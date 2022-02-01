openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-froala-wysiwyg

by froala
4.0.7 (see all)

Vue component for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.9K

GitHub Stars

578

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue WYSIWYG Editor, Vue HTML Editor

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue JS Froala WYSIWYG Editor

npm npm npm

vue-froala-wyswiyg provides Vue bindings to the Froala WYSIWYG editor VERSION 3.

Compatibility

  • v1 later @legacy
    • Vue.js 1.x
  • v2 later
    • Vue.js 2.x

Installation

Install vue-froala-wysiwyg from npm

npm install vue-froala-wysiwyg --save

Integration

1. Require and use Froala Editor component inside your application.

main.js file:

//Import Froala Editor 
import 'froala-editor/js/plugins.pkgd.min.js';
//Import third party plugins
import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/embedly.min';
import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/font_awesome.min';
import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/spell_checker.min';
import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/image_tui.min';
// Import Froala Editor css files.
import 'froala-editor/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css';

// Import and use Vue Froala lib.
import VueFroala from 'vue-froala-wysiwyg'
Vue.use(VueFroala)
Vue.config.productionTip = false

new Vue({
  render: h => h(App),
  
}).$mount('#app')

App.vue file:

<template>
  <div id="app">
    <froala id="edit" :tag="'textarea'" :config="config" v-model="model"></froala>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueFroala from 'vue-froala-wysiwyg';

export default {
  name: 'app',
  data () {
    return {
      config: {
        events: {
          initialized: function () {
            console.log('initialized')
          }
        }
      },
      model: 'Edit Your Content Here!'
    }
  }
}
</script>

2. Make sure you have the right Webpack settings for loading the CSS files.

var webpack = require('webpack')
var path = require('path')

module.exports = {
  module: {
    loaders: [

      // ...

      // Css loader.
      {
        test: /\.css$/,
        loader: 'vue-style-loader!css-loader'
      }

    ]
  },
  vue: {
    loaders: {

      // ...

      // Css loader for Webpack 1.x .
      css: 'vue-style-loader!css-loader'
    }
  }
})

Usage

Initialize

// If model is initialized, 'Init text' text child will be overwritten.
<froala :tag="'textarea'" :config="config" v-model="model">Init text</froala>

:tag attr is used to tell on which tag the editor is initialized.

There are special tags: a, button, img, input.

Options

You can pass editor options as component attribute (optional).

:config="config"

You can pass any existing Froala option. Consult the Froala documentation to view the list of all the available options:

config: {
  placeholderText: 'Edit Your Content Here!',
  charCounterCount: false
}

Aditional option is used:

  • immediateVueModelUpdate: (default: false) This option updates the Vue model as soon as a key is released in the editor. Note that it may affect performances.

Events and Methods

Events can be passed in with the options, with a key events and object where the key is the event name and the value is the callback function.

config: {
  placeholder: "Edit Me",
  events : {
    focus : function(e, editor) {
      console.log(editor.selection.get());
    }
  }
}

Using the editor instance from the arguments of the callback you can call editor methods as described in the method docs.

Froala events are described in the events docs.

Model

The WYSIWYG HTML editor content model. Two way binding is suported.

v-model="model"

Use the content in other places:

<input v-model="model"/>

Special tags

You can also use the editor on img, button, input and a tags:

<froala :tag="img" v-model="imgModel"></froala>

The model must be an object containing the attributes for your special tags. Example:

imgModel: {
  src: require('./image.jpg')
}

The model will change as the attributes change during usage.

  • The model can contain a special attribute named innerHTML which inserts innerHTML in the element: If you are using 'button' tag, you can specify the button text like this:
buttonModel: {
  innerHTML: 'Click Me'
}

As the button text is modified by the editor, the innerHTML attribute from buttonModel model will be modified too.

Specific option for special tags

  • vueIgnoreAttrs: (default: null) This option is an array of attributes that you want to ignore when the editor updates the v-model:

    config: {
 vueIgnoreAttrs: ['class', 'id']
}

Custom Buttons

You can pass the custom buttons to the editor by following way:

App.vue file:

<script>
import FroalaEditor from 'froala-editor';

FroalaEditor.DefineIcon('alert', {NAME: 'info', SVG_KEY: 'help'});
  FroalaEditor.RegisterCommand('alert', {
    title: 'Hello',
    focus: false,
    undo: false,
    refreshAfterCallback: false,
    callback: function () {
      alert('Hello!');
    }
  });

  FroalaEditor.DefineIcon('clear', {NAME: 'remove', SVG_KEY: 'remove'});
  FroalaEditor.RegisterCommand('clear', {
    title: 'Clear HTML',
    focus: false,
    undo: true,
    refreshAfterCallback: true,
    callback: function () {
      this.html.set('');
      this.events.focus();
    }
  });

  FroalaEditor.DefineIcon('insert', {NAME: 'plus', SVG_KEY: 'add'});
  FroalaEditor.RegisterCommand('insert', {
    title: 'Insert HTML',
    focus: true,
    undo: true,
    refreshAfterCallback: true,
    callback: function () {
      this.html.insert('My New HTML');
    }
  });
  </script>

Now you can use these buttons in options:

toolbarButtons: [['undo', 'redo' , 'bold'], ['alert', 'clear', 'insert']],

Manual Instantiation

Gets the functionality to operate on the editor: create, destroy and get editor instance. Use it if you want to manually initialize the editor.

:onManualControllerReady="initialize"

initialize: function(initControls) {
  this.initControls = initControls;
  this.deleteAll = () => {
      this.initControls.getEditor().html.set('');
      this.initControls.getEditor().undo.reset();
      this.initControls.getEditor().undo.saveStep();
  };
}

The object received by the function will contain the following methods:

  • initialize: Call this method to initialize the Froala Editor
  • destroy: Call this method to destroy the Froala Editor
  • getEditor: Call this method to retrieve the editor that was created. This method will return null if the editor was not yet created

Displaying HTML

To display content created with the froala editor use the froalaView component.

<froala v-model="content"></froala>

<froalaView v-model="content"></froalaView>

License

The vue-froala-wyswiyg project is under MIT license. However, in order to use Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor plugin you should purchase a license for it.

Froala Editor has 3 different licenses for commercial use. For details please see License Agreement.

Development environment setup

If you want to contribute to vue-froala-wyswiyg, you will first need to install the required tools to get the project going.

Prerequisites

Install dependencies

$ npm install

Build

$ npm run build

Run Demo

$ npm run dev

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

tiptapThe headless editor framework for web artisans.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
100K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2Hard to Use
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ve
vue2-editorA text editor using Vue.js and Quill
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
37K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vqe
vue-quill-editor🍡@quilljs editor component for @vuejs
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
35K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
vte
vue-tinymce-editorThis a component provides use of tinymce for vue developers
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
tiptap-commandsThe headless editor framework for web artisans.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
99K
tiptap-extensionsThe headless editor framework for web artisans.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
94K
See 23 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial