CLI util for easy generate Vue js component
npm install -g vue-generate-component
vgc --help
vgc footer
Will generate five files:
footer.js
export default {
name: 'footer',
props: [],
mounted() {},
data() {
return {};
},
methods: {},
computed: {}
};
footer.spec.js
import Vue from 'vue';
import FooterComponent from './index.vue';
// Here are some Jasmine 2.0 tests, though you can
// use any test runner / assertion library combo you prefer
describe('FooterComponent', () => {
// Inspect the raw component options
it('has a created hook', () => {
// expect(typeof FooterComponent.created).toBe('function');
});
// Evaluate the results of functions in
// the raw component options
it('sets the correct default data', () => {
// expect(typeof FooterComponent.data).toBe('function')
// const defaultData = FooterComponent.data();
// expect(defaultData.message).toBe('hello!');
});
// Inspect the component instance on mount
it('correctly sets the message when created', () => {
// const vm = new Vue(FooterComponent).$mount();
// expect(vm.message).toBe('bye!');
});
// Mount an instance and inspect the render output
it('renders the correct message', () => {
// const Ctor = Vue.extend(FooterComponent);
// const vm = new Ctor().$mount();
// expect(vm.$el.textContent).toBe('bye!');
});
});
footer.html
<section class="footer">
<h1>footer Component</h1>
</section>
footer.scss
.footer {
}
index.vue
<template src="./footer.component.html"></template>
<script src="./footer.component.js"></script>
<style src="./footer.component.scss" scoped lang="scss"></style>
vgc -s home
will generate one vue file:
<template lang="html">
<section class="home">
<h1>home Component</h1>
</section>
</template>
<script lang="js">
export default {
name: 'home',
props: [],
mounted() {
},
data() {
return {
}
},
methods: {
},
computed: {
}
}
</script>
<style scoped lang="scss">
.home {
}
</style>
vgc -s home --folder
vgc -d my-directive
will generate:
my-directive.directive.js
import Vue from 'vue';
Vue.directive('my-directive', {
bind() {},
// When the bound element is inserted into the DOM...
inserted(el) {
// el.focus();
},
update() {},
unbind() {}
});
vgc footer --postfix page
Will generate files with postfix:
sudo vgc --html jade --style less --script ts --spec ts
If you want to fix/improve the templates you're welcome to create a PR.