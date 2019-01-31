Flexbox based responsive fraction grid system for Vue.js
<container>
<grid vertical="middle" :rwd="{compact: 'stack'}">
<grid-item size="1/6" :rwd="{compact: '0/1'}">
...
</grid-item>
<grid-item size="3/6" :rwd="{compact: '1/1'}">
...
</grid-item>
<grid-item size="2/6" :rwd="{compact: '1/1'}">
...
</grid-item>
</grid>
</container>
Install the package using
yarn or
npm:
$ yarn add vue-fraction-grid
# or
$ npm install --save vue-fraction-grid
Load the plugin by calling
Vue.use():
import Vue from "vue";
import VueFractionGrid from "vue-fraction-grid";
Vue.use(VueFractionGrid);
Now you have access in your templates to
<container>,
<grid> and
<grid-item> components.
You may prefer to explicitly import the components in your templates:
<template>
<container>
<grid>
<grid-item size="1/2">
...
</grid-item>
<grid-item size="1/2">
...
</grid-item>
</grid>
</container>
</template>
<script>
import Container from "vue-fraction-grid/components/Container";
import Grid from "vue-fraction-grid/components/Grid";
import GridItem from "vue-fraction-grid/components/GridItem";
export default {
components: {
Container,
Grid,
GridItem
}
};
</script>
Load the script file from CDN:
<div id="root"></div>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vue/2.2.1/vue.min.js"></script>
<script src="//unpkg.com/vue-fraction-grid"></script>
<script>
new Vue({
el: "#root",
template: "<container>...</container>"
});
</script>
Vue.use(VueFractionGrid, {
container: "1020px",
gutter: "24px",
approach: "mobile-first",
breakpoints: {
compact: "320px 414px"
}
});
Configure grid by passing options as a second argument of
Vue.use(). Configuration is merged to defaults that are listed above.
Available settings:
container - Default containers width. Works with any valid CSS values like: '1440px',
'52em', '100vw' etc. Set it to '100%' to use full-width fluid grid. Because
this is the maximum value, the grid will scale nicely for smaller viewports.
gutter - Gutter width. Works with any valid CSS values like '30px', '1rem' etc.
approach - 'mobile-first' or 'desktop-first'. Choose which approach of responsive web design
do you prefer. Breakpoint rules are based on this option.
breakpoints - List the grid breakpoints. Key is the breakpoint name for `:rwd` prop.
Value is the size and can include one or two CSS values separated
with a space.
Syntax:
<container [width="<length>|<percentage>" ]></container>
Center content of the site in the container:
<container>
...
</container>
Override container's maximum width with
width prop. This is useful when you need more than one container's type e.g. regular and full-width.
<container width="100%">
...
</container>
<container width="25vw">
...
</container>
Syntax:
<grid
[horizontal="left|center|right"
vertical="top|middle|bottom"
direction="reverse|stack|stack-reverse"
wrap="nowrap|wrap|wrap-reverse"
:rwd="{ breakpointName: direction }"
flat
pair]
></grid>
The most common usage and simple example of the grid:
<grid>
<grid-item size="1/3">
...
</grid-item>
<grid-item size="2/3">
...
</grid-item>
</grid>
Nest grids however you like, the gutter is always the same. There is no need to wrap nested grids with containers.
<grid>
<grid-item size="2/3">
<grid>
<grid-item size="1/2">
...
</grid-item>
<grid-item size="1/2">
...
</grid-item>
</grid>
</grid-item>
<grid-item size="1/3">
...
</grid-item>
</grid>
Horizontal alignment of grid items. This works simillar to
justify-content attribute.
<grid horizontal="left">
...
</grid>
<grid horizontal="center">
...
</grid>
<grid horizontal="right">
...
</grid>
<grid horizontal="around">
...
</grid>
<grid horizontal="between">
...
</grid>
Vertical alignment of grid items. This works simillar to
align-items attribute.
<grid vertical="top">
...
</grid>
<grid vertical="middle">
...
</grid>
<grid vertical="bottom">
...
</grid>
Remove gutter from grid items.
<grid flat>
...
</grid>
Align content of the first item to the left and content of the second item to the right.
<grid pair>
...
</grid>
Set the grid items direction. This works simillar to
flex-direction attribute.
<grid direction="reverse">
...
</grid>
<grid direction="stack">
...
</grid>
<grid direction="stack-reverse">
...
</grid>
Set the grid items wrap. This works simillar to
flex-wrap attribute.
<grid wrap="wrap">
...
</grid>
<grid wrap="wrap-reverse">
...
</grid>
Mix props however you want to.
<grid horizontal="right" vertical="bottom" direction="reverse" pair>
...
</grid>
Syntax:
<grid-item
size="<number>/<number>"
|grow="<number>"
|shrink="<number>"
[:rwd="{ breakpointName: size }"
]
></grid-item>
Use any size written in the fraction format. Grid item should be nested directly in the grid. Items fractions don't have to sum to 1. Denominator can't be equal 0!
<grid-item size="123/456">
...
</grid-item>
Fill the grid with a grid item by setting its size to
1/1:
<grid-item size="1/1">
...
</grid-item>
Hide the grid item by setting its size to
0/1:
<grid-item size="0/1">
...
</grid-item>
Use
grow and
shrink props instead of
size. They work simillar to
flex-grow and
flex-shrink attributes. Never mix size, grow and shrink into a single item!
<grid-item grow="2">
...
</grid-item>
<grid-item shrink="0.5">
...
</grid-item>
Responsive design is based on two options from settings:
approach and
breakpoints.
If you set approach to
mobile-first breakpoints with a single value will respond to media queries using
min-width attribute. If you use
desktop-first instead, breakpoints will respond to
max-width.
Breakpoints with two values respond to
(min-width: <length>) and (max-width: <length>) query.
Following configuration:
Vue.use(VueFractionGrid, {
approach: "desktop-first",
breakpoints: {
compact: "415px",
tablet: "416px 1100px"
}
});
Is translated to this declaration from CSS:
@media (max-width: 415px) {
...;
} /* compact */
@media (min-width: 416px) and (max-width: 1100px) {
...;
} /* tablet */
Change the direction of a grid for specific breakpoints.
<grid :rwd="{compact: 'reverse'}">
...
</grid>
<grid direction="stack" :rwd="{compact: 'stack-reverse'}">
...
</grid>
Change size of a grid item for specific breakpoints.
<grid-item size="3/4" :rwd="{compact: '0/1'}">
...
</grid-item>
Mix responsive design props for grid and items.
<grid :rwd="{compact: 'stack'}">
<grid-item size="1/6" :rwd="{tablet: '0/1', compact: '1/1'}">
...
</grid-item>
<grid-item size="1/2" :rwd="{tablet: '1/2', compact: '0/1'}">
...
</grid-item>
<grid-item size="1/3" :rwd="{tablet: '1/2', compact: '1/1'}">
...
</grid-item>
</grid>
Clone the repository:
$ git clone git@github.com:brtjkzl/vue-fraction-grid.git
Run scripts from package.json using
npm run /
yarn run in the main directory:
demo - Start demo page with implementation of all examples
test - Run tests using Jest
lint - Lint JS and CSS code of components, utils and installation
docs - Start docs locally
deploy - Deploy docs to GitHub Pages
dist - Create an optimized bundle in UMD format
Code is open sourced on GitHub. Up to date changelog is available under the releases section.