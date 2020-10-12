Vue GitHub Buttons

:octocat: GitHub buttons component for Vue.

Installation

Via NPM:

npm install vue-github-buttons

Via Yarn:

yarn add vue-github-buttons

Demo

Go to https://gluons.github.io/vue-github-buttons

Usage

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueGitHubButtons from 'vue-github-buttons' ; import App from './App.vue' ; import 'vue-github-buttons/dist/vue-github-buttons.css' ; Vue.use(VueGitHubButtons); Vue.use(VueGitHubButtons, { useCache : false }); new Vue({ el : '#app' , render : h => h(App) });

<template> <div id="app"> <gh-btns-watch slug="vuejs/vue" show-count></gh-btns-watch> <gh-btns-star slug="vuejs/vue" show-count></gh-btns-star> <gh-btns-fork slug="vuejs/vue" show-count></gh-btns-fork> <gh-btns-follow user="yyx990803" show-count></gh-btns-follow> </div> </template> <script> // JavaScript ... </script> <style> /* Style ... */ </style>

Using with Nuxt

Add vue-github-buttons/nuxt to modules in nuxt.config.js.

module .exports = { modules : [ 'vue-github-buttons/nuxt' , [ 'vue-github-buttons/nuxt' , { css : false , useCache : false }] ] };

Module options

css

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Include Vue GitHub Buttons's CSS.

useCache

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Enable caching. (See below)

Using with VuePress

Require VuePress v1.x

Add Vue GitHub Buttons to your plugins in .vuepress/config.js .

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( 'vue-github-buttons/plugins/vuepress' ), [ require ( 'vue-github-buttons/plugins/vuepress' ), { useCache : false } ] ] }

Plugin options are the same as Vue plugin options.

API

Plugin Options

useCache

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Enable count number caching. (Use session storage)

GitHub API has limited requests. So, caching may be useful when user refresh the webpage.

Vue.use(VueGitHubButtons, { useCache : false });

Components

👁️ A watch button.

slug - GitHub slug (username/repo).

- GitHub slug (username/repo). show-count - Enable displaying the count number.

⭐ A star button.

slug - GitHub slug (username/repo).

- GitHub slug (username/repo). show-count - Enable displaying the count number.

🍴 A fork button.

slug - GitHub slug (username/repo).

- GitHub slug (username/repo). show-count - Enable displaying the count number.

👤 A follow button.