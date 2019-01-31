Flexbox based responsive fraction grid system for Vue.js

< container > < grid vertical = "middle" :rwd = "{compact: 'stack'}" > < grid-item size = "1/6" :rwd = "{compact: '0/1'}" > ... </ grid-item > < grid-item size = "3/6" :rwd = "{compact: '1/1'}" > ... </ grid-item > < grid-item size = "2/6" :rwd = "{compact: '1/1'}" > ... </ grid-item > </ grid > </ container >

Installation

Install the package using yarn or npm :

$ yarn add vue-fraction-grid $ npm install --save vue-fraction-grid

Global

Load the plugin by calling Vue.use() :

import Vue from "vue" ; import VueFractionGrid from "vue-fraction-grid" ; Vue.use(VueFractionGrid);

Now you have access in your templates to <container> , <grid> and <grid-item> components.

Local

You may prefer to explicitly import the components in your templates:

<template> <container> <grid> <grid-item size="1/2"> ... </grid-item> <grid-item size="1/2"> ... </grid-item> </grid> </container> </template> <script> import Container from "vue-fraction-grid/components/Container"; import Grid from "vue-fraction-grid/components/Grid"; import GridItem from "vue-fraction-grid/components/GridItem"; export default { components: { Container, Grid, GridItem } }; </script>

CDN

Load the script file from CDN:

< div id = "root" > </ div > < script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vue/2.2.1/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//unpkg.com/vue-fraction-grid" > </ script > < script > new Vue({ el: "#root" , template: "<container>...</container>" }); </ script >

Settings

Vue.use(VueFractionGrid, { container : "1020px" , gutter : "24px" , approach : "mobile-first" , breakpoints : { compact : "320px 414px" } });

Configure grid by passing options as a second argument of Vue.use() . Configuration is merged to defaults that are listed above.

Available settings:

container - Default containers width. Works with any valid CSS values like : '1440px' , '52em' , '100vw' etc. Set it to '100%' to use full -width fluid grid. Because this is the maximum value , the grid will scale nicely for smaller viewports. gutter - Gutter width. Works with any valid CSS values like '30px' , '1rem' etc. approach - 'mobile-first' or 'desktop-first' . Choose which approach of responsive web design do you prefer. Breakpoint rules are based on this option . breakpoints - List the grid breakpoints. Key is the breakpoint name for `:rwd` prop. Value is the size and can include one or two CSS values separated with a space.

Components

Container

Syntax:

< container [ width = "<length>|<percentage>" ]> </ container >

Center content of the site in the container:

< container > ... </ container >

Override container's maximum width with width prop. This is useful when you need more than one container's type e.g. regular and full-width.

< container width = "100%" > ... </ container >

< container width = "25vw" > ... </ container >

Grid

Syntax:

< grid [ horizontal = "left|center|right" vertical = "top|middle|bottom" direction = "reverse|stack|stack-reverse" wrap = "nowrap|wrap|wrap-reverse" :rwd = "{ breakpointName: direction }" flat pair ] > </ grid >

The most common usage and simple example of the grid:

< grid > < grid-item size = "1/3" > ... </ grid-item > < grid-item size = "2/3" > ... </ grid-item > </ grid >

Nest grids however you like, the gutter is always the same. There is no need to wrap nested grids with containers.

< grid > < grid-item size = "2/3" > < grid > < grid-item size = "1/2" > ... </ grid-item > < grid-item size = "1/2" > ... </ grid-item > </ grid > </ grid-item > < grid-item size = "1/3" > ... </ grid-item > </ grid >

Horizontal alignment of grid items. This works simillar to justify-content attribute.

< grid horizontal = "left" > ... </ grid >

< grid horizontal = "center" > ... </ grid >

< grid horizontal = "right" > ... </ grid >

< grid horizontal = "around" > ... </ grid >

< grid horizontal = "between" > ... </ grid >

Vertical alignment of grid items. This works simillar to align-items attribute.

< grid vertical = "top" > ... </ grid >

< grid vertical = "middle" > ... </ grid >

< grid vertical = "bottom" > ... </ grid >

Remove gutter from grid items.

< grid flat > ... </ grid >

Align content of the first item to the left and content of the second item to the right.

< grid pair > ... </ grid >

Set the grid items direction. This works simillar to flex-direction attribute.

< grid direction = "reverse" > ... </ grid >

< grid direction = "stack" > ... </ grid >

< grid direction = "stack-reverse" > ... </ grid >

Set the grid items wrap. This works simillar to flex-wrap attribute.

< grid wrap = "wrap" > ... </ grid >

< grid wrap = "wrap-reverse" > ... </ grid >

Mix props however you want to.

< grid horizontal = "right" vertical = "bottom" direction = "reverse" pair > ... </ grid >

Grid Item

Syntax:

< grid-item size = "<number>/<number>" | grow = "<number>" | shrink = "<number>" [ :rwd = "{ breakpointName: size }" ] > </ grid-item >

Use any size written in the fraction format. Grid item should be nested directly in the grid. Items fractions don't have to sum to 1. Denominator can't be equal 0!

< grid-item size = "123/456" > ... </ grid-item >

Fill the grid with a grid item by setting its size to 1/1 :

< grid-item size = "1/1" > ... </ grid-item >

Hide the grid item by setting its size to 0/1 :

< grid-item size = "0/1" > ... </ grid-item >

Use grow and shrink props instead of size . They work simillar to flex-grow and flex-shrink attributes. Never mix size, grow and shrink into a single item!

< grid-item grow = "2" > ... </ grid-item >

< grid-item shrink = "0.5" > ... </ grid-item >

Responsive Design

Responsive design is based on two options from settings: approach and breakpoints .

If you set approach to mobile-first breakpoints with a single value will respond to media queries using min-width attribute. If you use desktop-first instead, breakpoints will respond to max-width .

Breakpoints with two values respond to (min-width: <length>) and (max-width: <length>) query.

Following configuration:

Vue.use(VueFractionGrid, { approach : "desktop-first" , breakpoints : { compact : "415px" , tablet : "416px 1100px" } });

Is translated to this declaration from CSS:

@ media (max-width: 415px ) { ...; } @ media (min-width: 416px ) and (max-width: 1100px ) { ...; }

API

Change the direction of a grid for specific breakpoints.

< grid :rwd = "{compact: 'reverse'}" > ... </ grid >

< grid direction = "stack" :rwd = "{compact: 'stack-reverse'}" > ... </ grid >

Change size of a grid item for specific breakpoints.

< grid-item size = "3/4" :rwd = "{compact: '0/1'}" > ... </ grid-item >

Mix responsive design props for grid and items.

< grid :rwd = "{compact: 'stack'}" > < grid-item size = "1/6" :rwd = "{tablet: '0/1', compact: '1/1'}" > ... </ grid-item > < grid-item size = "1/2" :rwd = "{tablet: '1/2', compact: '0/1'}" > ... </ grid-item > < grid-item size = "1/3" :rwd = "{tablet: '1/2', compact: '1/1'}" > ... </ grid-item > </ grid >

Development

Clone the repository: $ git clone git@github.com:brtjkzl/vue-fraction-grid.git Run scripts from package.json using npm run / yarn run in the main directory: demo - Start demo page with implementation of all examples test - Run tests using Jest lint - Lint JS and CSS code of components, utils and installation docs - Start docs locally deploy - Deploy docs to GitHub Pages dist - Create an optimized bundle in UMD format

Code is open sourced on GitHub. Up to date changelog is available under the releases section.