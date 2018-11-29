openbase logo
vf

vue-fullpage

by wendaosanshou
2.0.5 (see all)

一个实现fullpage.js功能的vue插件

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

82

GitHub Stars

225

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Scroll

Readme

vue-fullpage

README：中文版

A sigle-page scroll plugin based on vue.js

overview

To achieve sigle-page scroll in mobile, support horizontal scroll and vertical scroll, support all the animation instructions of animate.css.

Online demo

here's a jsfiddle demo

Installation

npm install vue-fullpage --save

If you want use animate instruction, please install animate.css

npm install animate.css --save

animate.css usage

Document

api document

getting started

main.js

Import the plugin of css and js file in main.js

import 'animate.css'
import 'vue-fullpage/vue-fullpage.css'
import VueFullpage from 'vue-fullpage'
Vue.use(VueFullpage)

app.vue

template

fullpage-containerfullpage-wppageare default class name. Add the v-fullpage command to the page-wp container. Add the v-animate command to the page container.

<div class="fullpage-container">
  <div class="fullpage-wp" v-fullpage="opts">
    <div class="page-1 page">
      <p class="part-1" v-animate="{value: 'bounceInLeft'}">vue-fullpage</p>
    </div>
    <div class="page-2 page">
      <p class="part-2" v-animate="{value: 'bounceInRight'}">vue-fullpage</p>
    </div>
    <div class="page-3 page">
      <p class="part-3" v-animate="{value: 'bounceInLeft', delay: 0}">vue-fullpage</p>
      <p class="part-3" v-animate="{value: 'bounceInRight', delay: 600}">vue-fullpage</p>
      <p class="part-3" v-animate="{value: 'zoomInDown', delay: 1200}">vue-fullpage</p>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>

script

vue-fullpage value please refer to api document

export default {
  data() {
    return {
      opts: {
        start: 0,
        dir: 'v',
        duration: 500,
        beforeChange: function (prev, next) {
        },
        afterChange: function (prev, next) {
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

style

Set the page-container container's width and height what do you want, and the v-fullpage command will adapt the width and height of the parent element. The following settings allow the scrolling page to fill the full screen.

<style>
.page-container {
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
}
</style>

