yarn install vue-float-menu
vue-float-menu has some great defaults. Please check the props section for all available options.
vue-float-menu finds the optimal menu orientation depending on the position of the menu. for e.g if the menu is placed at the bottom edge and the orientation set to
bottom, the component will automatically flip the orientation to
top.
Here is a basic example that sets the default position of the menu as
top left.
<template>
<float-menu
:position="'top left'"
:dimension="50"
:menu-data="items"
:on-selected="handleSelection"
>
Drag
</float-menu>
</template>
<script>
import { FloatMenu } from "vue-float-menu";
import "vue-float-menu/dist/vue-float-menu.css";
export default {
components: {
FloatMenu,
},
setup() {
const handleSelection = (selectedItem) => {
console.log(selectedItem);
};
return {
handleSelection,
};
},
data() {
return {
items: [
{ name: "New" },
{
name: "Edit",
subMenu: {
name: "edit-items",
items: [{ name: "Copy" }, { name: "Paste" }],
},
},
{
name: "Open Recent"
},
{
name: "Save",
}
],
};
},
};
</script>
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|dimension
|number
|dimension of the Menu Head
width x height in pixels.
|position
|String
|initial position of the Menu Head. can be any one of the values
top left,
top right,
bottom left,
bottom right
|fixed
|Boolean
|disables dragging and the menu will be fixed. use the
position prop to fix the menu position
|menu-dimension
|Object
|sets the
width and
minimum height of the Menu.
|menu-data
|Object
|data to generate the menu. refer to populating the menu for usage details.
|on-selected
|Function
|hook that is called on selection.
|menu-style
|String
|can be
slide-out or
accordion.
slide-out is the default menu style.
|flip-on-edges
|Boolean
|flips the menu content on the right edges of the screen.
|theme
|Object
|prop to customize the color schemes. refer theme for usage.
The
position prop can be used to set the initial position of the Menu Head. The prop can accept any one of the following values.
top left (default)
top right
bottom left
bottom right
<float-menu :dimension=50 position="bottom right">
<template #icon>
<BoxIcon />
</template>
</float-menu>
dimension prop can be used to set the width and height of the menu head. The prop takes a single number value to set the height and width of the Menu Head.
<float-menu :dimension=50>
<template #icon>
<BoxIcon />
</template>
</float-menu>
prop to set the
height and
width of the menu.
<float-menu
:dimension=50
:menu-dimension="{height: 400, width: 300}"
position="bottom right"
>
<template #icon>
<BoxIcon />
</template>
</float-menu>
The component supports two modes
slide-out(default) and
accordion. The
accordion style is more suitable for mobile devices.
<float-menu
position="bottom right"
flip-on-edges
menu-style="accordion"
>
<template #icon>
<BoxIcon />
</template>
</float-menu>
Use the
menu-data prop to create simple or nested menus of your liking.
menu-data takes an array of
MenuItem type
MenuItem properties
|property
|description
|name
|display name of the menu item.
|subMenu
|data for the sub-menu
|disabled
|disables the menu item
|divider
|makes the item as a divider
Here we create a simple Menu structure with 3 Menu items with no sub menus.
const menuData = [
{ name: "New" },
{
name: "Edit",
subMenu: {
name: "edit-items",
items: [{ name: "Copy" }, { name: "Paste", disabled: true }],
},
},
{divider: true},
{
name: "Open Recent",
subMenu: {
name: "recent-items",
items: [{ name: "Document 1" }, {divider: true}, { name: "Document 2" }],
},
},
]
<float-menu
:dimension=50
:menu-dimension="{height: 400, width: 300}"
:menu-data="menuData"
position="bottom right"
>
<BoxIcon />
</float-menu>
hook for the menu item selection event.
<float-menu
:dimension=50
position="bottom right"
:menu-dimension="{height: 400, width: 300}"
:menu-data="{items: [{name: 'File'}, {name: 'Open'}]}"
on-select="handleSelection"
>
<BoxIcon />
</float-menu>
setting this prop
flips the menu content on the right edges of the screen.
<float-menu
:dimension=50
position="bottom right"
flip-on-edges
on-select="handleSelection"
>
<BoxIcon />
</float-menu>
To disable dragging and to fix the position statically, set
fixed to
true. This prop is disabled by default. Use this prop along with the
position prop to set the desired position.
<float-menu :dimension=50 position="bottom right" fixed>
<template #icon>
<BoxIcon />
</template>
</float-menu>
To customize the Menu Icon, simply pass any content in between the
float-menu tags. Here we render a custom icon.
<float-menu
:dimension=50
:menu-data="menuData"
>
<template #icon>
<BoxIcon />
</template>
</float-menu>
and here we render a text
Click inside the Menu handle
<float-menu
:dimension=50
:menu-data="menuData"
>
Click
</float-menu>
Each menu item can be iconified and the component uses slots to inject the icons.
Pass individual icons (or images) as templates marked with a unique
slot id. please make sure the
ids match the
iconSlot property in the items array.
<float-menu
:menu-data="items"
>
<template #new>
<img
src="../assets/new.svg"
alt="new"
>
</template>
<template #edit>
<img
src="../assets/edit.svg"
alt="edit"
>
</template>
</float-menu>
export default defineComponent({
name: "MenuExample",
data() {
return {
items: [
{ name: "New File", iconSlot: "new" },
{ name: "New Window", iconSlot: "edit" },
]
}
}
})
This works seamlessly even for
nested menu structure. Make sure the
slot ids match and the component will render the icons appropriately.
<float-menu
:menu-data="items"
>
<template #cut>
<img
src="../assets/window-maximize.svg"
alt="cut"
>
</template>
</float-menu>
export default defineComponent({
name: "MenuExample",
data() {
return {
items: [
{ name: "edit",
subMenu: [{ name: "cut", iconSlot: "cut" }]},
]
}
}
});
Customize the color schemes with the
theme prop.
<float-menu
:dimension=50
:theme="{
primary: '#00539C',
textColor: '#000',
menuBgColor: '#fff',
textSelectedColor: '#fff',
}"
>
Click
</float-menu>
# install dependencies
yarn install
# start dev
yarn run dev
# run css linting
yarn run lint:css
# lint everything
yarn run lint:all
# package lib
npm run rollup
git checkout -b new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add feature')
git push origin new-feature)
Prabhu Murthy – @prabhumurthy2 – prabhu.m.murthy@gmail.com
Distributed under the MIT license. See
LICENSE for more information.