Vue Full Loading

Full overlay with spinner for Vue.

Perfect for performing a task in the background avoiding any other action on the screen. Can be easily handled by your central event bus

Live Demo

Installation

npm install vue-full-loading --save

Properties

Properties Type Values label String Default 'Loading...' show Boolean Default false

Options: true or false. overlay Boolean Default true

Options: true or false. overlay-class String Default 'white-overlay' loader-class String Default 'loader-wrapper' event-bus Object Default null

Central event Bus event-show String Default 'show-full-loading' event-hide String Default 'hide-full-loading'

Slots

Want to add your own loading content/style? No problem, you can use the available slots to do so.

Available slots:

loading-container - This is the container for the loading text/spinner

- This is the container for the loading text/spinner loading-text - Only for the loading text

- Only for the loading text loading-spinner - Only for the spinner

Examples

Include the component in your .vue file.

<template> <loading :show="show" :label="label"> </loading> </template>

You also can manage this component by your eventBus with custom event names.

<template> <loading :event-bus="myEventBus" event-show="show-my-full-loading" event-hide="hide-my-full-loading" :label="label"> </loading> </template>

Notice that if no event names passed it will use the default ones.

Match your data with your components props.