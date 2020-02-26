📷 VueJS responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.

Example

jsFiddle - image

jsFiddle - video

Install

CDN

Recommended: https://unpkg.com/vue-gallery, which will reflect the latest version as soon as it is published to npm. You can also browse the source of the npm package at https://unpkg.com/vue-gallery/

npm

npm install vue-gallery

Yarn

yarn add vue-gallery

Nuxt

Add a new file named vue-gallery.client.js to your nuxt plugins folder. It is important that your filename ends in .client.js (more info on this convention, only works from Nuxt v.2.4.0). Copy paste the following content in it:

import Vue from 'vue' import VueGallery from 'vue-gallery' Vue.component( 'VGallery' , VueGallery)

Add it to your list of plugins in nuxt.config.js :

plugins: [ '~plugins/vue-gallery.client.js' ]

You can now use the component globally:

<v-gallery :images= "images" :index= "index" @close= "index = null" />

Usage

VueJS single file (ECMAScript 2015)

< template > < div > < gallery :images = "images" :index = "index" @ close = "index = null" > </ gallery > < div class = "image" v-for = "(image, imageIndex) in images" :key = "imageIndex" @ click = "index = imageIndex" :style = "{ backgroundImage: 'url(' + image + ')', width: '300px', height: '200px' }" > </ div > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueGallery from 'vue-gallery' ; export default { data : function ( ) { return { images : [ 'https://dummyimage.com/800/ffffff/000000' , 'https://dummyimage.com/1600/ffffff/000000' , 'https://dummyimage.com/1280/000000/ffffff' , 'https://dummyimage.com/400/000000/ffffff' , ], index : null }; }, components : { 'gallery' : VueGallery }, } </ script > < style scoped > .image { float : left; background-size : cover; background-repeat : no-repeat; background-position : center center; border : 1px solid #ebebeb ; margin : 5px ; } </ style >

Browser (ES5)

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/vue@2.4.3/dist/vue.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/blueimp-gallery@2.27.0/js/blueimp-helper.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/blueimp-gallery@2.27.0/js/blueimp-gallery.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/blueimp-gallery@2.27.0/js/blueimp-gallery-fullscreen.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "vue-gallery.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://unpkg.com/blueimp-gallery@2.27.0/css/blueimp-gallery.min.css" > < div id = "app" > < gallery :images = "images" :index = "index" @ close = "index = null" > </ gallery > < div class = "image" v-for = "image, imageIndex in images" @ click = "index = imageIndex" :style = "{ backgroundImage: 'url(' + image + ')', width: '300px', height: '200px' }" > </ div > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > new Vue({ el: '#app' , data: function () { return { images: [ 'https://dummyimage.com/800/ffffff/000000' , 'https://dummyimage.com/1600/ffffff/000000' , 'https://dummyimage.com/1280/000000/ffffff' , 'https://dummyimage.com/400/000000/ffffff' ], index: null }; }, components: { 'gallery' : VueGallery } }); </ script >

Props

Props Type Default Description images Array [] Urls list index Number null Opened image index options Object blueimp-gallery options

Events

Name Params Description onopen onopened onslide onslideend onslidecomplete onclose onclosed

Known Issues

1. Multiple VueGallery components in same page breaks functionalities

Fix: Give each gallery a unique id. jsFiddle Example

2. Images not oriented correctly.

It's because the image isn't in the "correct" orientation and the exif orientation data is what "fixes" the orientation when you view the images. Browsers don't fix the image orientation based on the exif data. Some browsers show it "correctly" when you open the image in a new tab by itself but don't fix it if you use the image link in a src attribute. Relevant stackoverflow.

Fix: Use the onslide callback to read the exif data and "correct" the orientation based of the exif orientation. More info on blueimp-gallery.

jsFiddle Example

Code excerpt:

< gallery :options = "options" :images = "images" :index = "index" @ close = "index = null" />

data() { options : { onslide : function ( index, slide ) { const rotation = { 1 : 'rotate(0deg)' , 3 : 'rotate(180deg)' , 6 : 'rotate(90deg)' , 8 : 'rotate(270deg)' } slide.getElementsByTagName( 'img' )[ 0 ].style = `transform: ${rotation[ '3' ]} ;` } } }

Other my Vue JS plugins

Project Status Description vue-ls Vue plugin for work with local storage, session storage and memory storage from Vue context vue-popper VueJS popover component based on popper.js

Development Setup

npm install npm run build

License

MIT © Igor Ognichenko