A schema-based form generator component for Vue.js.
Online documentation on Gitbook
vue-form-generator uses fecha and lodash internally.
While built-in fields don't need external dependencies, optional fields may need other libraries. These dependencies fall into two camps: jQuery or Vanilla. You can find almost the same functionality in both flavors. In the end, it's your choice to depend on jQuery or not.
You can find details about dependencies in the official documentation under each specific component.
You can install it via NPM or yarn.
$ npm install vue-form-generator
$ npm install vue-form-generator@0.6.1
Download zip package and unpack and add the vfg.css and vfg.js file to your project from dist folder.
https://github.com/vue-generators/vue-form-generator/archive/master.zip
VueFormGenerator come in two version :
core and
full.
Core is a more minimal version with only half the fields.
Full is core + other fields.
If you don't know what to choose, don't worry, the full is the default version. If you want the slim down version, here is the changes:
// the "full" way
<script>
import VueFormGenerator from "vue-form-generator";
import "vue-form-generator/dist/vfg.css"; // optional full css additions
</script>
// the "core" way
<script>
import VueFormGenerator from "vue-form-generator/dist/vfg-core.js";
import "vue-form-generator/dist/vfg-core.css"; // optional core css additions
</script>
<template>
<div class="panel-body">
<vue-form-generator :schema="schema" :model="model" :options="formOptions"></vue-form-generator>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueFormGenerator from 'vue-form-generator'
import 'vue-form-generator/dist/vfg.css'
Vue.use(VueFormGenerator)
export default {
data () {
return {
model: {
id: 1,
name: 'John Doe',
password: 'J0hnD03!x4',
skills: ['Javascript', 'VueJS'],
email: 'john.doe@gmail.com',
status: true
},
schema: {
fields: [
{
type: 'input',
inputType: 'text',
label: 'ID (disabled text field)',
model: 'id',
readonly: true,
disabled: true
},
{
type: 'input',
inputType: 'text',
label: 'Name',
model: 'name',
placeholder: 'Your name',
featured: true,
required: true
},
{
type: 'input',
inputType: 'password',
label: 'Password',
model: 'password',
min: 6,
required: true,
hint: 'Minimum 6 characters',
validator: VueFormGenerator.validators.string
},
{
type: 'select',
label: 'Skills',
model: 'skills',
values: ['Javascript', 'VueJS', 'CSS3', 'HTML5']
},
{
type: 'input',
inputType: 'email',
label: 'E-mail',
model: 'email',
placeholder: 'User\'s e-mail address'
},
{
type: 'checkbox',
label: 'Status',
model: 'status',
default: true
}
]
},
formOptions: {
validateAfterLoad: true,
validateAfterChanged: true,
validateAsync: true
}
}
}
}
</script>
Usage in local components
import VueFormGenerator from "vue-form-generator";
//component javascript
export default {
components: {
"vue-form-generator": VueFormGenerator.component
}
};
This command will start a
webpack-dev-server with content of
dev folder.
npm run dev
This command will build a distributable version in the
dist directory.
npm run build
npm test
or
npm run ci
VueFormGenerator supports custom fields. If you decide to release your custom field into the wild, please open a new issue so we can add you to a list here! Please try to use this naming convention for your custom field : vfg-field-* Example :
vfg-field-myfield
vfg-field-calendar
vfg-field-awesome-dropdown
This way, it will be easier for everyone to find it. Thank you !
Please send pull requests improving the usage and fixing bugs, improving documentation and providing better examples, or providing some testing, because these things are important.
vue-form-generator is available under the MIT license.
Copyright (C) 2017 Icebob