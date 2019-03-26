A schema-based form generator component for Vue.js.

Demo

JSFiddle simple example

CodePen simple example

Features

reactive forms based on schemas

multiple object editing

21 field types

built-in validators

core & full bundles (41kb and 50kb gzipped)

Bootstrap friendly templates

customizable styles

can be extended easily with custom fields

...etc

Documentation

Online documentation on Gitbook

Dependencies

vue-form-generator uses fecha and lodash internally.

While built-in fields don't need external dependencies, optional fields may need other libraries. These dependencies fall into two camps: jQuery or Vanilla. You can find almost the same functionality in both flavors. In the end, it's your choice to depend on jQuery or not.

You can find details about dependencies in the official documentation under each specific component.

Installation

NPM

You can install it via NPM or yarn.

Latest version for Vue 2.x

npm install vue-form-generator

Legacy version for Vue 1.0.x

npm install vue-form-generator@0.6.1

Manual

Download zip package and unpack and add the vfg.css and vfg.js file to your project from dist folder.

https :

Core vs Full version

VueFormGenerator come in two version : core and full . Core is a more minimal version with only half the fields. Full is core + other fields.

Full bundle: 172 kB (gzipped: 50 kB)

Core bundle: 146 kB (gzipped: 41 kB)

If you don't know what to choose, don't worry, the full is the default version. If you want the slim down version, here is the changes:

<script> import VueFormGenerator from "vue-form-generator" ; import "vue-form-generator/dist/vfg.css" ; </ script > < script > import VueFormGenerator from "vue-form-generator/dist/vfg-core.js" ; import "vue-form-generator/dist/vfg-core.css" ; </ script >

Usage

< template > < div class = "panel-body" > < vue-form-generator :schema = "schema" :model = "model" :options = "formOptions" > </ vue-form-generator > </ div > </ template > < script > import Vue from 'vue' import VueFormGenerator from 'vue-form-generator' import 'vue-form-generator/dist/vfg.css' Vue.use(VueFormGenerator) export default { data () { return { model : { id : 1 , name : 'John Doe' , password : 'J0hnD03!x4' , skills : [ 'Javascript' , 'VueJS' ], email : 'john.doe@gmail.com' , status : true }, schema : { fields : [ { type : 'input' , inputType : 'text' , label : 'ID (disabled text field)' , model : 'id' , readonly : true , disabled : true }, { type : 'input' , inputType : 'text' , label : 'Name' , model : 'name' , placeholder : 'Your name' , featured : true , required : true }, { type : 'input' , inputType : 'password' , label : 'Password' , model : 'password' , min : 6 , required : true , hint : 'Minimum 6 characters' , validator : VueFormGenerator.validators.string }, { type : 'select' , label : 'Skills' , model : 'skills' , values : [ 'Javascript' , 'VueJS' , 'CSS3' , 'HTML5' ] }, { type : 'input' , inputType : 'email' , label : 'E-mail' , model : 'email' , placeholder : 'User\'s e-mail address' }, { type : 'checkbox' , label : 'Status' , model : 'status' , default : true } ] }, formOptions : { validateAfterLoad : true , validateAfterChanged : true , validateAsync : true } } } } </ script >

Usage in local components

import VueFormGenerator from "vue-form-generator" ; export default { components : { "vue-form-generator" : VueFormGenerator.component } };

Development

This command will start a webpack-dev-server with content of dev folder.

npm run dev

Build

This command will build a distributable version in the dist directory.

npm run build

Test

npm test

or

npm run ci

More fields new

VueFormGenerator supports custom fields. If you decide to release your custom field into the wild, please open a new issue so we can add you to a list here! Please try to use this naming convention for your custom field : vfg-field-* Example :

vfg-field-myfield

vfg-field-calendar

vfg-field-awesome-dropdown

This way, it will be easier for everyone to find it. Thank you !

Public Custom Fields

vue-tel-input - International Telephone Input Boilerplate with Vue (integrated with VueFormGenerator).

vfg-field-sourcecode - A source code field for vue-form-generator

vfg-field-array - A vue-form-generator field to handle arrays of items of any type.

vfg-field-object - A vue-form-generator field to handle objects, with or without schemas.

vfg-field-matrix - A matrix field for vue-form-generator.

Contribution

Please send pull requests improving the usage and fixing bugs, improving documentation and providing better examples, or providing some testing, because these things are important.

License

vue-form-generator is available under the MIT license.

Copyright (C) 2017 Icebob