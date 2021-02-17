Vue js component for creating dynamic async iframes based on Aaron Peter's article: http://www.aaronpeters.nl/blog/iframe-loading-techniques-performance

Documentation

https://officert.github.io/vue-friendly-iframe

Demo

Requirements

Installation

Vue Support

Supports on Vue >= 2

Installation and Usage

npm install vue-friendly-iframe --save-dev

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueFriendlyIframe from 'vue-friendly-iframe' ; Vue.use(VueFriendlyIframe);

Add the component to your HTML:

< vue-friendly-iframe :src = "example1Form.src" @ load = "onLoad" > </ vue-friendly-iframe >

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome, or open up an issue if you have ideas for additional functionality, new features or bugs.