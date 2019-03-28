Simple Google Analytics binding for Vue.js apps, 534 bytes gzipped.

Install

yarn add vue-ga

Usage

import VueRouter from 'vue-router' import ga from 'vue-ga' Vue.use(VueRouter) const router = new VueRouter() ga(router, 'UA-XXXXX-Y' ) export default router

non vue-router

It works with all SPA, even in non-Vue apps, just invoke the collect function after route changes, for example:

ga( collect => { window .onhashchange = () => { collect(location.pathname + location.hash) } }, 'UA-XXXXX-Y' )

Contributing

