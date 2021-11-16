A simple Vue.js component for fullscreen, based on screenfull.js

Quick Example

Support

Supported browsers

Note: In order to use this package in Internet Explorer, you need a Promise polyfill.

Note: Safari is supported on desktop and iPad, but not on iPhone.

Note: Navigating to another page, changing tabs, or switching to another application using any application switcher (or Alt-Tab) will likewise exit full-screen mode.

Learn more

Migration from <= 2.3.5

Component

In general, you can simply switch the fullscreen state using two-way binding, so you don't have to call the component methods directly.

The background prop are removed, you can set it directly on the component

Api

The wrapper and options such as background associated with it are removed, which has limited use cases, is not very customizable, and you can simply implement it yourself.

The method names are changed as follows:

old new enter request support isEnabled getState() isFullscreen

Installation

Install from NPM

npm install vue-fullscreen

Usage

To use vue-fullscreen , simply import it, and call Vue.use() to install.

The component, directive and api will be installed together in the global.

< template > < div > < fullscreen v-model = "fullscreen" > content </ fullscreen > < button type = "button" @ click = "toggle" > Fullscreen </ button > < button type = "button" @ click = "toggleApi" > FullscreenApi </ button > < button type = "button" v-fullscreen > FullscreenDirective </ button > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueFullscreen from 'vue-fullscreen' import Vue from 'vue' Vue.use(VueFullscreen) export default { methods : { toggle () { this .fullscreen = ! this .fullscreen }, toggleApi () { this .$fullscreen.toggle() }, }, data() { return { fullscreen : false , } } } </ script >

Caution: Because of the browser security function, you can only call these methods by a user gesture( click or keypress ).

Usage of api

In your vue component, You can use this.$fullscreen to get the instance.

this .$fullscreen.toggle()

Or you can just import the api method and call it.

< template > < div > < div class = "fullscreen-wrapper" > Content </ div > < button type = "button" @ click = "toggle" > Fullscreen </ button > </ div > </ template > < script > import { api as fullscreen } from 'vue-fullscreen' export default { methods : { async toggle () { await fullscreen.toggle( this .$el.querySelector( '.fullscreen-wrapper' ), { teleport : this .teleport, callback : ( isFullscreen ) => { }, }) this .fullscreen = fullscreen.isFullscreen }, }, data() { return { fullscreen : false , teleport : true , } } } </ script >

Methods & Attributes

Toggle the fullscreen mode.

target : Type: Element Default: document.body The element target for fullscreen.

: options (optional): Type: Object The fullscreen options.

(optional): force (optional): Type: Boolean Default: undefined pass true to force enter , false to exit fullscreen mode.

(optional):

enter the fullscreen mode.

target : Type: Element Default: document.body The element target for fullscreen.

: options (optional): Type: Object The fullscreen options.

(optional):

exit the fullscreen mode.

Note: Each of these methods returns a promise object, and you can get the state after the promise has been resolved, or you can pass a callback function in options to get.

async toggle () { await this .$fullscreen.toggle() this .fullscreen = this .$fullscreen.isFullscreen }

isFullscreen

get the fullscreen state.

Type: Boolean

Caution: The action is asynchronous, you can not get the expected state immediately following the calling method.

isEnabled

check browser support for the fullscreen API.

Type: Boolean

element

get the fullscreen element.

Type: Element | null

Options

callback

Type: Function

Default: null

It will be called when the fullscreen mode changed.

fullscreenClass

Type: String

Default: fullscreen

The class will be added to target element when fullscreen mode is on.

pageOnly

Type: Boolean

Default: false

If true , only fill the page with current element.

Note: If the browser does not support full-screen Api, this option will be automatically enabled.

teleport

Type: Boolean

Default: true

If true , the target element will be appended to document.body when it is fullscreen.

This can avoid some pop-ups not being displayed.

Use as directive

You can use v-fullscreen to make any element have the effect of switching to full screen with a click.

< button v-fullscreen > FullScreen </ button >

Or you can just import the directive and install it.

< template > < div > < div class = "fullscreen-wrapper" > Content </ div > < button type = "button" v-fullscreen.teleport = "options" > Fullscreen </ button > </ div > </ template > < script > import { directive as fullscreen } from 'vue-fullscreen' export default { directives : { fullscreen }, data() { return { options : { target : ".fullscreen-wrapper" , callback (isFullscreen) { console .log(isFullscreen) }, }, } } } </ script >

Modifiers

pageOnly

only fill the page with current element.

teleport

the component will be appended to document.body when it is fullscreen.

This can avoid some pop-ups not being displayed.

Options

target

Type: String | Element

Default: document.body

The element can be specified using a style selector string, equivalent to document.querySelector(target) . Note that when passing an element object directly, you need to make sure that the element already exists. The internal elements of the current component may not be initialized when the directive is initialized.

callback

Type: Function

Default: null

It will be called when the fullscreen mode changed.

fullscreenClass

Type: String

Default: fullscreen

The class will be added to target element when fullscreen mode is on.

Use as component

You can simply import the component and register it locally.

< template > < div > < fullscreen v-model = "fullscreen" :teleport = "teleport" :page-only = "pageOnly" > Content </ fullscreen > < button type = "button" @ click = "toggle" > Fullscreen </ button > </ div > </ template > < script > import { component } from 'vue-fullscreen' export default { components : { fullscreen : component, }, methods : { toggle () { this .fullscreen = ! this .fullscreen }, }, data() { return { fullscreen : false , teleport : true , pageOnly : false , } } } </ script >

Props

Type: String

Default: fullscreen

The class will be added to the component when fullscreen mode is on.

Type: Boolean

Default: true

If true , clicking wrapper will exit fullscreen.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

If true , only fill the page with current element.

Note: If the browser does not support full-screen Api, this option will be automatically enabled.

teleport

Type: Boolean

Default: true

If true , the component will be appended to document.body when it is fullscreen.

This can avoid some pop-ups not being displayed.

Events

change

isFullscreen: The current fullscreen state.

This event fires when the fullscreen mode changed.

Plugin options

name

Type: String

Default: fullscreen

If you need to avoid name conflict, you can import it like this: