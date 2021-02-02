A simple and lightweight
VueJS component for
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting Library. The
Vue-FusionCharts wrapper lets you easily include FusionCharts in your
VueJS projects.
Direct Download All binaries are located on our github repository.
Install from NPM
npm install vue-fusioncharts --save
Install from Yarn
yarn add vue-fusioncharts
Include in your script
Download
vue-fusioncharts.js and include it in the HTML
<script> tag.
<script src="vue-fusioncharts.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
There are two ways of adding
vue-fusioncharts component in your project
Registering globally as a plugin
Import
vue,
vue-fusioncharts and FusionCharts in main app file.
import Vue from `vue`;
import VueFusionCharts from 'vue-fusioncharts';
// import FusionCharts modules and resolve dependency
import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts';
import Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts';
Now, register it as plugin in Vue object
Vue.use(VueFusionCharts, FusionCharts, Charts);
This way is recommended when you want component (
vue-fusioncharts ) available from everywhere in your app.
Registering locally in your component
Import the chart component from
vue-fusioncharts/component package in your component file and use
Vue.component to register it locally.
import Vue from `vue`;
import VueFusionChartsComponent from 'vue-fusioncharts/component';
// import FusionCharts modules and resolve dependency
import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts';
import Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts';
const vueFusionCharts = VueFusionChartsComponent(FusionCharts, Charts);
Vue.component('fusioncharts', vueFusionCharts);
This way is recommended when you want component (
vue-fusioncharts ) only in specific components of your app.
Click here to view the live example.
Where
eventName can be any fusioncharts event. You can find the list of events at fusioncharts devcenter
To call APIs we will need the chart object. To get the chart object from the component we can use
ref and retrieve it from
this.$refs[refname].chartObj
<fusioncharts
:type="type"
:width="width"
:height="height"
:dataFormat="dataFormat"
:dataSource="dataSource"
@dataPlotRollover="onDataPlotRollover"
ref="fc"
>
</fusioncharts>
Now, we can access the chart object from
this.$refs.fc.chartObj
var app = new Vue({
el: '#chart',
data: {
type: 'Pie2D',
width: '500',
height: '300',
dataFormat: 'json',
dataSource: myDataSource
},
methods: {
onDataPlotRollover: function(e) {
this.$refs.fc.chartObj.slicePlotItem(0);
}
}
});
This example will slice a Pie2d section when you rollover the chart.
To attach event listeners to FusionCharts, you can use the
v-on or
@ operator in the vue-fusioncharts component.
<fusioncharts
:type="type"
:width="width"
:height="height"
:dataFormat="dataFormat"
:dataSource="dataSource"
@eventName="eventHandler"
>
</fusioncharts>
Here is a basic sample that shows how to create a chart using
vue-fusioncharts:
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueFusionCharts from 'vue-fusioncharts';
import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts';
import Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts';
// register VueFusionCharts component
Vue.use(VueFusionCharts, FusionCharts, Charts);
const myDataSource = {
chart: {
caption: 'Recommended Portfolio Split',
subCaption: 'For a net-worth of $1M',
showValues: '1',
showPercentInTooltip: '0',
numberPrefix: '$',
enableMultiSlicing: '1',
theme: 'fusion'
},
data: [
{
label: 'Equity',
value: '300000'
},
{
label: 'Debt',
value: '230000'
},
{
label: 'Bullion',
value: '180000'
},
{
label: 'Real-estate',
value: '270000'
},
{
label: 'Insurance',
value: '20000'
}
]
};
const chart = new Vue({
el: '#app',
data: {
type: 'column2d',
width: '500',
height: '300',
dataFormat: 'json',
dataSource: myDataSource
}
});
Here's HTML template for the above example:
<div id="app">
<fusioncharts
:type="type"
:width="width"
:height="height"
:dataFormat="dataFormat"
:dataSource="dataSource"
>
</fusioncharts>
</div>
links to help you get started:
From
fusioncharts@3.13.3-sr.1 and
vue-fusioncharts@3.0.0, You can visualize timeseries data easily with vue.
Learn more about FusionTime here.
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueFusionCharts from 'vue-fusioncharts';
import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts';
import TimeSeries from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.timeseries';
// register VueFusionCharts
Vue.use(VueFusionCharts, FusionCharts, TimeSeries);
const jsonify = res => res.json();
const dataFetch = fetch(
'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fusioncharts/dev_centre_docs/fusiontime-beta-release/charts-resources/fusiontime/online-sales-single-series/data.json'
).then(jsonify);
const schemaFetch = fetch(
'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fusioncharts/dev_centre_docs/fusiontime-beta-release/charts-resources/fusiontime/online-sales-single-series/schema.json'
).then(jsonify);
const chart = new Vue({
el: '#app',
data: {
width: '500',
height: '300',
type: 'timeseries',
dataFormat: 'json',
dataSource: {
caption: { text: 'Online Sales of a SuperStore in the US' },
data: null,
yAxis: [
{
plot: [
{
value: 'Sales ($)'
}
]
}
]
}
},
mounted: function() {
Promise.all([dataFetch, schemaFetch]).then(res => {
const data = res[0];
const schema = res[1];
const fusionTable = new FusionCharts.DataStore().createDataTable(
data,
schema
);
this.dataSource.data = fusionTable;
});
}
});
Here's HTML template for the above example:
<div id="app">
<fusioncharts
:width="width"
:height="height"
:type="type"
:dataFormat="dataFormat"
:dataSource="dataSource"
>
FusionCharts will render here...
</fusioncharts>
</div>
Useful links for FusionTime
$ git clone https://github.com/fusioncharts/vue-fusioncharts.git
$ cd vue-fusioncharts
$ npm install
npm start to start the dev server and point your browser at http://localhost:8080/.
The FusionCharts Vue integration component is open-source and distributed under the terms of the MIT/X11 License. However, you will need to download and include FusionCharts library in your page separately, which has a separate license.