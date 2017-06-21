Install

yarn add vue-github-badge

CDN: https://unpkg.com/vue-github-badge/dist/

Usage

<template> <github-badge slug="owner/repo" /> </template> <script> import GitHubBadge from 'vue-github-badge' export default { components: { 'github-badge': GitHubBadge } } </script>

API

Props

slug

Type: string

Required: true

GitHub slug (owner/repo)

Type: number

Default: 36

width/height of svg icon

fill

Type: string

Default: black

The fill color of svg icon, you can set it to currentColor to inherit from parent element.

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

vue-github-badge © egoist, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).