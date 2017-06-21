openbase logo
vgb

vue-github-badge

by EGOIST
1.0.1 (see all)

Why? Cuz I need it

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vue-github-badge

Install

yarn add vue-github-badge

CDN: https://unpkg.com/vue-github-badge/dist/

Usage

<template>
  <github-badge slug="owner/repo" />
</template>

<script>
  import GitHubBadge from 'vue-github-badge'

  export default {
    components: { 
      'github-badge': GitHubBadge
    }
  }
</script>

API

Props

slug

Type: string
Required: true

GitHub slug (owner/repo)

width/height

Type: number
Default: 36

width/height of svg icon

fill

Type: string
Default: black

The fill color of svg icon, you can set it to currentColor to inherit from parent element.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

vue-github-badge © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).

egoistian.com · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @rem_rin_rin

