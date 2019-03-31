A small, renderless Vue component for finding addresses using Google Places API. The component simply provides a list of suggestions and place information as slot props in order to support custom UI and reduce size (2K gzipped). It is easily pluggable to Vuetify and other UI components.
This project was originally based on
react-geosuggest and
vue-google-maps.
npm install vue-geo-suggest
yarn add vue-geo-suggest
Apart from that, an API key is necessary for using Google Places. From the Google Developer Console's API Manager Dashboard, enable the following APIs:
Generate an API key and provide it to
loadGmaps utility.
The component and utilities can be imported directly:
import { GeoSuggest, loadGmaps } from 'vue-geo-suggest'
loadGmaps('my-api-key')
Vue.component(GeoSuggest.name, GeoSuggest) // Or register locally where needed
Or used as a plugin:
import GeoSuggest from 'vue-geo-suggest'
Vue.use(GeoSuggest, { apiKey: 'my-api-key' })
<GeoSuggest
:search="searchInput"
:suggestion="selectedSuggestion"
@geocoded="address = $event.normalizedAddress"
>
<template v-slot="{ suggestions, loading }">
<CustomSearchInput
v-model="searchInput"
/>
<CustomSuggestDropdown
v-model="selectedSuggestion"
:items="suggestions"
:loading="loading"
/>
</template>
</GeoSuggest>
import { GeoSuggest, loadGmaps } from 'vue-geo-suggest'
export default {
components: { GeoSuggest },
data() {
return {
searchInput: '', // Search text
selectedSuggestion: null, // Selected suggest from dropdown
address: null, // Information about the selected place
}
},
mounted() {
// Load API dependencies globally. This can be called any time
// before using GeoSuggest component.
// i.e. in `main.js` or directly in the view where is necessary.
loadGmaps('my-api-key')
},
}
Example with Vuetify:
<GeoSuggest
v-slot="{ suggestions, loading }"
:search="searchInput"
:suggestion="selectedSuggestion"
@geocoded="address = $event.normalizedAddress"
>
<VCombobox
v-model="selectedSuggestion"
:search-input.sync="searchInput"
:loading="loading"
:items="suggestions"
item-text="description"
no-filter
clearable
/>
</GeoSuggest>
search String (optional)
Search string to filter places. A list of place suggestions with basic details will be provided based on this text. Example: "400 Broadway".
min-length Number (optional)
default: 3
Minimum length of the search string to trigger a request.
suggestion Object (optional)
Selected suggestion among all the provided values
to show extended details about the place. This prop must be
one of the elements inside the provided
suggestions list.
Contains
description,
placeId, and
matchedSubstrings.
debounce Function (optional)
Called whenever the
search prop changes
with another function as a single parameter that performs the actual request.
Useful for debouncing requests with a custom query delay. Works directly with
lodash.debounce:
:debounce="fn => lodashDebounce(fn, msDelay)"
types Array (optional)
Filter suggestions by type. See types supported.
location Object (optional)
Allows localizing the resulting suggestions.
See
google.maps.LatLng.
radius Number (optional)
Radius in meters that defines the valid area around the provided location. Must be used with
location prop.
bounds Object (optional)
Bounds for biasing the suggestions.
location and
radius are ignored when using this.
See
LatLngBounds.
country String|Array (optional)
Restricts predictions to the specified countries (ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2 country code, case insensitive)
Example:
'es';
['it', 'fr'].
place-detail-fields Array (optional)
List of fields that should be returned by Google Places API. Useful to reduce the size of the response and optimize billing. All the fields are returned by default.
google-maps Object|Function (optional)
Google Maps object to use in case it is not loaded globally.
loading
true when a request to Google Places API is pending.
This is provided in the default scoped slot.
suggestions
List of suggestions returned by Google Places API based on
search.
Each element is an object containing
description,
placeId and
matchedSubstrings.
This is provided in the default scoped slot.
suggestions
Fired when a new list of suggestions is returned by the Google Places API.
arguments:
suggestions Array - List of suggestions.
error
Fired when Google Places API fails.
arguments:
payload.status Object - The status returned.
geocoded
Fired when the selected suggestion is geocoded and all its details are available.
arguments:
payload.description String - Same description string as in the
suggestions list.
payload.location Object - Latitude (
lat) and longitude (
lng).
payload.gmaps Object - Complete response for this suggestion. See its structure here.
payload.addressComponentsMap Object - Handy structure that summarizes
gmaps components.
payload.normalizedAddress Object - Extended information based on the API result useful for shipping addresses.
yarn # Installs dependencies
yarn dev # Compiles and hot-reloads for development
yarn build # Compiles and minifies for production
yarn lint # Lints and fixes files
yarn test:unit # Run tests
yarn doc:build # Update the API section of README.md