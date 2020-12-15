openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-formly

by formly-js
2.5.9 (see all)

JavaScript powered forms for Vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

184

GitHub Stars

235

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue Formly

Looking for maintainers

It's been many years since I first created Vue Formly and it's been a great project. However, it was a project that started because I couldn't quite find anything that fit my requirements at the time. I've sinced moved on, things have changed, and I no longer have the time I need to keep working on this. So if you'd like to get on board or take it into Vue 3 support, you're most welcome.

About

Vue Formly is a JS based form builder heavily inspired by Angular Formly. Vue Formly was designed to provide an easy way to keep your forms consistent and to remove bloat from your code. As there's no "one way" to design your forms, Vue Formly allows you to create custom input types which you can use in your form schemas. Vue Formly itself does not come with any inputs pre-loaded but a set of Boostrap form inputs can be installed over at Vue Formly Bootstrap.

NOTE This is version 2 of Vue Formly and is only compatible with Vue 2.x. If you are wanting to use this with Vue 1.x then check out the Vue Formly 1 Branch.

Installation

npm install vue-formly

Or via a script

<script src="your_dir/vue-formly/vue-formly.min.js"></script>

Usage

Take a look at the docs for extended information about using Formly and creating custom input types. But here is a quick example: NOTE that for Vue Formly to work correctly you must also include a set of input types. You can either create your own or check out Vue Formly Bootstrap which has many already created for you.

<div id="app">
   <form @submit="handleSubmission">
      <formly-form :form="form" :model="model" :fields="fields"></formly-form>
      <button>Submit</button>
   </form>
</div>

new Vue({
   el: '#app',
   data: {
      model: {
         name: '',
         email: '',
         password: ''
      },
      form: {},
      fields: [
         {
            key: 'name',
            type: 'input',
            required: true
         },
         {
            key: 'email',
            type: 'input',
            templateOptions: {
               type: 'email'
            },
            required: true,
            validators: {
               validEmail: checkEmailFunction
            }
         },
         {
            key: 'password',
            type: 'input',
            templateOptions: {
               type: 'password'
            },
            required: true,
            validators: {
               validPassword: checkPasswordFunction
            }
         }
      ]
   }
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial