Downloads/wk

84

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Vue GitHub Corners

license vue 2 npm npm Travis TSLint Gitmoji

:octocat: tholman's GitHub Corners for Vue.

Installation

Via npm:

npm

npm install --save vue-gh-corners

Via Yarn:

yarn add vue-gh-corners

Demo

Go to https://gluons.github.io/vue-gh-corners/

Usage

import Vue from 'vue';
import VueGitHubCorners from 'vue-gh-corners';

// Import GitHub Corners stylesheet.
import 'vue-gh-corners/dist/vue-github-corners.iife.css';

Vue.use(VueGitHubCorners);

<template>
    <div id="app">
        <github-corners repo="gluons/vue-gh-corners"></github-corners>
    </div>
</template>

API

Props

repo

Type: string
Required: true

GitHub repository slug (username/repo).

blank

Type: boolean
Default: true

Enable target="_blank" for <a> link.

bg-color

Type: string
Default: #151513

The corner background color.

It's corner SVG's fill value.

color

Type: string
Default: #fff

The corner octocat color.

It's corner SVG's color value.

position

Type: string
Default: right

The position of corner.

  • left
  • right

Development

  • yarn dev: Run demo webpage for dev.
  • yarn build: Build the component.

Use Bili — 🥂 Delightful library bundler.

