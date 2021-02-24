a very candide fragment component for Vue.js
If you arrived here, I think you searched hard and you know why you're here.
For others, fragments are basically root-less components. They come useful in many situations where you don't want to pollute the DOM with a useless container, or you want to return many elements at once.
It's impossible to use functional components or slots, since Vue.js vDOM diffing has a "you should return one root element" limitation… Instead, I'm using an (internal) directive which will dump all the children of the fragment root node in its place. Since directives can manipulate DOM, we can act after rendering and bypass Vue limitation.
The component is called
Fragment so you won't have to change much code when Vue3 native fragments arrive. That said, I'm not a core developer of Vue.js, and I don't have any view of their implementation. I only know what fragments are and how they should work, and did my best to reproduce it ; so it should be fine.
npm i -s vue-fragment
From here, you can:
Plugin:
import Fragment from 'vue-fragment'
Vue.use(Fragment.Plugin)
// or
import { Plugin } from 'vue-fragment'
Vue.use(Plugin)
// …
export const MyComponent {
template: '
<fragment>
<input type="text" v-model="message">
<span>{{ message }}</span>
</fragment>
',
data() { return { message: 'hello world }}
}
Component:
import { Fragment } from 'vue-fragment'
export const MyComponent {
components: { Fragment },
template: '
<fragment>
<input type="text" v-model="message">
<span>{{ message }}</span>
</fragment>
',
data() { return { message: 'hello world }}
}