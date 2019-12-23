VueForceNextTick

When you need to ensure the DOM has been updated Vue's nextTick just doesn't work. You will need to use the double requestAnimationFrame method. This is an elegant wrapper to allow you to use the double requestAnimationFrame method within your Vue applications either globally Vue.$forceNextTick(callback) or within a method this.$forceNextTick(callback)

Table of contents

Installation

npm i vue-force-next-tick yarn add vue-force-next-tick

Default import

import Vue from 'vue' import VueForceNextTick from 'vue-force-next-tick' Vue.use(VueForceNextTick)

A bit of History

How does double requestanimationframe work

VueJS: How to wait for a browser re-render? Vue.nextTick doesn't seem to cover it.

Inspired by the advice of [Justineo] (https://github.com/Justineo)

Usage

Global Example

Vue.$forceNextTick( () => { }) await Vue.$forceNextTick()

Within a component

methods: { yourMethod () { this .$forceNextTick( () => { }) } async yourMethod () { await this .$forceNextTick() } }

EXAMPLE VUE COMPONENT