Vue JS Froala WYSIWYG Editor

vue-froala-wyswiyg provides Vue bindings to the Froala WYSIWYG editor VERSION 3.

Compatibility

v1 later @legacy Vue.js 1.x

v2 later Vue.js 2.x



Installation

Install vue-froala-wysiwyg from npm

npm install vue-froala-wysiwyg --save

Integration

1. Require and use Froala Editor component inside your application.

import 'froala-editor/js/plugins.pkgd.min.js' ; import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/embedly.min' ; import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/font_awesome.min' ; import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/spell_checker.min' ; import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/image_tui.min' ; import 'froala-editor/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css' ; import VueFroala from 'vue-froala-wysiwyg' Vue.use(VueFroala) Vue.config.productionTip = false new Vue({ render : h => h(App), }).$mount( '#app' )

<template> < div id = "app" > < froala id = "edit" :tag = "'textarea'" :config = "config" v-model = "model" > </ froala > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueFroala from 'vue-froala-wysiwyg' ; export default { name : 'app' , data () { return { config : { events : { initialized : function ( ) { console .log( 'initialized' ) } } }, model : 'Edit Your Content Here!' } } } </ script >

2. Make sure you have the right Webpack settings for loading the CSS files.

var webpack = require ( 'webpack' ) var path = require ( 'path' ) module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.css$/ , loader : 'vue-style-loader!css-loader' } ] }, vue : { loaders : { css : 'vue-style-loader!css-loader' } } })

Usage

Initialize

<froala :tag= "'textarea'" :config= "config" v-model= "model" >Init text< /froala>

:tag attr is used to tell on which tag the editor is initialized.

There are special tags: a, button, img, input.

Options

You can pass editor options as component attribute (optional).

:config="config"

You can pass any existing Froala option. Consult the Froala documentation to view the list of all the available options:

config: { placeholderText: 'Edit Your Content Here!', charCounterCount: false }

Aditional option is used:

immediateVueModelUpdate: (default: false) This option updates the Vue model as soon as a key is released in the editor. Note that it may affect performances.

Events and Methods

Events can be passed in with the options, with a key events and object where the key is the event name and the value is the callback function.

config: { placeholder : "Edit Me" , events : { focus : function ( e, editor ) { console .log(editor.selection.get()); } } }

Using the editor instance from the arguments of the callback you can call editor methods as described in the method docs.

Froala events are described in the events docs.

Model

The WYSIWYG HTML editor content model. Two way binding is suported.

v-model="model"

Use the content in other places:

<input v-model= "model" />

You can also use the editor on img, button, input and a tags:

<froala :tag= "img" v-model= "imgModel" > </ froala >

The model must be an object containing the attributes for your special tags. Example:

imgModel: { src : require ( './image.jpg' ) }

The model will change as the attributes change during usage.

The model can contain a special attribute named innerHTML which inserts innerHTML in the element: If you are using 'button' tag, you can specify the button text like this:

buttonModel: { innerHTML : 'Click Me' }

As the button text is modified by the editor, the innerHTML attribute from buttonModel model will be modified too.

vueIgnoreAttrs: (default: null) This option is an array of attributes that you want to ignore when the editor updates the v-model: config: { vueIgnoreAttrs : [ 'class' , 'id' ] }

Custom Buttons

You can pass the custom buttons to the editor by following way:

<script> import FroalaEditor from 'froala-editor' ; FroalaEditor.DefineIcon( 'alert' , { NAME : 'info' , SVG_KEY : 'help' }); FroalaEditor.RegisterCommand( 'alert' , { title : 'Hello' , focus : false , undo : false , refreshAfterCallback : false , callback : function ( ) { alert( 'Hello!' ); } }); FroalaEditor.DefineIcon( 'clear' , { NAME : 'remove' , SVG_KEY : 'remove' }); FroalaEditor.RegisterCommand( 'clear' , { title : 'Clear HTML' , focus : false , undo : true , refreshAfterCallback : true , callback : function ( ) { this .html.set( '' ); this .events.focus(); } }); FroalaEditor.DefineIcon( 'insert' , { NAME : 'plus' , SVG_KEY : 'add' }); FroalaEditor.RegisterCommand( 'insert' , { title : 'Insert HTML' , focus : true , undo : true , refreshAfterCallback : true , callback : function ( ) { this .html.insert( 'My New HTML' ); } }); </ script >

Now you can use these buttons in options:

toolbarButtons: [[ 'undo' , 'redo' , 'bold' ], [ 'alert' , 'clear' , 'insert' ]],

Manual Instantiation

Gets the functionality to operate on the editor: create, destroy and get editor instance. Use it if you want to manually initialize the editor.

:onManualControllerReady="initialize"

initialize: function ( initControls ) { this .initControls = initControls; this .deleteAll = () => { this .initControls.getEditor().html.set( '' ); this .initControls.getEditor().undo.reset(); this .initControls.getEditor().undo.saveStep(); }; }

The object received by the function will contain the following methods:

initialize : Call this method to initialize the Froala Editor

: Call this method to initialize the Froala Editor destroy : Call this method to destroy the Froala Editor

: Call this method to destroy the Froala Editor getEditor: Call this method to retrieve the editor that was created. This method will return null if the editor was not yet created

Displaying HTML

To display content created with the froala editor use the froalaView component.

<froala v-model= "content" > </ froala > < froalaView v-model = "content" > </ froalaView >

License

The vue-froala-wyswiyg project is under MIT license. However, in order to use Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor plugin you should purchase a license for it.

Froala Editor has 3 different licenses for commercial use. For details please see License Agreement.

Development environment setup

If you want to contribute to vue-froala-wyswiyg, you will first need to install the required tools to get the project going.

Prerequisites

Install dependencies

npm install

Build

npm run build

Run Demo