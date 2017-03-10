##vue-fullcalendar

Works for Vue2 now. This is a fullCalendar component based on vue.js . No Jquery or fullCalendar.js required. Currently, It only supports month view. It's inspired by fullCalendar.io but not cloned by it. So please read the docs here below to understand all features.

Simple Live Demo

install

By NPM

@latest works for Vue2 0.1.11 works for Vue1.*

// for Vue2 npm install vue-fullcalendar@latest --save // for Vue1 npm install vue-fullcalendar@0.1.11 --save

or download code and include it

<script src='dist/vue-fulcalendar.min.js'>

Usage

Register component globally

import Vue from 'vue' import App from './App' import fullCalendar from 'vue-fullcalendar' Vue.component( 'full-calendar' , fullCalendar) new Vue({ el : '#app' , render : h => h(App), template : '<App/>' , components : { App } }) new Vue({ el : 'body' , components : { App } })

or register locally in your .vue file

Example

< full-calendar :events = "fcEvents" locale = "en" > </ full-calendar >

var demoEvents = [ { title : 'Sunny Out of Office' , start : '2016-08-25' , end : '2017-07-27' } ] export default { data () { return { fcEvents : demoEvents } }, components : { 'full-calendar' : require ( 'vue-fullcalendar' ) } }

A sample screenshot is here,

Docs

props

events : Events will be displayed on the calendar events = [ { title : 'event1' , start : '2016-07-01' ， cssClass : 'family' , YOUR_DATA : {} }, { title : 'event2' , start : '2016-07-02' , end : '2016-07-03' , cssClass : [ 'family' , 'career' ] YOUR_DATA : {} } ] title is the title of this event, will be displayed on calendar

start is the start day of this event

end is the end day of this event

cssClass is css class of each event label, such that, you will be able to set different colors, style ..

YOUR_DATA You can define as many data you want as possible locale : langague of things like monthNames weekNames and titleFormat. Support same locales than moment.js default : en firstDay : first day of the week, Number , default: 0 (Sunday) Sunday=0, Monday=1, Tuesday=2, etc. Any number smaller than 0 or larger than 6 will be set to 0. default : 0

events

fc will dispatch some events out.

changeMonth : Every time you click arrow to next/last month, fc will dispatch changeMonth this .$dispatch( 'changeMonth' , start, end, current) start is the first day of current monthView ( moment object)

end is the last day of current monthView ( moment object)

current is the first day of current month ( moment object) eventClick : Every time you click a event, fc will dispatch eventClick this .$dispatch( 'eventClick' , event, jsEvent, pos) event is an Event object hold the event's information

jsEvent holds the native javascript event

pos is the relative coordinates of fc

dayClick : fc dispatch it when you click a day slot. this .$dispatch( 'eventClick' , day, jsEvent) date is a Date Object of the day you click ( moment object)

jsEvent holds the native javascript event moreClick : fc dispatch it when you click a more button date is the date corresponding to the "more" clicked ( moment object)

events is the list of events that will be in the box

jsEvent holds the native javascript event

slots

You will be able to register your own stuff by using slots

fc-header-left : top left area fc-header-right : top right area. In my case, I added a filter menu there fc-body-card : inside the body area, usually working with EventClick , to display a event detail

###END