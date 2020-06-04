Vue js component generator

CLI util for easy generate Vue js component

Installation

npm install -g vue-generate-component

Usage

vgc -- help

Create new component

vgc footer

Will generate five files:

footer.js

export default { name : 'footer' , props : [], mounted() {}, data() { return {}; }, methods : {}, computed : {} };

footer.spec.js

import Vue from 'vue' ; import FooterComponent from './index.vue' ; describe( 'FooterComponent' , () => { it( 'has a created hook' , () => { }); it( 'sets the correct default data' , () => { }); it( 'correctly sets the message when created' , () => { }); it( 'renders the correct message' , () => { }); });

footer.html

< section class = "footer" > < h1 > footer Component </ h1 > </ section >

footer.scss

.footer { }

index.vue

< template src = "./footer.component.html" > </ template > < script src = "./footer.component.js" > </ script > < style src = "./footer.component.scss" scoped lang = "scss" > </ style >

Create new component single file

vgc -s home

will generate one vue file:

<template lang= "html" > < section class = "home" > < h1 > home Component </ h1 > </ section > </ template > < script lang = "js" > export default { name : 'home' , props : [], mounted() { }, data() { return { } }, methods : { }, computed : { } } </ script > < style scoped lang = "scss" > .home { } </ style >

Create new component single file inside new folder

vgc -s home --folder

Create new directive

vgc -d my-directive

will generate:

my-directive.directive.js

import Vue from 'vue' ; Vue.directive( 'my-directive' , { bind() {}, inserted(el) { }, update() {}, unbind() {} });

If you want use postfix in file name, use -- postfix

vgc footer --postfix page

Will generate files with postfix:

footer.page.js

footer.page.css

footer.page.html

footer.page.spec.js

Change the default file types for html, style, script, and spec

sudo vgc --html jade --style less --script ts --spec ts

Contribute

If you want to fix/improve the templates you're welcome to create a PR.