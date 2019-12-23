openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vfn

vue-force-next-tick

by Tim Wickstrom
1.1.0 (see all)

A Vue implantation of the double requestAnimationFrame method to force nextTick()

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

VueForceNextTick

When you need to ensure the DOM has been updated Vue's nextTick just doesn't work. You will need to use the double requestAnimationFrame method. This is an elegant wrapper to allow you to use the double requestAnimationFrame method within your Vue applications either globally Vue.$forceNextTick(callback) or within a method this.$forceNextTick(callback)

Table of contents

Installation

npm i vue-force-next-tick

# or

yarn add vue-force-next-tick

Default import

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueForceNextTick from 'vue-force-next-tick'
Vue.use(VueForceNextTick)

A bit of History

How does double requestanimationframe work

VueJS: How to wait for a browser re-render? Vue.nextTick doesn't seem to cover it.

Inspired by the advice of [Justineo] (https://github.com/Justineo)

Usage

Global Example

Vue.$forceNextTick(() => {
  // Your code here.
})

// or 

await Vue.$forceNextTick()

Within a component

methods: {
  yourMethod () {
    this.$forceNextTick(() => {
      // Your code here.
    })
  }
  
  // or 
  
  async yourMethod () {
    await this.$forceNextTick()
    // Your code here.
  }
}

EXAMPLE VUE COMPONENT

<template>
  <button
    @click="doSomethingBig"
  >
    Lets count to 10 million!
  </button>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  data () {
    return {
      loading: false,
      done: false
    }
  },
  methods: {
    doSomethingBig () {
      this.loading = true
      this.$forceNextTick(() => {
        for (var i = 1; i<10000000; ++i){
            this.done = !i
        }
        this.done = true
        this.loading = false
      })
    }
  }
}
</script>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial