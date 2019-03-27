openbase logo
vue-formly-bootstrap

by formly-js
2.3.0 (see all)

A bootstrap based form input bundle for Vue Formly

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

126

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vue-formly-bootstrap

A plugin for Vue Formly which adds multiple form fields according to Twitter Bootstrap.

Version 2

Note that this is version 2 of Vue Formly Bootstrap, compatible with Vue Formly 2 and Vue 2. If you are looking for version 1 compatibility check out the Version 1 Branch.

Installation

npm install vue-formly-bootstrap

or if you can just include the script:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path_to_bootstrap.css"/>
<script src="/path_to_bootstrap.js"></script>
<script src="/path_to_folder/vue-formly-bootstrap/dist/vue-formly-bootstrap.min.js"></script>

Usage

import VueFormly from 'vue-formly';
import VueFormlyBootstrap from 'vue-formly-bootstrap';
Vue.use(VueFormly);
Vue.use(VueFormlyBootstrap);

let vm = new Vue({
   el: '#app',
   data: {
      form: {},
      model: {
         name: '',
         sex: '',
         comments: ''
      }
      fields: [
         {
            key: 'name',
            type: 'input',
            templateOptions: {
               label: 'Your name'
            }
         },
         {
            key: 'sex',
            type: 'select',
            options: ['Male', 'Female'],            
            templateOptions: {
               label: 'Sex'
            }

         },
         {
            key: 'comments',
            type: 'textarea',
            templateOptions: {
               label: 'Comments'
            }
         }
      ]
   },
   methods: {
      doSomething: function(){}
   }
});

<div id="app">
   <form @submit="doSomething">
      <formly-form :form="form" :model="model" :fields="fields">
         <button>Submit</button>
      </formly-form>
   </form>
</div>

If you include the script it will be installed for you.

For more advanced details about how to use Vue Formly check out the docs.

Note that this is still a work in progress so some fields are under construction. See the To Do section for what's on the watchlist.

Options & Attributes

Form Attributes

The form object is used to track the state of the form. Whether it is valid or not, whether there are any errors etc. The following attributes will be set under each field key. e.g. if you had a field with the key of name you could access these under form.name

AttributeTypeDefaultDescription
$dirtybooleanfalseRESTRICTED This is set by the system and is just there for your reference. It gets set to true upon blur or change, whichever happens first.
$activebooleanfalseRESTRICTED Also set by the system and is set to true on focus.

Global options

These options are used by all the different field types. Some fields may have special options and these will be specified below. Check the Vue Formly docs for more info.

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
typestringnullREQUIRED this is the input type. Check the Available Inputs section for a list of currently available inputs.

Select options

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
optionsarraynullPass either an array of strings or objects. Objects require a label and value property. If a string is passed then it will be used for the value and the label. eg: options: ['Foo', 'Bar'] or options: [{ label: 'Foo', value: 'bar'},{label: 'Bar', value: 'foo'}]

List options

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
optionsarraynullPass either an array of strings or objects. Objects require a label and value property. If a string is passed then it will be used for the value and the label. eg: options: ['Foo', 'Bar'] or options: [{ label: 'Foo', value: 'bar'},{label: 'Bar', value: 'foo'}]
labelClassesobjectnullPass an object of classes to be added to the label surrounding the element. Follows the Vue bindings where each key matches a boolean value. eg { 'class-a': true, 'class-b': false } In this case class-a will be attached. You may also pass an array.

Template Options

These should be added to the templateOptions property. Some input types may have specific options which can be used here and will be specified below.

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
labelstringnullA string containing the field label
onBlurfunction(e)nullA function to run on @blur event
onFocusfunction(e)nullA function to run on @focus event
onClickfunction(e)nullA function to run on @click event
onChangefunction(e)nullA function to run on @change event
onKeyupfunction(e)nullA function to run on @keyup event
onKeydownfunction(e)nullA function to run on @keydown event
attsobjectnullPass an object of attributes to be added to the element. eg { placeholder: 'hello world' }
classesobjectnullPass an object of classes to be added to the element. Follows the Vue bindings where each key matches a boolean value. eg { 'class-a': true, 'class-b': false } In this case class-a will be attached. You may also pass an array
wrapperClassesobjectnullPass an object of classes to be added to the wrapper. Follows the Vue bindings where each key matches a boolean value. eg { 'class-a': true, 'class-b': false } In this case class-a will be attached. You may also pass an array
idstringnullAn ID string to attach to the element

Input options

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
inputTypestringtextThe 'type' attribute to pass to the input. Can be any valid input type.

List options

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
inputTypestringcheckboxThe 'type' attribute to pass to each input. Can be either 'checkbox' or 'radio'

Available Inputs

  • input
  • select
  • textarea
  • list ( radio/checkbox )

Datepickers & Select2 style selects

Given that there are so many different datepickers and select boxes out there I've decided not to implement one natively. This is a) to reduce bloat and b) so that you can implement whichever one you want. When you do want to add one, simply create your own Formly Field.

To help you out a bit, here is an example of how you would go about doing this using vuejs datepicker

//main.js
...
import datepicker from './components/datepicker.vue';
vueFormly.addType('datepicker', datepicker);

//datepicker.vue
<template>
   <div class="form-group formly-datepicker" :class="[ to.inputType, {'formly-has-value': model[field.key], 'formly-has-focus': form[field.key].$active, 'has-error': hasError}]">
      <datepicker v-model="model[field.key]"></datepicker>
      <error-display :form="form" :field="field.key"></error-display>
   </div>
</template>

<script>
import baseField from 'vue-formly-bootstrap/src/fields/baseField';
import datepicker from 'vuejs-datepicker';
export default {
   mixins: [baseField],
   components: {
      datepicker
   }
}
</script>

##To Do

  • Input
  • Select
  • Text Area
  • Checkbox
  • Radio Buttons
  • Date Picker
  • Other funky form inputs
  • Dirty/Clean checking
  • Hide/Show options
  • Custom attributes
  • Custom Classes
  • Custom events
  • Handle errors & error classes

