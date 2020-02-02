Funnel graph drawing library for Vue.js.
This is the Vue.js version of FunnelGraph.js, learn more about the library and see documentation here.
npm i vue-funnel-graph-js
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-funnel-graph-js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-funnel-graph-js/dist/vue-funnel-graph.min.js"></script>
After installing, import the
VueFunnelGraph component:
import { VueFunnelGraph } from 'vue-funnel-graph-js';
You can now use the custom element:
<vue-funnel-graph :width="width" :height="height" :labels="labels"
:values="values" :colors="colors" :sub-labels="subLabels" :direction="direction"
:gradient-direction="gradientDirection"
:animated="true" :display-percentage="true"
></vue-funnel-graph>
The values are passed to props:
export default {
name: 'app',
components: {
VueFunnelGraph
},
data() {
return {
labels: ['Impressions', 'Add To Cart', 'Buy'],
subLabels: ['Direct', 'Social Media', 'Ads'],
values: [
// with the given Labels and SubLabels here's what the values represent:
//
// Direct, Social, Ads
// | | |
// v v v
[3000, 2500, 6500], // Segments of "Impressions" from top to bottom
[3000, 1700, 1000], // Segments of "Add To Cart"
[600, 200, 130] // Segments of "Buy"
],
colors: [
['#FFB178', '#FF3C8E'], // color set for "Impressions" segment
['#A0BBFF', '#EC77FF'], // color set for "Add To Cart" segment
['#A0F9FF', '#7795FF'] // color set for "Buy" segment
],
direction: 'horizontal',
gradientDirection: 'horizontal',
height: 300,
width: 800
};
}
}
|Option
|Description
|Type
|Required
|Options
|Default
|Example
width
|Width of the funnel graph
number
|Yes
|0
|800
height
|Height of the funnel graph
number
|Yes
|0
|300
labels
|Title of each data part
array
|Yes
|['Impressions', 'Add To Cart', 'Buy']
values
|Numbers that the funnel chart visualizes
array
|Yes
|[12000, 4700, 930]
colors
|Colors of the graph. If a string or array with one element passed it fills the graph with a solid color, if the array contains more than one element it fill the graph with a gradient. For two-dimensional charts and array of arrays shall be passed to fill each segment with a separate gradient. The array can contain arrays and strings mixed. If a there are more segments than colors provided, up to 10 extra segments will be filled with pre-defined solid colors
array⎮string
|Yes
|[12000, 4700, 930]
subLabels (:sub-labels)
|Title of each data segment
array
|Yes for two-dimensional graphs
|['Direct', 'Social Media', 'Ads']
direction
|Whether the chart visualization is displayed vertically or horizontally
string
|No
|'vertical', 'horizontal'
|'horizontal'
gradientDirection (:gradient-direction)
|Whether the gradient applied to the segments of the graph is displayed from top to bottom or from left to right
string
|No
|'vertical', 'horizontal'
|'horizontal'
animated
|Whether any change in graph shape will be displayed with a smooth transition
boolean
|No
true,
false
true
false
displayPercentage (:display-percentage)
|Whether to display the automatically calculated percentage values below the labels
boolean
|No
true,
false
true