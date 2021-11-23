A Vue.js component for rendering out forms based on the Form.io platform.
Vue Formio can be used on the server, or bundled for the client using an
npm-compatible packaging system such as Browserify or
webpack.
npm install vue-formio --save
HTML inside of Vue template file:
<template>
<div id="app">
<formio src="" url="" form="" submission="" options="" v-on:submit=""></formio>
</div>
</template>
Javascript inside of Vue template file.
<script>
import { Form } from 'vue-formio';
export default {
name: 'app',
components: { formio: Form },
}
</script>
src :
string
The form API source from form.io or your custom formio server.
See the Creating a form for where to set the API Path for your form.
You can also pass in the submission url as the
src and the form will render with the data populated from the submission.
url :
string
If you pass in the form and submission directly, some components such as resources, files and forms need to know the url of the form on the server. Pass it in with the url option.
form :
object
An object representing the form. Use this instead of src for custom forms.
Note:
src will override this property if used.
submission:
Object
An object representing the default data for the form.
Note:
src will override this if a submission url is entered.
options:
object
An object with the formio.js options that is passed through. See Form.io Options.
All events triggered from the form are available via the v-on property. See Form.io Events for all the available events.
Then on the form set
<formio src="myform" v-on:submit="doSomething" />
HTML inside of Vue template file:
<template>
<div id="app">
<formbuilder v-bind:form="{display: 'form'}" v-bind:options="{}" v-on:change="(schema) => console.log(schema)"></formbuilder>
</div>
</template>
Javascript inside of Vue template file.
<script>
import { FormBuilder } from 'vue-formio';
export default {
name: 'app',
components: { FormBuilder },
}
</script>
Released under the MIT License.