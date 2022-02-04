Vue Ganttastic is a simple, interactive and highly customizable Gantt chart component for Vue 3.
Using Vue 2? Check out Vue-Ganttastic v1.
Install using
npm install @infectoone/vue-ganttastic
Then, initalize the plugin in the starting point of your app (most likely src/main.js):
import { createApp } from "vue"
import App from "./App.vue"
...
import ganttastic from '@infectoone/vue-ganttastic'
...
createApp(App)
.use(ganttastic)
.mount('#app')
This will globally register the components g-gantt-chart and g-gantt-row and you will be able to use those two components right away.
<template>
<g-gantt-chart
chart-start="2021-07-12 12:00"
chart-end="2021-07-14 12:00"
precision="hour"
bar-start="myBeginDate"
bar-end="myEndDate"
>
<g-gantt-row
label="My row 1"
:bars="row1BarList"
/>
<g-gantt-row
label="My row 2"
:bars="row2BarList"
/>
</g-gantt-chart>
</template>
<script setup>
import { ref } from "vue"
const row1BarList = ref([
{
myBeginDate: "2021-07-13 13:00",
myEndDate: "2021-07-13 19:00",
ganttBarConfig: { // each bar must have a nested ganttBarConfig object ...
id: "unique-id-1", // ... and a unique "id" property
label: "Lorem ipsum dolor"
}
}
])
const row2BarList = ref([
{
myBeginDate: "2021-07-13 00:00",
myEndDate: "2021-07-14 02:00",
ganttBarConfig: {
id: "another-unique-id-2",
hasHandles: true,
label: "Hey, look at me",
style: { // arbitrary CSS styling for your bar
background: "#e09b69",
borderRadius: "20px",
color: "black"
}
}
}
])
</script>
For further guides and references, check out the official docs.
License MIT
Author: Marko Žunić, BSc
GitHub Repository
Vue Ganttastic is a free open-source project I work on in my spare time. Buy me a beer and let's give a toast to open-source developers! 🍻