Google API Client Library wrapper for Vue.js
Version 2 requires Vue.js v3.x.
If you are looking for a Vue.js v2.x compatible version, use Version 1.
npm install --save vue-gapi
or
yarn add vue-gapi
Installing the plugin with
gapi.client.init configuration parameters:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueGapi from 'vue-gapi'
const app = Vue.createApp({})
app.use(VueGapi, {
apiKey: '<YOUR_API_KEY>',
clientId: '<YOUR_CLIENT_ID>.apps.googleusercontent.com',
discoveryDocs: ['https://sheets.googleapis.com/$discovery/rest?version=v4'],
scope: 'https://www.googleapis.com/auth/spreadsheets',
})
exposes a
$gapi global property accessible inside the application:
<script>
export default {
methods: {
login() {
this.$gapi.login().then(({ currentUser, gapi, hasGrantedScopes }) => {
console.log({ currentUser, gapi, hasGrantedScopes })
})
},
},
}
</script>
See Examples for a comprehensive example.