A simple and lightweight VueJS component for FusionCharts JavaScript Charting Library. The Vue-FusionCharts wrapper lets you easily include FusionCharts in your VueJS projects.

Getting Started

Requirements

Node.js , NPM/Yarn installed globally in your OS.

, installed globally in your OS. FusionCharts and Vue installed in your project, as detailed below:

Installation

Direct Download All binaries are located on our github repository.

Install from NPM

npm install vue-fusioncharts --save

Install from Yarn

yarn add vue-fusioncharts

Include in your script

Download vue-fusioncharts.js and include it in the HTML <script> tag.

< script src = "vue-fusioncharts.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

Usage

There are two ways of adding vue-fusioncharts component in your project

Registering globally as a plugin Import vue , vue-fusioncharts and FusionCharts in main app file.

import Vue from `vue` ; import VueFusionCharts from 'vue-fusioncharts' ; import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts' ; import Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts' ;

Now, register it as plugin in Vue object

Vue.use(VueFusionCharts, FusionCharts, Charts);

This way is recommended when you want component ( vue-fusioncharts ) available from everywhere in your app.

Registering locally in your component Import the chart component from vue-fusioncharts/component package in your component file and use Vue.component to register it locally.

import Vue from `vue` ; import VueFusionChartsComponent from 'vue-fusioncharts/component' ; import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts' ; import Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts' ; const vueFusionCharts = VueFusionChartsComponent(FusionCharts, Charts); Vue.component( 'fusioncharts' , vueFusionCharts);

This way is recommended when you want component ( vue-fusioncharts ) only in specific components of your app.

Click here to view the live example.

Where eventName can be any fusioncharts event. You can find the list of events at fusioncharts devcenter

Working with APIs

To call APIs we will need the chart object. To get the chart object from the component we can use ref and retrieve it from this.$refs[refname].chartObj

< fusioncharts :type = "type" :width = "width" :height = "height" :dataFormat = "dataFormat" :dataSource = "dataSource" @ dataPlotRollover = "onDataPlotRollover" ref = "fc" > </ fusioncharts >

Now, we can access the chart object from this.$refs.fc.chartObj

var app = new Vue({ el : '#chart' , data : { type : 'Pie2D' , width : '500' , height : '300' , dataFormat : 'json' , dataSource : myDataSource }, methods : { onDataPlotRollover : function ( e ) { this .$refs.fc.chartObj.slicePlotItem( 0 ); } } });

This example will slice a Pie2d section when you rollover the chart.

Working with Events

To attach event listeners to FusionCharts, you can use the v-on or @ operator in the vue-fusioncharts component.

< fusioncharts :type = "type" :width = "width" :height = "height" :dataFormat = "dataFormat" :dataSource = "dataSource" @ eventName = "eventHandler" > </ fusioncharts >

Quick Start

Here is a basic sample that shows how to create a chart using vue-fusioncharts :

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueFusionCharts from 'vue-fusioncharts' ; import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts' ; import Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts' ; Vue.use(VueFusionCharts, FusionCharts, Charts); const myDataSource = { chart : { caption : 'Recommended Portfolio Split' , subCaption : 'For a net-worth of $1M' , showValues : '1' , showPercentInTooltip : '0' , numberPrefix : '$' , enableMultiSlicing : '1' , theme : 'fusion' }, data : [ { label : 'Equity' , value : '300000' }, { label : 'Debt' , value : '230000' }, { label : 'Bullion' , value : '180000' }, { label : 'Real-estate' , value : '270000' }, { label : 'Insurance' , value : '20000' } ] }; const chart = new Vue({ el : '#app' , data : { type : 'column2d' , width : '500' , height : '300' , dataFormat : 'json' , dataSource : myDataSource } });

Here's HTML template for the above example:

< div id = "app" > < fusioncharts :type = "type" :width = "width" :height = "height" :dataFormat = "dataFormat" :dataSource = "dataSource" > </ fusioncharts > </ div >

links to help you get started:

Usage and integration of FusionTime

From fusioncharts@3.13.3-sr.1 and vue-fusioncharts@3.0.0 , You can visualize timeseries data easily with vue.

Learn more about FusionTime here.

Sample code for FusionTime

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueFusionCharts from 'vue-fusioncharts' ; import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts' ; import TimeSeries from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.timeseries' ; Vue.use(VueFusionCharts, FusionCharts, TimeSeries); const jsonify = res => res.json(); const dataFetch = fetch( 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fusioncharts/dev_centre_docs/fusiontime-beta-release/charts-resources/fusiontime/online-sales-single-series/data.json' ).then(jsonify); const schemaFetch = fetch( 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fusioncharts/dev_centre_docs/fusiontime-beta-release/charts-resources/fusiontime/online-sales-single-series/schema.json' ).then(jsonify); const chart = new Vue({ el : '#app' , data : { width : '500' , height : '300' , type : 'timeseries' , dataFormat : 'json' , dataSource : { caption : { text : 'Online Sales of a SuperStore in the US' }, data : null , yAxis : [ { plot : [ { value : 'Sales ($)' } ] } ] } }, mounted : function ( ) { Promise .all([dataFetch, schemaFetch]).then( res => { const data = res[ 0 ]; const schema = res[ 1 ]; const fusionTable = new FusionCharts.DataStore().createDataTable( data, schema ); this .dataSource.data = fusionTable; }); } });

Here's HTML template for the above example:

< div id = "app" > < fusioncharts :width = "width" :height = "height" :type = "type" :dataFormat = "dataFormat" :dataSource = "dataSource" > FusionCharts will render here... </ fusioncharts > </ div >

Useful links for FusionTime

For Contributors

Clone the repository and install dependencies

git clone https://github.com/fusioncharts/vue-fusioncharts.git cd vue-fusioncharts npm install

Run npm start to start the dev server and point your browser at http://localhost:8080/.

Licensing

The FusionCharts Vue integration component is open-source and distributed under the terms of the MIT/X11 License. However, you will need to download and include FusionCharts library in your page separately, which has a separate license.