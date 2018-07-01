Full overlay with spinner for Vue.
Perfect for performing a task in the background avoiding any other action on the screen. Can be easily handled by your central event bus
npm install vue-full-loading --save
|Properties
|Type
|Values
label
|String
|Default 'Loading...'
show
|Boolean
|Default false
Options: true or false.
overlay
|Boolean
|Default true
Options: true or false.
overlay-class
|String
|Default 'white-overlay'
loader-class
|String
|Default 'loader-wrapper'
event-bus
|Object
|Default null
Central event Bus
event-show
|String
|Default 'show-full-loading'
event-hide
|String
|Default 'hide-full-loading'
Want to add your own loading content/style? No problem, you can use the available slots to do so.
Available slots:
loading-container - This is the container for the loading text/spinner
loading-text - Only for the loading text
loading-spinner - Only for the spinner
Include the component in your
.vue file.
<template>
<loading
:show="show"
:label="label">
</loading>
</template>
You also can manage this component by your eventBus with custom event names.
<template>
<loading
:event-bus="myEventBus"
event-show="show-my-full-loading"
event-hide="hide-my-full-loading"
:label="label">
</loading>
</template>
Notice that if no event names passed it will use the default ones.
Match your data with your components props.
import loading from 'vue-full-loading'
export default {
components: {
loading
},
data(){
return {
show: false,
label: 'Loading...'
}
}
}