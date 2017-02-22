A reusable focus directive for reusable Vue.js components
It can be tricky to manage input focus. You always have to fall back to accessing DOM elements and calling
.focus or
.blur on them.
Well not anymore.
vue-focus lets you manage focus from the safety of your view model.
Check out the examples, read the docs or file an issue.
If you need a version for Vue 1, try
vue-focus@1.0.
From npm:
$ npm install vue-focus --save
From CDN:
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vue-focus/2.1.0/vue-focus.js"></script>
<!-- OR -->
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vue-focus/2.1.0/vue-focus.min.js"></script>
focus
A directive that binds focus to the expression in a one-way manner, so that the element receives focus when the expression is
truthy and loses focus when the expression is
falsy.
import { focus } from 'vue-focus';
export default {
directives: { focus: focus },
template: '<input type="text" v-focus="focused" @focus="focused = true" @blur="focused = false">',
data: function() {
return {
focused: false,
};
},
};
NOTE: As opposed to 1.x, in Vue 2.0, directives are updated every time the host component rerenders, not just when the directive expression chages. Somethimes this may be undesirable, especially for the "autofocus" use case. If you want to mimic the 1.x behavior, then add the
.lazymodifier to the directive, e.g.
v-focus.lazy="true".
mixin
A mixin that makes the
v-focus directive available to the component under the default name.
import { mixin as focusMixin } from 'vue-focus';
export default {
mixins: [ focusMixin ],
template: '<input type="text" v-focus="focused" @focus="focused = true" @blur="focused = false">',
data: function() {
return {
focused: false,
};
},
};
Form elements are not the only elements that are able to receive focus. The list also includes links, elements with
tabindex attribute set and elements with
contentEditable set to
true.