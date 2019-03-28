Simple Google Analytics binding for Vue.js apps, 534 bytes gzipped.
yarn add vue-ga
// ./router/index.js
import VueRouter from 'vue-router'
import ga from 'vue-ga'
Vue.use(VueRouter)
const router = new VueRouter()
ga(router, 'UA-XXXXX-Y')
export default router
It works with all SPA, even in non-Vue apps, just invoke the
collect function after route changes, for example:
ga(collect => {
// when hash changes
window.onhashchange = () => {
collect(location.pathname + location.hash)
}
}, 'UA-XXXXX-Y')
