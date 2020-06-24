openbase logo
vf

vue-frame

by Julian David
1.0.7 (see all)

Dynamic component for creation of interfaces with iframes

Readme

Vue-frame

Build Status npm version npm GitHub stars

A simple component Vue 2.x for prototyping interfaces with iframes.

Install

Using npm:

npm install --save vue-frame

Using yarn:

yarn add vue-frame

Import

import VueFrame from 'vue-frame'
export default {
  components: { VueFrame },
  data () {
    return { /*...*/ }
  },
  methods: { /*...*/ }
}

Usage

This is a project for vue.

<div id="vue-frame">
   <vue-frame text="VueJS" url="https://vuejs.org" frame="myframe" type="button" class="form-control"></vue-frame>
   <vue-frame text="Api Vue" url="https://vuejs.org/v2/api" frame="myframe" type="a"></vue-frame>
   <br />

   <iframe id="myframe" width="800"></iframe>
</div>

<script src="/dist/vue-frame.js"></script>

The rendered elements look like this:

CURRENTLY RECORDING

PropTypes

PropDescTypeDefaultIs Required
classCustom class to add to the componentstring
urlCustom url that the component will loadstring
textCustom textstring
frameIframe element IDstring
typeName of the HTML tag to renderstringa
defaultload site instantly mount the elementbooleanfalse

Example

<vue-frame text="VueJS" url="https://juliandavidmr.github.io" frame="idframe" type="div" class="form-control"></vue-frame>

Use CDN

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-frame@1.0.6/dist/vue-frame.js"></script>

See example with cdn index.html

Development

CommandDescription
npm run buildBuild
npm run devOpen browser dev

Contributing

License

MIT @juliandavidmr

