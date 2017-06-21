yarn add vue-github-badge
CDN: https://unpkg.com/vue-github-badge/dist/
<template>
<github-badge slug="owner/repo" />
</template>
<script>
import GitHubBadge from 'vue-github-badge'
export default {
components: {
'github-badge': GitHubBadge
}
}
</script>
Type:
string
Required:
true
GitHub slug (owner/repo)
Type:
number
Default:
36
width/height of svg icon
Type:
string
Default:
black
The
fill color of svg icon, you can set it to
currentColor to inherit from parent element.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
vue-github-badge © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).
egoistian.com · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @rem_rin_rin