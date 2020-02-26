📷 VueJS responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.
Recommended: https://unpkg.com/vue-gallery, which will reflect the latest version as soon as it is published to npm. You can also browse the source of the npm package at https://unpkg.com/vue-gallery/
npm install vue-gallery
yarn add vue-gallery
vue-gallery.client.js to your nuxt plugins folder. It is important that your filename ends in
.client.js (more info on this convention, only works from Nuxt v.2.4.0).
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueGallery from 'vue-gallery'
Vue.component('VGallery', VueGallery)
nuxt.config.js:
plugins: ['~plugins/vue-gallery.client.js']
<v-gallery :images="images"
:index="index"
@close="index = null" />
<template>
<div>
<gallery :images="images" :index="index" @close="index = null"></gallery>
<div
class="image"
v-for="(image, imageIndex) in images"
:key="imageIndex"
@click="index = imageIndex"
:style="{ backgroundImage: 'url(' + image + ')', width: '300px', height: '200px' }"
></div>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueGallery from 'vue-gallery';
export default {
data: function () {
return {
images: [
'https://dummyimage.com/800/ffffff/000000',
'https://dummyimage.com/1600/ffffff/000000',
'https://dummyimage.com/1280/000000/ffffff',
'https://dummyimage.com/400/000000/ffffff',
],
index: null
};
},
components: {
'gallery': VueGallery
},
}
</script>
<style scoped>
.image {
float: left;
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: center center;
border: 1px solid #ebebeb;
margin: 5px;
}
</style>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/vue@2.4.3/dist/vue.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/blueimp-gallery@2.27.0/js/blueimp-helper.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/blueimp-gallery@2.27.0/js/blueimp-gallery.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/blueimp-gallery@2.27.0/js/blueimp-gallery-fullscreen.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="vue-gallery.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://unpkg.com/blueimp-gallery@2.27.0/css/blueimp-gallery.min.css">
<div id="app">
<gallery :images="images" :index="index" @close="index = null"></gallery>
<div
class="image"
v-for="image, imageIndex in images"
@click="index = imageIndex"
:style="{ backgroundImage: 'url(' + image + ')', width: '300px', height: '200px' }"
></div>
</div>
<script type="text/javascript">
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data: function () {
return {
images: [
'https://dummyimage.com/800/ffffff/000000',
'https://dummyimage.com/1600/ffffff/000000',
'https://dummyimage.com/1280/000000/ffffff',
'https://dummyimage.com/400/000000/ffffff'
],
index: null
};
},
components: {
'gallery': VueGallery
}
});
</script>
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|images
|Array
|[]
|Urls list
|index
|Number
|null
|Opened image index
|options
|Object
|blueimp-gallery options
|Name
|Params
|Description
|onopen
|onopened
|onslide
|onslideend
|onslidecomplete
|onclose
|onclosed
Fix: Give each gallery a unique id. jsFiddle Example
It's because the image isn't in the "correct" orientation and the exif orientation data is what "fixes" the orientation when you view the images. Browsers don't fix the image orientation based on the exif data. Some browsers show it "correctly" when you open the image in a new tab by itself but don't fix it if you use the image link in a src attribute. Relevant stackoverflow.
Fix: Use the
onslide callback to read the exif data and "correct" the orientation based of the exif orientation. More info on blueimp-gallery.
Code excerpt:
<gallery :options="options" :images="images" :index="index" @close="index = null"/>
data() {
//...
options: {
onslide: function(index, slide) {
const rotation = {
1: 'rotate(0deg)',
3: 'rotate(180deg)',
6: 'rotate(90deg)',
8: 'rotate(270deg)'
}
//Conditionally change rotation of image based on the image orientation data. Example jsfiddle --> https://jsfiddle.net/orotemo/obvna6qn/ Or use something like https://github.com/mattiasw/ExifReader
//But for this example, the fix has been hardcoded.
slide.getElementsByTagName(
'img'
)[0].style = `transform: ${rotation['3']};`
}
}
}
|Project
|Status
|Description
|vue-ls
|Vue plugin for work with local storage, session storage and memory storage from Vue context
|vue-popper
|VueJS popover component based on popper.js
# install dependencies
npm install
# build dist files
npm run build
MIT © Igor Ognichenko
