).
  • show-count - Enable displaying the count number.

gh-btns-fork

🍴 A fork button.

  • slug - GitHub slug (username/repo).
  • show-count - Enable displaying the count number.

gh-btns-follow

👤 A follow button.

  • user - GitHub username.
  • show-count - Enable displaying the count number.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial