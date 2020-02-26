openbase logo
vue-gallery

by Igor Ognichenko
2.0.1

📷 Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.

Readme

vue-gallery

Greenkeeper badge 📷 VueJS responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.

Example

jsFiddle - image

jsFiddle - video

Install

CDN

Recommended: https://unpkg.com/vue-gallery, which will reflect the latest version as soon as it is published to npm. You can also browse the source of the npm package at https://unpkg.com/vue-gallery/

npm

npm install vue-gallery

Yarn

yarn add vue-gallery

Nuxt

  1. Add a new file named vue-gallery.client.js to your nuxt plugins folder. It is important that your filename ends in .client.js (more info on this convention, only works from Nuxt v.2.4.0).
  2. Copy paste the following content in it:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueGallery from 'vue-gallery'

Vue.component('VGallery', VueGallery)
  1. Add it to your list of plugins in nuxt.config.js:
plugins: ['~plugins/vue-gallery.client.js']
  1. You can now use the component globally:
<v-gallery :images="images"
           :index="index"
           @close="index = null" />

Usage

VueJS single file (ECMAScript 2015)

<template>
  <div>
    <gallery :images="images" :index="index" @close="index = null"></gallery>
    <div
      class="image"
      v-for="(image, imageIndex) in images"
      :key="imageIndex"
      @click="index = imageIndex"
      :style="{ backgroundImage: 'url(' + image + ')', width: '300px', height: '200px' }"
    ></div>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  import VueGallery from 'vue-gallery';
  
  export default {
    data: function () {
      return {
        images: [
          'https://dummyimage.com/800/ffffff/000000',
          'https://dummyimage.com/1600/ffffff/000000',
          'https://dummyimage.com/1280/000000/ffffff',
          'https://dummyimage.com/400/000000/ffffff',
        ],
        index: null
      };
    },

    components: {
      'gallery': VueGallery
    },
  }
</script> 

<style scoped>
  .image {
    float: left;
    background-size: cover;
    background-repeat: no-repeat;
    background-position: center center;
    border: 1px solid #ebebeb;
    margin: 5px;
  }
</style>

Browser (ES5)

  <script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/vue@2.4.3/dist/vue.js"></script>
  <script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/blueimp-gallery@2.27.0/js/blueimp-helper.js"></script>
  <script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/blueimp-gallery@2.27.0/js/blueimp-gallery.js"></script>
  <script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/blueimp-gallery@2.27.0/js/blueimp-gallery-fullscreen.js"></script>
  <script type="text/javascript" src="vue-gallery.js"></script>
  <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://unpkg.com/blueimp-gallery@2.27.0/css/blueimp-gallery.min.css">
  

<div id="app">
  <gallery :images="images" :index="index" @close="index = null"></gallery>
  <div
    class="image"
    v-for="image, imageIndex in images"
    @click="index = imageIndex"
    :style="{ backgroundImage: 'url(' + image + ')', width: '300px', height: '200px' }"
  ></div>
</div>

<script type="text/javascript">
  new Vue({
    el: '#app',
    data: function () {
      return {
        images: [
          'https://dummyimage.com/800/ffffff/000000',
          'https://dummyimage.com/1600/ffffff/000000',
          'https://dummyimage.com/1280/000000/ffffff',
          'https://dummyimage.com/400/000000/ffffff'
        ],
        index: null
      };
    },

    components: {
      'gallery': VueGallery
    }
  });
</script>

Props

PropsTypeDefaultDescription
imagesArray[]Urls list
indexNumbernullOpened image index
optionsObjectblueimp-gallery options

Events

NameParamsDescription
onopen
onopened
onslide
onslideend
onslidecomplete
onclose
onclosed

Known Issues

1. Multiple VueGallery components in same page breaks functionalities

Fix: Give each gallery a unique id. jsFiddle Example

2. Images not oriented correctly.

It's because the image isn't in the "correct" orientation and the exif orientation data is what "fixes" the orientation when you view the images. Browsers don't fix the image orientation based on the exif data. Some browsers show it "correctly" when you open the image in a new tab by itself but don't fix it if you use the image link in a src attribute. Relevant stackoverflow.

Fix: Use the onslide callback to read the exif data and "correct" the orientation based of the exif orientation. More info on blueimp-gallery.

jsFiddle Example

Code excerpt:

<gallery :options="options" :images="images" :index="index" @close="index = null"/>

data() {
  //...
  options: {
    onslide: function(index, slide) {
      const rotation = {
        1: 'rotate(0deg)',
        3: 'rotate(180deg)',
        6: 'rotate(90deg)',
        8: 'rotate(270deg)'
      }

    //Conditionally change rotation of image based on the image orientation data. Example jsfiddle --> https://jsfiddle.net/orotemo/obvna6qn/ Or use something like https://github.com/mattiasw/ExifReader
    //But for this example, the fix has been hardcoded. 
      slide.getElementsByTagName(
        'img'
      )[0].style = `transform: ${rotation['3']};`
    }
  }
}

Other my Vue JS plugins

ProjectStatusDescription
vue-lsnpmVue plugin for work with local storage, session storage and memory storage from Vue context
vue-poppernpmVueJS popover component based on popper.js

Development Setup

# install dependencies
npm install

# build dist files
npm run build

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

FOSSA Status

MIT © Igor Ognichenko

