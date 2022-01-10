Vue Functional Calendar

Modern calendar and datepicker module for Vue.js

Lightweight, high-performance calendar component based on Vue.js

Small memory usage, good performance, good style, and high scalability

Native js development, no third-party library introduced

Date Picker, Date Range, Multiple Calendars, Modal Calendar

Install

npm i vue-functional-calendar --save

Usage

import { FunctionalCalendar } from 'vue-functional-calendar' ;

Treeware

You're free to use this package, but if it makes it to your production environment you are required to buy the world a tree.

It’s now common knowledge that one of the best tools to tackle the climate crisis and keep our temperatures from rising above 1.5C is to plant trees. If you support this package and contribute to the Treeware forest you’ll be creating employment for local families and restoring wildlife habitats.

You can buy trees here offset.earth/treeware

Read more about Treeware at treeware.earth

