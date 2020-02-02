Funnel graph drawing library for Vue.js.

SVG charts

Values, Labels, Percentages display

Two-dimensional graph support Legend display Detailed percentage breakdown on hover

Animated

Solid color and gradient fill

Horizontal and vertical charts

This is the Vue.js version of FunnelGraph.js, learn more about the library and see documentation here.

Demo

Online Demo

CodePen Demo

Development Demo

Clone the repo

Navigate to src folder

folder Run vue serve example.vue

Visit the URL displayed

Installation

NPM

npm i vue-funnel-graph-js

UNPKG

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-funnel-graph-js" > </ script >

CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-funnel-graph-js/dist/vue-funnel-graph.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

After installing, import the VueFunnelGraph component:

import { VueFunnelGraph } from 'vue-funnel-graph-js' ;

You can now use the custom element:

<vue-funnel-graph :width="width" :height="height" :labels="labels" :values="values" :colors="colors" :sub-labels="subLabels" :direction="direction" :gradient-direction="gradientDirection" :animated="true" :display-percentage="true" ></vue-funnel-graph>

The values are passed to props:

export default { name : 'app' , components : { VueFunnelGraph }, data() { return { labels : [ 'Impressions' , 'Add To Cart' , 'Buy' ], subLabels : [ 'Direct' , 'Social Media' , 'Ads' ], values : [ [ 3000 , 2500 , 6500 ], [ 3000 , 1700 , 1000 ], [ 600 , 200 , 130 ] ], colors : [ [ '#FFB178' , '#FF3C8E' ], [ '#A0BBFF' , '#EC77FF' ], [ '#A0F9FF' , '#7795FF' ] ], direction : 'horizontal' , gradientDirection : 'horizontal' , height : 300 , width : 800 }; } }

Options