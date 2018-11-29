README：中文版
A sigle-page scroll plugin based on vue.js
To achieve sigle-page scroll in mobile, support horizontal scroll and vertical scroll, support all the animation instructions of animate.css.
here's a jsfiddle demo
npm install vue-fullpage --save
If you want use animate instruction, please install animate.css
npm install animate.css --save
Import the plugin of css and js file in main.js
import 'animate.css'
import 'vue-fullpage/vue-fullpage.css'
import VueFullpage from 'vue-fullpage'
Vue.use(VueFullpage)
template
fullpage-container、
fullpage-wp、
pageare default class name.
Add the
v-fullpage command to the
page-wp container.
Add the
v-animate command to the
page container.
<div class="fullpage-container">
<div class="fullpage-wp" v-fullpage="opts">
<div class="page-1 page">
<p class="part-1" v-animate="{value: 'bounceInLeft'}">vue-fullpage</p>
</div>
<div class="page-2 page">
<p class="part-2" v-animate="{value: 'bounceInRight'}">vue-fullpage</p>
</div>
<div class="page-3 page">
<p class="part-3" v-animate="{value: 'bounceInLeft', delay: 0}">vue-fullpage</p>
<p class="part-3" v-animate="{value: 'bounceInRight', delay: 600}">vue-fullpage</p>
<p class="part-3" v-animate="{value: 'zoomInDown', delay: 1200}">vue-fullpage</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
script
vue-fullpage value please refer to api document
export default {
data() {
return {
opts: {
start: 0,
dir: 'v',
duration: 500,
beforeChange: function (prev, next) {
},
afterChange: function (prev, next) {
}
}
}
}
}
style
Set the
page-container container's width and height what do you want, and the
v-fullpage command will adapt the width and height of the parent element.
The following settings allow the scrolling page to fill the full screen.
<style>
.page-container {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
</style>