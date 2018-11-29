README：中文版

A sigle-page scroll plugin based on vue.js

overview

To achieve sigle-page scroll in mobile, support horizontal scroll and vertical scroll, support all the animation instructions of animate.css.

Online demo

here's a jsfiddle demo

Installation

npm install vue-fullpage --save

If you want use animate instruction, please install animate.css

npm install animate .css --save

animate.css usage

Document

api document

getting started

Import the plugin of css and js file in main.js

import 'animate.css' import 'vue-fullpage/vue-fullpage.css' import VueFullpage from 'vue-fullpage' Vue.use(VueFullpage)

template

fullpage-container 、 fullpage-wp 、 page are default class name. Add the v-fullpage command to the page-wp container. Add the v-animate command to the page container.

< div class = "fullpage-container" > < div class = "fullpage-wp" v-fullpage = "opts" > < div class = "page-1 page" > < p class = "part-1" v-animate = "{value: 'bounceInLeft'}" > vue-fullpage </ p > </ div > < div class = "page-2 page" > < p class = "part-2" v-animate = "{value: 'bounceInRight'}" > vue-fullpage </ p > </ div > < div class = "page-3 page" > < p class = "part-3" v-animate = "{value: 'bounceInLeft', delay: 0}" > vue-fullpage </ p > < p class = "part-3" v-animate = "{value: 'bounceInRight', delay: 600}" > vue-fullpage </ p > < p class = "part-3" v-animate = "{value: 'zoomInDown', delay: 1200}" > vue-fullpage </ p > </ div > </ div > </ div >

script

vue-fullpage value please refer to api document

export default { data() { return { opts : { start : 0 , dir : 'v' , duration : 500 , beforeChange : function ( prev, next ) { }, afterChange : function ( prev, next ) { } } } } }

style

Set the page-container container's width and height what do you want, and the v-fullpage command will adapt the width and height of the parent element. The following settings allow the scrolling page to fill the full screen.