openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vfi

vue-friendly-iframe

by Tim Officer
0.20.0 (see all)

A Vue js component for creating super fast loading, non-blocking iframes.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.4K

GitHub Stars

264

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-friendly-iframe

Vue js component for creating dynamic async iframes based on Aaron Peter's article: http://www.aaronpeters.nl/blog/iframe-loading-techniques-performance

npm version

Documentation

https://officert.github.io/vue-friendly-iframe

Demo

https://officert.github.io/vue-friendly-iframe

Requirements

Installation

Vue Support

Supports on Vue >= 2

Installation and Usage

npm install vue-friendly-iframe --save-dev

import Vue from 'vue';
import VueFriendlyIframe from 'vue-friendly-iframe';

Vue.use(VueFriendlyIframe);

Add the component to your HTML:

<vue-friendly-iframe :src="example1Form.src" @load="onLoad"></vue-friendly-iframe>

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome, or open up an issue if you have ideas for additional functionality, new features or bugs.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial