openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vf2

vue-form-2

by Matanya
1.2.7 (see all)

Vue.js 2 Form Component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

64

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Note: Users of Vue.js version 1 please use this package instead.

Breaking Change: As of version 1.0 this package uses controlled components, which means the value is no longer persisted on the field component but rather on the parent consumer component. This makes all fields behave like normal vue inputs, using v-model (instead of value) to maintain two-way View-Model Binding. If you were using the old package you need to install version 0.4.0 (also tagged in Github), although it is highly recommended to make the transition to the new version.

npm version

This vue.js package offers a comperhensive solution for HTML form management, including presentation, validation and (optional) AJAX submission. The presentation is based on Bootstrap's form component.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial