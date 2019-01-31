openbase logo
vfg

vue-fraction-grid

by Bartłomiej Kozal
1.1.0 (see all)

Flexbox based responsive fraction grid system

Readme

vue-fraction-grid

Flexbox based responsive fraction grid system for Vue.js

Live Demo and Full Documentation

<container>
  <grid vertical="middle" :rwd="{compact: 'stack'}">
    <grid-item size="1/6" :rwd="{compact: '0/1'}">
      ...
    </grid-item>

    <grid-item size="3/6" :rwd="{compact: '1/1'}">
      ...
    </grid-item>

    <grid-item size="2/6" :rwd="{compact: '1/1'}">
      ...
    </grid-item>
  </grid>
</container>

Installation

Install the package using yarn or npm:

$ yarn add vue-fraction-grid

# or

$ npm install --save vue-fraction-grid

Global

Load the plugin by calling Vue.use():

import Vue from "vue";
import VueFractionGrid from "vue-fraction-grid";

Vue.use(VueFractionGrid);

Now you have access in your templates to <container>, <grid> and <grid-item> components.

Local

You may prefer to explicitly import the components in your templates:

<template>
  <container>
    <grid>
      <grid-item size="1/2">
        ...
      </grid-item>
      <grid-item size="1/2">
        ...
      </grid-item>
    </grid>
  </container>
</template>

<script>
import Container from "vue-fraction-grid/components/Container";
import Grid from "vue-fraction-grid/components/Grid";
import GridItem from "vue-fraction-grid/components/GridItem";

export default {
  components: {
    Container,
    Grid,
    GridItem
  }
};
</script>

CDN

Load the script file from CDN:

<div id="root"></div>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vue/2.2.1/vue.min.js"></script>
<script src="//unpkg.com/vue-fraction-grid"></script>
<script>
  new Vue({
    el: "#root",
    template: "<container>...</container>"
  });
</script>

Settings

Vue.use(VueFractionGrid, {
  container: "1020px",
  gutter: "24px",
  approach: "mobile-first",
  breakpoints: {
    compact: "320px 414px"
  }
});

Configure grid by passing options as a second argument of Vue.use(). Configuration is merged to defaults that are listed above.

Available settings:

container   - Default containers width. Works with any valid CSS values like: '1440px',
              '52em', '100vw' etc. Set it to '100%' to use full-width fluid grid. Because
              this is the maximum value, the grid will scale nicely for smaller viewports.
gutter      - Gutter width. Works with any valid CSS values like '30px', '1rem' etc.
approach    - 'mobile-first' or 'desktop-first'. Choose which approach of responsive web design
              do you prefer. Breakpoint rules are based on this option.
breakpoints - List the grid breakpoints. Key is the breakpoint name for `:rwd` prop.
              Value is the size and can include one or two CSS values separated
              with a space.

Components

Container

Syntax:

<container [width="<length>|<percentage>" ]></container>

Center content of the site in the container:

<container>
  ...
</container>

Override container's maximum width with width prop. This is useful when you need more than one container's type e.g. regular and full-width.

<container width="100%">
  ...
</container>

<container width="25vw">
  ...
</container>

Grid

Syntax:

<grid
  [horizontal="left|center|right"
  vertical="top|middle|bottom"
  direction="reverse|stack|stack-reverse"
  wrap="nowrap|wrap|wrap-reverse"
  :rwd="{ breakpointName: direction }"
  flat
  pair]
></grid>

The most common usage and simple example of the grid:

<grid>
  <grid-item size="1/3">
    ...
  </grid-item>

  <grid-item size="2/3">
    ...
  </grid-item>
</grid>

Nest grids however you like, the gutter is always the same. There is no need to wrap nested grids with containers.

<grid>
  <grid-item size="2/3">
    <grid>
      <grid-item size="1/2">
        ...
      </grid-item>

      <grid-item size="1/2">
        ...
      </grid-item>
    </grid>
  </grid-item>

  <grid-item size="1/3">
    ...
  </grid-item>
</grid>

Horizontal alignment of grid items. This works simillar to justify-content attribute.

<grid horizontal="left">
  ...
</grid>

<grid horizontal="center">
  ...
</grid>

<grid horizontal="right">
  ...
</grid>

<grid horizontal="around">
  ...
</grid>

<grid horizontal="between">
  ...
</grid>

Vertical alignment of grid items. This works simillar to align-items attribute.

<grid vertical="top">
  ...
</grid>

<grid vertical="middle">
  ...
</grid>

<grid vertical="bottom">
  ...
</grid>

Remove gutter from grid items.

<grid flat>
  ...
</grid>

Align content of the first item to the left and content of the second item to the right.

<grid pair>
  ...
</grid>

Set the grid items direction. This works simillar to flex-direction attribute.

<grid direction="reverse">
  ...
</grid>

<grid direction="stack">
  ...
</grid>

<grid direction="stack-reverse">
  ...
</grid>

Set the grid items wrap. This works simillar to flex-wrap attribute.

<grid wrap="wrap">
  ...
</grid>

<grid wrap="wrap-reverse">
  ...
</grid>

Mix props however you want to.

<grid horizontal="right" vertical="bottom" direction="reverse" pair>
  ...
</grid>

Grid Item

Syntax:

<grid-item
  size="<number>/<number>"
  |grow="<number>"
  |shrink="<number>"
  [:rwd="{ breakpointName: size }"
  ]
></grid-item>

Use any size written in the fraction format. Grid item should be nested directly in the grid. Items fractions don't have to sum to 1. Denominator can't be equal 0!

<grid-item size="123/456">
  ...
</grid-item>

Fill the grid with a grid item by setting its size to 1/1:

<grid-item size="1/1">
  ...
</grid-item>

Hide the grid item by setting its size to 0/1:

<grid-item size="0/1">
  ...
</grid-item>

Use grow and shrink props instead of size. They work simillar to flex-grow and flex-shrink attributes. Never mix size, grow and shrink into a single item!

<grid-item grow="2">
  ...
</grid-item>

<grid-item shrink="0.5">
  ...
</grid-item>

Responsive Design

Responsive design is based on two options from settings: approach and breakpoints.

If you set approach to mobile-first breakpoints with a single value will respond to media queries using min-width attribute. If you use desktop-first instead, breakpoints will respond to max-width.

Breakpoints with two values respond to (min-width: <length>) and (max-width: <length>) query.

Following configuration:

Vue.use(VueFractionGrid, {
  approach: "desktop-first",
  breakpoints: {
    compact: "415px",
    tablet: "416px 1100px"
  }
});

Is translated to this declaration from CSS:

@media (max-width: 415px) {
  ...;
} /* compact */
@media (min-width: 416px) and (max-width: 1100px) {
  ...;
} /* tablet */

API

Change the direction of a grid for specific breakpoints.

<grid :rwd="{compact: 'reverse'}">
  ...
</grid>

<grid direction="stack" :rwd="{compact: 'stack-reverse'}">
  ...
</grid>

Change size of a grid item for specific breakpoints.

<grid-item size="3/4" :rwd="{compact: '0/1'}">
  ...
</grid-item>

Mix responsive design props for grid and items.

<grid :rwd="{compact: 'stack'}">
  <grid-item size="1/6" :rwd="{tablet: '0/1', compact: '1/1'}">
    ...
  </grid-item>
  <grid-item size="1/2" :rwd="{tablet: '1/2', compact: '0/1'}">
    ...
  </grid-item>
  <grid-item size="1/3" :rwd="{tablet: '1/2', compact: '1/1'}">
    ...
  </grid-item>
</grid>

Development

  1. Clone the repository:

    $ git clone git@github.com:brtjkzl/vue-fraction-grid.git

  2. Run scripts from package.json using npm run / yarn run in the main directory:

    demo   - Start demo page with implementation of all examples
test   - Run tests using Jest
lint   - Lint JS and CSS code of components, utils and installation
docs   - Start docs locally
deploy - Deploy docs to GitHub Pages
dist   - Create an optimized bundle in UMD format

Code is open sourced on GitHub. Up to date changelog is available under the releases section.

