openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-gapi

by vue-gapi
2.0.0 (see all)

Google API Client Library wrapper for Vue.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

116

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm vuejs3

VueGapi

Google API Client Library wrapper for Vue.js

Requirements

Version 2 requires Vue.js v3.x.

If you are looking for a Vue.js v2.x compatible version, use Version 1.

Installation

npm install --save vue-gapi

or

yarn add vue-gapi

Usage

Installing the plugin with gapi.client.init configuration parameters:

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueGapi from 'vue-gapi'

const app = Vue.createApp({})

app.use(VueGapi, {
  apiKey: '<YOUR_API_KEY>',
  clientId: '<YOUR_CLIENT_ID>.apps.googleusercontent.com',
  discoveryDocs: ['https://sheets.googleapis.com/$discovery/rest?version=v4'],
  scope: 'https://www.googleapis.com/auth/spreadsheets',
})

exposes a $gapi global property accessible inside the application:

<script>
  export default {
    methods: {
      login() {
        this.$gapi.login().then(({ currentUser, gapi, hasGrantedScopes }) => {
          console.log({ currentUser, gapi, hasGrantedScopes })
        })
      },
    },
  }
</script>

See Examples for a comprehensive example.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial