A plugin for Vue Formly which adds multiple form fields according to Twitter Bootstrap.

Version 2

Note that this is version 2 of Vue Formly Bootstrap, compatible with Vue Formly 2 and Vue 2. If you are looking for version 1 compatibility check out the Version 1 Branch.

Installation

npm install vue-formly-bootstrap

or if you can just include the script:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path_to_bootstrap.css" /> < script src = "/path_to_bootstrap.js" > </ script > < script src = "/path_to_folder/vue-formly-bootstrap/dist/vue-formly-bootstrap.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

import VueFormly from 'vue-formly' ; import VueFormlyBootstrap from 'vue-formly-bootstrap' ; Vue.use(VueFormly); Vue.use(VueFormlyBootstrap); let vm = new Vue({ el : '#app' , data : { form : {}, model : { name : '' , sex : '' , comments : '' } fields : [ { key : 'name' , type : 'input' , templateOptions : { label : 'Your name' } }, { key : 'sex' , type : 'select' , options : [ 'Male' , 'Female' ], templateOptions : { label : 'Sex' } }, { key : 'comments' , type : 'textarea' , templateOptions : { label : 'Comments' } } ] }, methods : { doSomething : function ( ) {} } });

< div id = "app" > < form @ submit = "doSomething" > < formly-form :form = "form" :model = "model" :fields = "fields" > < button > Submit </ button > </ formly-form > </ form > </ div >

If you include the script it will be installed for you.

For more advanced details about how to use Vue Formly check out the docs.

Note that this is still a work in progress so some fields are under construction. See the To Do section for what's on the watchlist.

Options & Attributes

Form Attributes

The form object is used to track the state of the form. Whether it is valid or not, whether there are any errors etc. The following attributes will be set under each field key. e.g. if you had a field with the key of name you could access these under form.name

Attribute Type Default Description $dirty boolean false RESTRICTED This is set by the system and is just there for your reference. It gets set to true upon blur or change, whichever happens first. $active boolean false RESTRICTED Also set by the system and is set to true on focus.

Global options

These options are used by all the different field types. Some fields may have special options and these will be specified below. Check the Vue Formly docs for more info.

Property Type Default Description type string null REQUIRED this is the input type. Check the Available Inputs section for a list of currently available inputs.

Select options

Property Type Default Description options array null Pass either an array of strings or objects. Objects require a label and value property. If a string is passed then it will be used for the value and the label. eg: options: ['Foo', 'Bar'] or options: [{ label: 'Foo', value: 'bar'},{label: 'Bar', value: 'foo'}]

List options

Property Type Default Description options array null Pass either an array of strings or objects. Objects require a label and value property. If a string is passed then it will be used for the value and the label. eg: options: ['Foo', 'Bar'] or options: [{ label: 'Foo', value: 'bar'},{label: 'Bar', value: 'foo'}] labelClasses object null Pass an object of classes to be added to the label surrounding the element. Follows the Vue bindings where each key matches a boolean value. eg { 'class-a': true, 'class-b': false } In this case class-a will be attached. You may also pass an array.

Template Options

These should be added to the templateOptions property. Some input types may have specific options which can be used here and will be specified below.

Property Type Default Description label string null A string containing the field label onBlur function(e) null A function to run on @blur event onFocus function(e) null A function to run on @focus event onClick function(e) null A function to run on @click event onChange function(e) null A function to run on @change event onKeyup function(e) null A function to run on @keyup event onKeydown function(e) null A function to run on @keydown event atts object null Pass an object of attributes to be added to the element. eg { placeholder: 'hello world' } classes object null Pass an object of classes to be added to the element. Follows the Vue bindings where each key matches a boolean value. eg { 'class-a': true, 'class-b': false } In this case class-a will be attached. You may also pass an array wrapperClasses object null Pass an object of classes to be added to the wrapper. Follows the Vue bindings where each key matches a boolean value. eg { 'class-a': true, 'class-b': false } In this case class-a will be attached. You may also pass an array id string null An ID string to attach to the element

Input options

Property Type Default Description inputType string text The 'type' attribute to pass to the input. Can be any valid input type.

List options

Property Type Default Description inputType string checkbox The 'type' attribute to pass to each input. Can be either 'checkbox' or 'radio'

Available Inputs

input

select

textarea

list ( radio/checkbox )

Given that there are so many different datepickers and select boxes out there I've decided not to implement one natively. This is a) to reduce bloat and b) so that you can implement whichever one you want. When you do want to add one, simply create your own Formly Field.

To help you out a bit, here is an example of how you would go about doing this using vuejs datepicker

... import datepicker from './components/datepicker.vue' ; vueFormly.addType( 'datepicker' , datepicker);

<template> < div class = "form-group formly-datepicker" :class = "[ to.inputType, {'formly-has-value': model[field.key], 'formly-has-focus': form[field.key].$active, 'has-error': hasError}]" > < datepicker v-model = "model[field.key]" > </ datepicker > < error-display :form = "form" :field = "field.key" > </ error-display > </ div > </ template > < script > import baseField from 'vue-formly-bootstrap/src/fields/baseField' ; import datepicker from 'vuejs-datepicker' ; export default { mixins : [baseField], components : { datepicker } } </ script >

##To Do