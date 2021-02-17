Vue js component for creating dynamic async iframes based on Aaron Peter's article: http://www.aaronpeters.nl/blog/iframe-loading-techniques-performance
https://officert.github.io/vue-friendly-iframe
Supports on Vue >= 2
npm install vue-friendly-iframe --save-dev
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueFriendlyIframe from 'vue-friendly-iframe';
Vue.use(VueFriendlyIframe);
Add the component to your HTML:
<vue-friendly-iframe :src="example1Form.src" @load="onLoad"></vue-friendly-iframe>
Pull requests are welcome, or open up an issue if you have ideas for additional functionality, new features or bugs.