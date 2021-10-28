openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vf

vue-flux

by ragnar lotus
6.4.0 (see all)

Image slider which comes with 20 cool transitions

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

433

GitHub Stars

427

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Parallax, Vue Carousel

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Documentation and demos

Version 5 documentation

Version 6 documentation

Version 6 demos

Overview

This is an image slider developed with Vuejs 2 which comes with 20 cool transitions out of the box.

npm npm npm bundle size (minified) npm bundle size (minified + gzip) GitHub issues GitHub

Features

FeatureDescription
ResponsiveThe slider and the images are adapted to container to fill it always
CompatibilitySupported by all major browsers
ExpandableYou can add your custom transitions very easily
CustomizationTotal customizable to suit most needs
GesturesMobile friendly by gestures
FunctionalityYou can use arrow keys to navigate. Switch to full screen
ParallaxIt includes a parallax component very easy to set up

Quickstart

Install and save the package.

npm install --save vue-flux

Add the component to the template. This one has all the complements, so you can remove the ones you don't want.

<vue-flux
   :options="vfOptions"
   :images="vfImages"
   :transitions="vfTransitions"
   :captions="vfCaptions"
   ref="slider">

   <template v-slot:preloader>
      <flux-preloader />
   </template>

   <template v-slot:caption>
      <flux-caption />
   </template>

   <template v-slot:controls>
      <flux-controls />
   </template>

   <template v-slot:pagination>
      <flux-pagination />
   </template>

   <template v-slot:index>
      <flux-index />
   </template>
</vue-flux>

<button @click="$refs.slider.show('next')">NEXT</button>

Add it to the component, and like before you can remove the complements you don't use.

import {
   VueFlux,
   FluxCaption,
   FluxControls,
   FluxIndex,
   FluxPagination,
   FluxPreloader,
} from 'vue-flux';

export default {
   components: {
      VueFlux,
      FluxCaption,
      FluxControls,
      FluxIndex,
      FluxPagination,
      FluxPreloader,
   },

   data: () => ({
      vfOptions: {
         autoplay: true
      },
      vfImages: [ 'URL1', 'URL2', 'URL3' ],
      vfTransitions: [ 'fade', 'cube', 'book', 'wave' ],
      vfCaptions: [
         'Caption for image 1',
         'Caption for image 2',
         'Caption for image 3',
      ],
   }),
}

Performance

Weight is about 130KB so is pretty light having only the essential CSS. It also does not require a high end computer as animations are performed with CSS3 hardware acceleration.

Included transitions

2D transitions

  • Fade: fades from one image to next.
  • Kenburn: fades, zoom and moves current image to next.
  • Swipe: swipes the image to display next like uncovered with a curtain.
  • Slide: slides the image horizontally revealing the next.
  • Waterfall: divides the image in bars and drops them down in turns.
  • Zip: divides the image in bars and slides them up and down alternately like a zip.
  • Blinds 2D: divides the image in vertical bars that blinds and fades out.
  • Blocks 1: the image is splited in blocks that shrink and fade out randomly.
  • Blocks 2: the image is splited in blocks that shrink and fade out in wave from a corner to the opposite.
  • Concentric: a concentric effect is performed by rotating the image converted into circles.
  • Warp: a concentric effect is performed by rotating the image converted into circles in alternate direction.
  • Camera: from outside to inside the image is being circled in black like a camera.

3D transitions

  • Cube: turns the image to a side like if place in a cube.
  • Book: makes the effect of turning a page to display next image.
  • Fall: the image falls in front displaying next image.
  • Wave: makes the image 3D and divides it in slices that turn vertically to display the next image.
  • Blinds 3D: divides the image in vertical bars that blinds 180 deg to form the next image.
  • Round 1: the image is splited in blocks that turn 180 deg horizontally to form next image.
  • Round 2: panels start to round vertically revealing the next image in upper arrow form leaving trail.
  • Explode: the image starts to explode from the center to outside.

Parallax

As simple as this.

<flux-parallax src="url" style="height: 300px;">
   <div>CONTENT</div>
</flux-parallax>

Troubleshooting

If you find yourself running into issues during installation or running the slider, please check our documentation. If still needs help open an issue. We would be happy to discuss how they can be solved.

Documentation

You can view the full documentation at the project's documentation with examples and detailed information.

Changelog

Check the changelog for update info.

Inspiration

This slider was inspired by Flux Slider.

Contributing

Contributions, questions and comments are all welcome and encouraged.

Do not hesitate to send me your own transitions to add them to the slider.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

atr
atroposStunning touch-friendly 3D parallax hover effects
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
505
vk
vue-kinesisEasily create complex interactive animations with Vue.js
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
vr
vue-rellaxA plugin of Vue that adds a directive for parallax effect by rellax.js.
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1K
vp
vue-parallaxy🌌 Vue.js component for parallax image scroll effects
GitHub Stars
598
Weekly Downloads
2K
vpj
vue-parallax-jsTiny vue component that adds a directive for parallax effect on elements.
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
See 23 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial