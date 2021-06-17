Translate Vue.js applications with gettext.
This project does not support Vue 3. Please, have a look at vue3-gettext for Vue 3 support.
Please make sure to read the Pull request guidelines before making a pull request.
Any help is greatly appreciated:
.vue files, see #28
vue-gettext is not SSR compliant, see #51
vue-gettext is a plugin to translate Vue.js applications with
gettext. It relies on the GNU gettext toolset and
easygettext.
vue-gettext work at a high level?
Annotating strings: to make a Vue.js app translatable, you have to annotate the strings you want to translate in your JavaScript code and/or templates.
Extracting strings: once strings are annotated, you have to run extraction tools (
gettext-extract and some GNU gettext utilities) to run over a Vue.js app source tree and pulls out all strings marked for translation to create a message file. A message file is just a plain-text file with a
.po file extension, representing a single language, that contains all available translation strings as keys and how they should be represented in the given language.
Translating message files: a translator needs to fill out the translations of each generated
.po files.
Compiling translations: once all message files have been translated, use
gettext-compile to make the translated
.po files usable in a Vue app. This will basically merge all translated
.po files into a unique
.json translation file.
Dynamically render translated strings to the DOM:
vue-gettext currently uses a custom component for this.
vue-gettext provide?
a custom
component and a custom
directive to annotate strings in templates and dynamically render translated strings to the DOM
a set of methods to annotate strings in JavaScript code and translate them
a
language ViewModel exposed to every Vue instances that you can use to:
get all available languages (defined at configuration time)
get or set the current language (initially defined at configuration time)
access whatever you passed to the plugin mixin (defined at configuration time)
a global and reactive
language property added to
Vue.config you can use to get or set the current language outside of Vue instances
vue-gettext depend on?
gettext-extract to extract annotated strings from template files and produce a
.pot (Portable Object Template) file.
gettext-compile to produce the sanitized JSON version of a
.po file.
Some GNU gettext utilities to extract annotated strings from JavaScript files and generate
.po files
Those tools should be integrated in your build process. We'll show you an example later.
npm install vue-gettext
Basic installation with ES6 modules:
// ES6
import Vue from 'vue'
import GetTextPlugin from 'vue-gettext'
import translations from './path/to/translations.json'
Vue.use(GetTextPlugin, {translations: translations})
There are a number of options you can use to configure the
vue-gettext plugin:
|Option
|Type
|Requirement
|Description
autoAddKeyAttributes
{Boolean}
|optional
|If
true, key attributes are auto-generated if not present in your code. See the
key documentation and issues #29 and #66. Default value is
false. Enable this option only if you know what you're doing.
availableLanguages
{Object}
|optional
|An object that represents the list of the available languages for the app whose keys are local names (e.g.
en or
en_US) and whose values are language names used for the display in UI, e.g.
English (United States). It's exposed in all Vue instances via
vm.$language.available
defaultLanguage
{String}
|optional
|The local name of the default language, e.g.
en_US. This will be the current active language. It's exposed in all Vue instances via
vm.$language.current
muteLanguages
{Array}
|optional
|Discard warnings for missing translations for all languages of the list. This is useful to avoid messages from the language used in source code.
languageVmMixin
{Object}
|optional
|A mixin that will be passed to the main
languageVm instance (exposed via
$language) that can be used, for example, to add custom computed properties
silent
{Boolean}
|optional
|Enable or disable logs/warnings for missing translations and untranslated keys. Default value is
Vue.config.silent.
translations
{Object}
|required
|The JSON file of the application's translations (produced by
gettext-compile). It's exposed as a Vue global property as
Vue.$translations
The key special attribute is primarily used as a hint for Vue's virtual DOM algorithm to identify VNodes when diffing ... Vue uses an algorithm that minimizes element movement and tries to patch/reuse elements of the same type in-place as much as possible.
Example:
// ES6
import Vue from 'vue'
import GetTextPlugin from 'vue-gettext'
import translations from './path/to/translations.json'
Vue.use(GetTextPlugin, {
availableLanguages: {
en_GB: 'British English',
en_US: 'American English',
es_US: 'Español',
fr_FR: 'Français',
it_IT: 'Italiano',
},
defaultLanguage: 'fr_FR',
languageVmMixin: {
computed: {
currentKebabCase: function () {
return this.current.toLowerCase().replace('_', '-')
},
},
},
translations: translations,
silent: true,
})
vm.$language
After the plugin initialization, a
languageVm Vue instance is injected
into every component as
vm.$language.
It exposes the following properties:
vm.$language.available: an object that represents the list of the available languages (defined at configuration time)
vm.$language.current: the current language (defined at configuration time)
whatever you passed to the plugin mixin
You can use
vm.$language.current and
vm.$language.available to e.g. easily build a language switch component with a single template:
<template>
<div>
<select name="language" v-model="$language.current">
<option v-for="(language, key) in $language.available" :value="key">{{ language }}</option>
</select>
</div>
</template>
Vue.config.language
After the plugin initialization, a global and reactive
language property is added to
Vue.config that you can use to get or set the current language outside of Vue instances.
> Vue.config.language
'en_GB'
> Vue.config.language = 'fr_FR'
You can use
Vue.config.language to e.g. configure a third party plugin in a filter:
import moment from 'moment'
import Vue from 'vue'
const dateFormat = function (value, formatString) {
moment.locale(Vue.config.language)
return moment(value).format(arguments.length > 1 ? formatString : 'dddd D MMMM HH:mm:ss')
}
Annotate your strings
Extract translations (
make makemessages)
Translate message files
Compile translations (
make translations)
Annotate | Extract | Translate | Compile
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
component.js
component.vue ---> /tmp/template.pot ---> app/locale/fr_FR/LC_MESSAGES/app.po ---> app/translations.json
template.html
.html or
.vue files)
Strings are marked as translatable in your templates using either the
translate component or the
v-translate directive:
<translate>Hello!</translate>
<span v-translate>Hello!</span>
This will automatically be translated. For instance, in French, it might read Bonjour !.
<translate>Hello!</translate>
<translate :translate-n="count" translate-plural="%{ count } cars">%{ count } car</translate>
<translate translate-context="Verb">Foo</translate>
<translate translate-comment="My comment for translators">Foo</translate>
You can set up translation strings that are agnostic to how your app state is structured. This way you can change variable names within your app, it won't break your translation strings.
<translate :translate-params="{name: userFullName}">Foo %{name}</translate>
It proves to be tricky to support interpolation with HTML content in Vue.js components because it's hard to access the raw content of the component itself.
So if you need to include HTML content in your translations you may use the directive.
The directive has the same set of capabilities as the component, except for translate-params which should be passed in as an expression.
<p
v-translate='{count: carNumbers}'
:translate-n="carNumbers"
translate-plural="<strong>%{ count }</strong> cars"
translate-comment="My comment for translators"
>
<strong>%{ count }</strong> car
</p>
translate component
When rendered, the content of the
translate component will be wrapped in a
span element by default. You can also use another tag:
<translate tag="h1">Hello!</translate>
Since interpolation inside attributes are deprecated in Vue 2, we have to use another set of delimiters. Instead of the "Mustache" syntax (double curly braces), we use
%{ and
}:
<translate>Hello %{ name }</translate>
Raw HTML in data is interpreted as plain text, not HTML. In order to output real HTML, you will need to use the
render-html attribute and set it to
true.
<p
v-translate
render-html="true"
>
Hello %{ openingTag }%{ name }%{ closingTag }
</p>
Dynamically rendering arbitrary HTML on your website can be very dangerous because it can easily lead to XSS vulnerabilities. Only use HTML
render-html="true" on trusted content and never on user-provided content.
v-translate with interpolation
It's not possible (yet) to detect changes on the parent component's data, so you have to add an expression to the directive to provide a changing binding value. This is so that it can do a comparison on old and current value before running the translation in its
update hook.
It is described in the official guide:
update: called after the containing component has updated, but possibly before its children have updated. The directive's value may or may not have changed, but you can skip unnecessary updates by comparing the binding's current and old values...
<p
v-translate='{count: count, brand: brand}'
:translate-n="count"
translate-plural="<strong>%{ count }</strong> %{brand} cars"
translate-comment="My comment for translators"
>
<strong>%{ count }</strong> %{brand} car
</p>
<translate> or directive
v-translate with interpolation inside
v-for
It's not possible (yet) to access the scope within
v-for, example:
<p>
<translate v-for='name in names'>Hello %{name}</translate>
<span v-for='name in names' v-translate>Hello %{name}</span>
</p>
Will result in all
Hello %{name} being rendered as
Hello name.
You need to pass in custom parameters for it to work:
<p>
<translate v-for='name in names' :translate-params='{name: name}'>Hello %{name}</translate>
<span v-for='name in names' v-translate='{name: name}'>Hello %{name}</span>
</p>
v-translate with Vue components or Vue specific attributes
It's not possible (yet) to support components or attributes like
v-bind and
v-on. So make sure that your HTML translations stay basic for now.
For example, this is not supported:
<p v-translate>
Please <button @click='doSomething'>click</button> here to view <my-account></my-account>
</p>
.js or
.vue files)
Strings are marked as translatable in your Vue instances JavaScript code using methods attached to
Vue.prototype.
vm.$gettext(msgid)
vm.$ngettext(msgid, plural, n)
vm.$pgettext(context, msgid)
vm.$npgettext(context, msgid, plural, n)
You can use interpolation in your JavaScript using another method attached to
Vue.prototype:
vm.$gettextInterpolate.
...
methods: {
alertPlural (n) {
let translated = this.$ngettext('%{ n } foo', '%{ n } foos', n)
let interpolated = this.$gettextInterpolate(translated, {n: n})
return window.alert(interpolated)
},
},
...
vm.$gettextInterpolate dynamically populates a translation string with a given context object.
This should be a step in your build process and this can be done in several ways.
Here are the things we must do:
extracting annotated strings from templates (
.html and/or
.vue files),
extracting annotated strings from JavaScript code (
.js and/or
.vue files),
creating a main
.pot template based on the extracted strings,
creating editable
.po files for each available language.
You'll need to install
easygettext and use
gettext-extract to extract annotated strings from template files and produce a
.pot file.
You'll also need some GNU gettext utilities, namely
msgmerge,
msginit and
msgattrib to generate
.po files from the
.pot dictionary file.
We use a
Makefile with a
makemessages target to automate this step. To give you an example, I included a
Makefile with a
makemessages target in this project that you can include in your build process.
Extracting strings and generating
.po files becomes as easy as running:
make makemessages
The translator needs to fill out the translations of each generated
.po files.
This can be done by you or outsourced to other firms or individuals since
.po files are the industry standard for multilingual websites.
There is also a wide range of translation tools available in the gettext ecosystem. Some of them are listed on Wikipedia.
This step focuses on making the translated
.po files usable in your Vue.js app.
Once translated, install
easygettext and use
gettext-compile to merge all translated
.po files into a unique
.json translation file.
Embed the
.json translation file back into your application. This is done only one time at
vue-gettext configuration time.
We use a
Makefile with a
translations target to automate this step.
Compiling translations becomes as easy as running:
make translations
Look at the included
Makefile for an example.
translate without Vue
For convenience
translate can be imported directly in JavaScript files for cases where you need the translations from
translations.json outside of
vue-gettext (see #113):
import {translate} from 'vue-gettext';
const {gettext: $gettext, gettextInterpolate} = translate;
const str = $gettext('Hello, %{name}');
const strFR = $gettext('Hello, %{name}', 'fr');
const interpolated = gettextInterpolate(str, { name: 'Jerom' })
If you are using a template language, i.e. Pug.js in Single File Component within a webpack setup (using vue-loader), have a look at vue-webpack-gettext.
This plugin was inspired by:
systematic for Makefile and
extraction of translatable strings.
angular-gettext
vue-i18n