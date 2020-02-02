openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vfg

vue-funnel-graph-js

by Greg Hovanesyan
0.1.8 (see all)

Vue.js component drawing SVG Funnel Graphs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

189

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Graph, Vue Data Visualization

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

VueFunnelGraph.js

npm GitHub GitHub last commit Gitter

Funnel graph drawing library for Vue.js.

  • SVG charts
  • Values, Labels, Percentages display
  • Two-dimensional graph support
    • Legend display
    • Detailed percentage breakdown on hover
  • Animated
  • Solid color and gradient fill
  • Horizontal and vertical charts

This is the Vue.js version of FunnelGraph.js, learn more about the library and see documentation here.

Demo

Online Demo

CodePen Demo

Development Demo

  • Clone the repo
  • Navigate to src folder
  • Run vue serve example.vue
  • Visit the URL displayed

Installation

NPM

npm i vue-funnel-graph-js

UNPKG

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-funnel-graph-js"></script>

CDN

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-funnel-graph-js/dist/vue-funnel-graph.min.js"></script>

Usage

After installing, import the VueFunnelGraph component:

import { VueFunnelGraph } from 'vue-funnel-graph-js';

You can now use the custom element:

<vue-funnel-graph :width="width" :height="height" :labels="labels"
              :values="values" :colors="colors" :sub-labels="subLabels" :direction="direction"
              :gradient-direction="gradientDirection"
              :animated="true" :display-percentage="true"
></vue-funnel-graph>

The values are passed to props:

export default {
  name: 'app',
  components: {
      VueFunnelGraph
  },
  data() {
      return {
          labels: ['Impressions', 'Add To Cart', 'Buy'],
          subLabels: ['Direct', 'Social Media', 'Ads'],
          values: [
          // with the given Labels and SubLabels here's what the values represent:
          // 
          // Direct, Social, Ads  
          //    |      |     |  
          //    v      v     v
              [3000, 2500, 6500], // Segments of "Impressions" from top to bottom
              [3000, 1700, 1000], // Segments of "Add To Cart"
              [600,  200,  130]   // Segments of "Buy"
          ],
          colors: [
              ['#FFB178', '#FF3C8E'], // color set for "Impressions" segment
              ['#A0BBFF', '#EC77FF'], // color set for "Add To Cart" segment
              ['#A0F9FF', '#7795FF']  // color set for "Buy" segment
          ],
          direction: 'horizontal',
          gradientDirection: 'horizontal',
          height: 300,
          width: 800
      };
  }
}

Options

OptionDescriptionTypeRequiredOptionsDefaultExample
widthWidth of the funnel graphnumberYes0800
heightHeight of the funnel graphnumberYes0300
labelsTitle of each data partarrayYes['Impressions', 'Add To Cart', 'Buy']
valuesNumbers that the funnel chart visualizesarrayYes[12000, 4700, 930]
colorsColors of the graph. If a string or array with one element passed it fills the graph with a solid color, if the array contains more than one element it fill the graph with a gradient. For two-dimensional charts and array of arrays shall be passed to fill each segment with a separate gradient. The array can contain arrays and strings mixed. If a there are more segments than colors provided, up to 10 extra segments will be filled with pre-defined solid colorsarray⎮stringYes[12000, 4700, 930]
subLabels (:sub-labels)Title of each data segmentarrayYes for two-dimensional graphs['Direct', 'Social Media', 'Ads']
directionWhether the chart visualization is displayed vertically or horizontallystringNo'vertical', 'horizontal''horizontal'
gradientDirection (:gradient-direction)Whether the gradient applied to the segments of the graph is displayed from top to bottom or from left to rightstringNo'vertical', 'horizontal''horizontal'
animatedWhether any change in graph shape will be displayed with a smooth transitionbooleanNotrue, falsetruefalse
displayPercentage (:display-percentage)Whether to display the automatically calculated percentage values below the labelsbooleanNotrue, falsetrue

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
17K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
@teambit/graphA tool for component-driven application development.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
1K
breeze-clientBreeze for JavaScript clients
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2K
vno
vnodesVue node based svg visual graphs
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
264
vue-graph⚡️ Vue components based on the JUI chart available in Vue.js
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
1K
vd
vue-dag🏗 Data-driven directed acyclic graph (DAG) builder for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
75
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
See 18 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial