by EGOIST
1.1.0 (see all)

Google Analytics for Vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

242

GitHub Stars

142

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Google Analytics

Readme

Simple Google Analytics binding for Vue.js apps, 534 bytes gzipped.

Install

yarn add vue-ga

Usage

vue-router

// ./router/index.js
import VueRouter from 'vue-router'
import ga from 'vue-ga'

Vue.use(VueRouter)

const router = new VueRouter()
ga(router, 'UA-XXXXX-Y')

export default router

non vue-router

It works with all SPA, even in non-Vue apps, just invoke the collect function after route changes, for example:

ga(collect => {
  // when hash changes
  window.onhashchange = () => {
    collect(location.pathname + location.hash)
  }
}, 'UA-XXXXX-Y')

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

vue-ga © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).

egoistian.com · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @rem_rin_rin

Alternatives

@vuepress/plugin-google-analytics📝 Minimalistic Vue-powered static site generator
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
39K
vg
vue-gtagGlobal Site Tag plugin for Vue (gtag.js)
GitHub Stars
609
Weekly Downloads
63K
vg
vue-gtmSimple implementation of Google Tag Manager in Vue.js 2.0
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
29K
va
vue-analyticsGoogle Analytics plugin for Vue
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
87K
@nuxtjs/google-analyticsGoogle Analytics Module
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
36K
@impervaos/google-analytics-spaThis is a wrapper for Google Analytics to be used in web clients, oriented to single page applications (something that google doesn't do oob), like automatically reporting requests performance, navigation links, redux plugin etc
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
97
