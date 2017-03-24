A CLI generator for Vue components, views and store modules
Supports Vue 2.x
$ npm install -g vue-generator
The most basic command runs a wizard to create a component, view or store.
$ vg
Note: Names can be inputted in any format (slug-case, camelCase, PascalCase etc.).
Vue generator comes with default templates but all the templates are fully customizable. There are two ways to customize templates:
edit default templates
The default templates can be customized to fit your needs. Run
vg show-templates to open the default template directory.
create custom templates
It's also possible to create custom templates in another directory.
The best way to start is by copying the default templates
vg copy-templates and edit them.
Don't forget to run
vg init or set the template path with
vg settings to use your custom templates with vue-generator
There are 3 template types:
A template path should at least contain 3 folders with the names that match the template types.
It's also possible to add other custom template folders. If you created a custom template folder and want to use it
when creating a view, store or component you have to set the
-t, -template <template> option of the following commands
vg component,
vg view and
vg store
Inside a template folder there are no limits it can contain as much files and folder as possible.
Templates can be customized by using variables. Variables can be used as folder name in the following format
{variable}.
Inside files you can use the handlebar syntax
{{variable}}.
available variables:
name: Name in it's original format
name_pc: Name converted to PascalCase
name_sc: Name converted to slug-case
name_cc: Name converted to CamelCase
See default templates for examples.
There are four layers of settings (From least to most important):
An option will always override a local setting etc.
The four layers combined determine the settings used in every command.
You can see the settings of a directory by running
vg settings.
This is without the option overrides of course.
Show help
$ vg -h
Starts a wizard to create a component, view or store module.
$ vg wizard [type] [name]
Arguments:
type: (Optional) The type of template you want to use (store, page, view).
name: (Optional) The name you want to use in the template.
Examples:
$ vg
$ vg wizard view
$ vg wizard
$ vg wizard component scrollBar
Create a local settings file (.vuegenerator). Local settings always override global settings.
$ vg init
Directly create a component based on the current settings.
$ vg component <name>
Arguments:
name: The name you want to use for the component.
Options:
-d, --destination <destination>: Override the destination for component.
-p, --template-path <template-path>: Override template path.
-t, --template <template>: Override template type. By default it uses the 'component' folder from the template path. With this option you can use a different template folder.
-f, --force: Force creation of a component. By default it's impossible to create a component if the destination path doesn't exist. This option forces the creation of a component and will generates the destination folders if they don't exist.
Examples:
$ vg component check-box
$ vg component RadioButton -d ./components/ui
$ vg component videoPlayer -d ./src/components/players/ -t base-video-component -f
Directly create a view based on the current settings.
$ vg view <name>
Arguments:
name: The name you want to use for the view.
Options:
-d, --destination <destination>: Override the destination for view.
-p, --template-path <template-path>: Override template path.
-t, --template <template>: Override template type. By default it uses the 'view' folder from the template path. With this option you can use a different template folder.
-f, --force: Force creation of a view. By default it's impossible to create a component if the destination path doesn't exist. This option forces the creation of a component and will generates the destination folders if they don't exist.
Examples:
$ vg view home
$ vg view Contact -d ./components/view
$ vg view video-detail -p ./custom-templates -t detail-view
Directly create a store module based on the current settings.
$ vg store <name>
Arguments:
name: The name you want to use for the store module.
Options:
-d, --destination <destination>: Override the destination for store module.
-p, --template-path <template-path>: Override template path.
-t, --template <template>: Override template type. By default it uses the 'store' folder from the template path. With this option you can use a different template folder.
-f, --force: Force creation of a store. By default it's impossible to create a component if the destination path doesn't exist. This option forces the creation of a component and will generates the destination folders if they don't exist.
Examples:
$ vg store user
$ vg store shopping-cart -d ./modules
$ vg store Car -t complex-store
Set or display settings. Without any options it will display the settings. By default it will set the settings locally in a .vuegenerator file.
You can also set global settings by using the global option
-g --global.
$ vg settings
Options:
-v, --view-destination <destination>: Set default view destination.
-c, --component-destination <destination>: Set default component destination.
-s, --store-destination <destination>: Set default store destination.
-t, --template-path <template-path>: Set template path.
-l, --log: Log global or local settings depending on the global flag.
-g, --global: Set global settings.
Examples:
$ vg settings -l
$ vg settings -v ./view -c ./component -s ./store/modules -t ./template
$ vg settings -g -c ./components
Reset global settings to the defaults.
$ vg reset
Open the default template directory. The default templates can be edited to fit your needs.
$ vg show-templates
Copy the default templates to another directory. This is handy when you want to customize the default templates.
Don't forget to run
vg init or set the template path with
vg settings.
$ vg copy-templates