:octocat: tholman's GitHub Corners for Vue.
Via npm:
npm install --save vue-gh-corners
Via Yarn:
yarn add vue-gh-corners
Go to https://gluons.github.io/vue-gh-corners/
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueGitHubCorners from 'vue-gh-corners';
// Import GitHub Corners stylesheet.
import 'vue-gh-corners/dist/vue-github-corners.iife.css';
Vue.use(VueGitHubCorners);
<template>
<div id="app">
<github-corners repo="gluons/vue-gh-corners"></github-corners>
</div>
</template>
Type:
string
Required:
true
GitHub repository slug (
username/repo).
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Enable
target="_blank" for
<a> link.
Type:
string
Default:
#151513
The corner background color.
It's corner SVG's
fillvalue.
Type:
string
Default:
#fff
The corner octocat color.
It's corner SVG's
colorvalue.
Type:
string
Default:
right
The position of corner.
left
right
yarn dev: Run demo webpage for dev.
yarn build: Build the component.
Use Bili — 🥂 Delightful library bundler.