VueGapi

Google API Client Library wrapper for Vue.js

Requirements

Version 2 requires Vue.js v3.x.

If you are looking for a Vue.js v2.x compatible version, use Version 1.

Installation

npm install --save vue-gapi

or

yarn add vue-gapi

Usage

Installing the plugin with gapi.client.init configuration parameters:

import Vue from 'vue' import VueGapi from 'vue-gapi' const app = Vue.createApp({}) app.use(VueGapi, { apiKey : '<YOUR_API_KEY>' , clientId : '<YOUR_CLIENT_ID>.apps.googleusercontent.com' , discoveryDocs : [ 'https://sheets.googleapis.com/$discovery/rest?version=v4' ], scope : 'https://www.googleapis.com/auth/spreadsheets' , })

exposes a $gapi global property accessible inside the application:

< script > export default { methods : { login() { this .$gapi.login().then( ( { currentUser, gapi, hasGrantedScopes } ) => { console .log({ currentUser, gapi, hasGrantedScopes }) }) }, }, } </ script >

See Examples for a comprehensive example.