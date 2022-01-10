openbase logo
vfc

vue-functional-calendar

by Manuk
2.9.9 (see all)

Vue.js Functional Calendar | Component/Package

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

388

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Calendar

Readme

Vue Functional Calendar

Modern calendar and datepicker module for Vue.js

Buy us a tree

Build Status Version Software License Downloads

Demo
Read the documentation

  • Lightweight, high-performance calendar component based on Vue.js
  • Small memory usage, good performance, good style, and high scalability
  • Native js development, no third-party library introduced
  • Date Picker, Date Range, Multiple Calendars, Modal Calendar

Install

npm i vue-functional-calendar --save

Usage

// Introduced in vue file
import { FunctionalCalendar } from 'vue-functional-calendar';

Treeware

You're free to use this package, but if it makes it to your production environment you are required to buy the world a tree.

It’s now common knowledge that one of the best tools to tackle the climate crisis and keep our temperatures from rising above 1.5C is to plant trees. If you support this package and contribute to the Treeware forest you’ll be creating employment for local families and restoring wildlife habitats.

You can buy trees here offset.earth/treeware

Read more about Treeware at treeware.earth

Scheduling API

This project is sponsored by Spurwing, where their API Makes Adding Scheduling Quick, Reliable and Scalable. Use Spurwing to build and integrate Scheduling, Booking & Calendar features in your project. Read more about Spurwing's Scheduling API.

100
ManukArmenia, Yerevan1 Rating0 Reviews
Full-Stack Web Developer | Freelancer
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

