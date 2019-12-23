When you need to ensure the DOM has been updated Vue's nextTick just doesn't work. You will need to use the double requestAnimationFrame method. This is an elegant wrapper to allow you to use the double requestAnimationFrame method within your Vue applications either globally
Vue.$forceNextTick(callback)or within a method
this.$forceNextTick(callback)
npm i vue-force-next-tick
# or
yarn add vue-force-next-tick
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueForceNextTick from 'vue-force-next-tick'
Vue.use(VueForceNextTick)
How does double requestanimationframe work
VueJS: How to wait for a browser re-render? Vue.nextTick doesn't seem to cover it.
Inspired by the advice of [Justineo] (https://github.com/Justineo)
Vue.$forceNextTick(() => {
// Your code here.
})
// or
await Vue.$forceNextTick()
methods: {
yourMethod () {
this.$forceNextTick(() => {
// Your code here.
})
}
// or
async yourMethod () {
await this.$forceNextTick()
// Your code here.
}
}
<template>
<button
@click="doSomethingBig"
>
Lets count to 10 million!
</button>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
loading: false,
done: false
}
},
methods: {
doSomethingBig () {
this.loading = true
this.$forceNextTick(() => {
for (var i = 1; i<10000000; ++i){
this.done = !i
}
this.done = true
this.loading = false
})
}
}
}
</script>