A simple component Vue 2.x for prototyping interfaces with iframes.
Using npm:
npm install --save vue-frame
Using yarn:
yarn add vue-frame
Import
import VueFrame from 'vue-frame'
export default {
components: { VueFrame },
data () {
return { /*...*/ }
},
methods: { /*...*/ }
}
This is a project for vue.
<div id="vue-frame">
<vue-frame text="VueJS" url="https://vuejs.org" frame="myframe" type="button" class="form-control"></vue-frame>
<vue-frame text="Api Vue" url="https://vuejs.org/v2/api" frame="myframe" type="a"></vue-frame>
<br />
<iframe id="myframe" width="800"></iframe>
</div>
<script src="/dist/vue-frame.js"></script>
The rendered elements look like this:
|Prop
|Desc
|Type
|Default
|Is Required
class
|Custom class to add to the component
string
url
|Custom url that the component will load
string
|✅
text
|Custom text
string
|✅
frame
|Iframe element ID
string
|✅
type
|Name of the HTML tag to render
string
a
default
|load site instantly mount the element
boolean
false
<vue-frame text="VueJS" url="https://juliandavidmr.github.io" frame="idframe" type="div" class="form-control"></vue-frame>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-frame@1.0.6/dist/vue-frame.js"></script>
See example with cdn index.html
|Command
|Description
|npm run build
|Build
|npm run dev
|Open browser dev
MIT @juliandavidmr