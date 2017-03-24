A CLI generator for Vue components, views and store modules

Supports Vue 2.x

Install

npm install -g vue-generator

Usage

The most basic command runs a wizard to create a component, view or store.

vg

Note: Names can be inputted in any format (slug-case, camelCase, PascalCase etc.).

Templates

Vue generator comes with default templates but all the templates are fully customizable. There are two ways to customize templates:

edit default templates

The default templates can be customized to fit your needs. Run vg show-templates to open the default template directory.

create custom templates

It's also possible to create custom templates in another directory. The best way to start is by copying the default templates vg copy-templates and edit them. Don't forget to run vg init or set the template path with vg settings to use your custom templates with vue-generator

There are 3 template types:

view

component

store

A template path should at least contain 3 folders with the names that match the template types.

custom template folders

It's also possible to add other custom template folders. If you created a custom template folder and want to use it when creating a view, store or component you have to set the -t, -template <template> option of the following commands vg component , vg view and vg store

Template folder structure

Inside a template folder there are no limits it can contain as much files and folder as possible.

Variables

Templates can be customized by using variables. Variables can be used as folder name in the following format {variable} . Inside files you can use the handlebar syntax {{variable}} .

available variables:

name : Name in it's original format

: Name in it's original format name_pc : Name converted to PascalCase

: Name converted to PascalCase name_sc : Name converted to slug-case

: Name converted to slug-case name_cc : Name converted to CamelCase

See default templates for examples.

Settings

There are four layers of settings (From least to most important):

default global settings

global settings in user directory .vuegenerator file

local settings in .vuegenerator file in current directory

options of the command you are running

An option will always override a local setting etc.

The four layers combined determine the settings used in every command.

You can see the settings of a directory by running vg settings . This is without the option overrides of course.

Commands

help

Show help

vg -h

wizard

Starts a wizard to create a component, view or store module.

vg wizard [ type ] [name]

Arguments:

type : (Optional) The type of template you want to use (store, page, view).

: (Optional) The type of template you want to use (store, page, view). name : (Optional) The name you want to use in the template.

Examples:

vg vg wizard view vg wizard vg wizard component scrollBar

init

Create a local settings file (.vuegenerator). Local settings always override global settings.

vg init

component

Directly create a component based on the current settings.

vg component <name>

Arguments:

name : The name you want to use for the component.

Options:

-d, --destination <destination> : Override the destination for component.

: Override the destination for component. -p, --template-path <template-path> : Override template path.

: Override template path. -t, --template <template> : Override template type. By default it uses the 'component' folder from the template path. With this option you can use a different template folder.

: Override template type. By default it uses the 'component' folder from the template path. With this option you can use a different template folder. -f, --force : Force creation of a component. By default it's impossible to create a component if the destination path doesn't exist. This option forces the creation of a component and will generates the destination folders if they don't exist.

Examples:

vg component check-box vg component RadioButton -d ./components/ui vg component videoPlayer -d ./src/components/players/ -t base-video-component -f

view

Directly create a view based on the current settings.

vg view <name>

Arguments:

name : The name you want to use for the view.

Options:

-d, --destination <destination> : Override the destination for view.

: Override the destination for view. -p, --template-path <template-path> : Override template path.

: Override template path. -t, --template <template> : Override template type. By default it uses the 'view' folder from the template path. With this option you can use a different template folder.

: Override template type. By default it uses the 'view' folder from the template path. With this option you can use a different template folder. -f, --force : Force creation of a view. By default it's impossible to create a component if the destination path doesn't exist. This option forces the creation of a component and will generates the destination folders if they don't exist.

Examples:

vg view home vg view Contact -d ./components/view vg view video-detail -p ./custom-templates -t detail-view

store

Directly create a store module based on the current settings.

vg store <name>

Arguments:

name : The name you want to use for the store module.

Options:

-d, --destination <destination> : Override the destination for store module.

: Override the destination for store module. -p, --template-path <template-path> : Override template path.

: Override template path. -t, --template <template> : Override template type. By default it uses the 'store' folder from the template path. With this option you can use a different template folder.

: Override template type. By default it uses the 'store' folder from the template path. With this option you can use a different template folder. -f, --force : Force creation of a store. By default it's impossible to create a component if the destination path doesn't exist. This option forces the creation of a component and will generates the destination folders if they don't exist.

Examples:

vg store user vg store shopping-cart -d ./modules vg store Car -t complex-store

settings

Set or display settings. Without any options it will display the settings. By default it will set the settings locally in a .vuegenerator file. You can also set global settings by using the global option -g --global .

vg settings

Options:

-v, --view-destination <destination> : Set default view destination.

: Set default view destination. -c, --component-destination <destination> : Set default component destination.

: Set default component destination. -s, --store-destination <destination> : Set default store destination.

: Set default store destination. -t, --template-path <template-path> : Set template path.

: Set template path. -l, --log : Log global or local settings depending on the global flag.

: Log global or local settings depending on the global flag. -g, --global : Set global settings.

Examples:

vg settings -l vg settings -v ./view -c ./component -s ./store/modules -t ./template vg settings -g -c ./components

reset

Reset global settings to the defaults.

vg reset

Open the default template directory. The default templates can be edited to fit your needs.

vg show-templates

Copy the default templates to another directory. This is handy when you want to customize the default templates. Don't forget to run vg init or set the template path with vg settings .