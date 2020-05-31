Since I could not find a clean way of deploying vue-cli apps to github pages, I made this one.
npm install --save-dev vue-gh-pages
Alternatively, with yarn:
yarn add vue-gh-pages
"deploy": "node ./node_modules/vue-gh-pages/index.js"
You can do this in one of two ways:
1.) Add to your package.json:
"wst": "/dist/"
Making sure the path is the same path from the index.html path to build.js. Though this should be the default, so unless it was modified the above should work.
2.) Change the path from the index.html in the root of your project from
<script src="/dist/build.js"></script>
to
<script src="build.js"></script>
output: {
...
publicPath: '',
...
},
This will make sure your files are referenced correctly after building.
homepage field to your
package.json file:
This will automatically push your builds to github.
"homepage": "https://github.com/myusername/my-app",
If you are using ssh you will need to add the ssh link instead:
"homepage": "git@github.com:myusername/my-app
If this is left off you will have to commit and push the changes manually.
npm run deploy
This will create an optimized production build of your project ready for github pages.
master branch /docs folder
(May need administrator privileges)
git config --system core.longpaths true
This may happen as a result of node_modules filenames being overly verbose.
You can use the command line argument
--output <path-to-file>
or
-o <path-to-file>
to specify the output directory for the docs folder.
You can use either a relative path or an absolute path.
Examples:
node ./node_modules/vue-gh-pages/index.js -o C:\Users\MyUser\Documents\Folder
node ./node_modules/vue-gh-pages/index.js --output ../DeleteMe
Use the command line argument
-p
Examples:
node ./node_modules/vue-gh-pages/index.js -p
Use the command line argument
--branch <branch>
or
-b <branch>
Examples:
node ./node_modules/vue-gh-pages/index.js -b gh-pages
node ./node_modules/vue-gh-pages/index.js --branch gh-pages
Use the command line argument
--message <message>
or
-m <message>
Examples:
node ./node_modules/vue-gh-pages/index.js -m "deploy to gh-pages"