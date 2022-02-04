Vue Ganttastic

Vue Ganttastic is a simple, interactive and highly customizable Gantt chart component for Vue 3.

Features

Vue 3 support

TypeScript support (ships with out of the box type declarations)

(ships with out of the box type declarations) Interactivity (dynamic, moveable, pushable bars with various event handlers)

(dynamic, moveable, pushable bars with various event handlers) Reactivity / Responsiveness (bars will be properly repositioned on width resize)

(bars will be properly repositioned on width resize) Customization options (chart and bar styling, changes in behavior, slots, event handlers etc.)

(chart and bar styling, changes in behavior, slots, event handlers etc.) Day.js support (uses Day.js under the hood for date-time manipulation)

Using Vue 2? Check out Vue-Ganttastic v1.

Quickstart

Install using

npm install @ infectoone / vue - ganttastic

Then, initalize the plugin in the starting point of your app (most likely src/main.js):

import { createApp } from "vue" import App from "./App.vue" ... import ganttastic from '@infectoone/vue-ganttastic' ... createApp(App) .use(ganttastic) .mount( '#app' )

This will globally register the components g-gantt-chart and g-gantt-row and you will be able to use those two components right away.

< template > < g-gantt-chart chart-start = "2021-07-12 12:00" chart-end = "2021-07-14 12:00" precision = "hour" bar-start = "myBeginDate" bar-end = "myEndDate" > < g-gantt-row label = "My row 1" :bars = "row1BarList" /> < g-gantt-row label = "My row 2" :bars = "row2BarList" /> </ g-gantt-chart > </ template > < script setup > import { ref } from "vue" const row1BarList = ref([ { myBeginDate : "2021-07-13 13:00" , myEndDate : "2021-07-13 19:00" , ganttBarConfig : { id : "unique-id-1" , label : "Lorem ipsum dolor" } } ]) const row2BarList = ref([ { myBeginDate : "2021-07-13 00:00" , myEndDate : "2021-07-14 02:00" , ganttBarConfig : { id : "another-unique-id-2" , hasHandles : true , label : "Hey, look at me" , style : { background : "#e09b69" , borderRadius : "20px" , color : "black" } } } ]) </ script >

Guide and Docs

For further guides and references, check out the official docs.

About

License MIT

Author: Marko Žunić, BSc

GitHub Repository

Support the project

Vue Ganttastic is a free open-source project I work on in my spare time. Buy me a beer and let's give a toast to open-source developers! 🍻

Screenshots