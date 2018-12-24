openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vfl

vue-float-label

by Bartłomiej Kozal
1.6.1 (see all)

Float label pattern

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

175

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-float-label

Float label pattern for Vue.js. Cross-browser compatible and easy to customize with CSS.

intro

<float-label>
  <input type="text" placeholder="Label">
</float-label>

Installation

yarn / npm

Install package using yarn or npm:

$ yarn add vue-float-label

# or

$ npm install --save vue-float-label

Global

Load the plugin by calling Vue.use():

import Vue from "vue";
import VueFloatLabel from "vue-float-label";

Vue.use(VueFloatLabel);

Now you have access in your templates to the <float-label> component.

Local

You may prefer to explicitly import the plugin and use it inside your components:

<template>
  <float-label>
    ...
  </float-label>
</template>

<script>
import FloatLabel from "vue-float-label/components/FloatLabel";

export default {
  components: {
    FloatLabel
  }
};
</script>

CDN

Load the script file from CDN:

<div id="root"></div>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vue/2.2.1/vue.min.js"></script>
<script src="//unpkg.com/vue-float-label"></script>
<script>
  new Vue({
    el: '#root',
    template: '<float-label>...</float-label>'
  })
</script>

Usage

Wrap input, textarea or select with <float-label>:

<float-label>
  <input type="email" placeholder="E-mail">
</float-label>

<float-label>
  <textarea placeholder="Comment"></textarea>
</float-label>

<float-label :dispatch="false">
  <select>
    <option disabled selected>Framework</option>
    <option>Vue</option>
    <option>React</option>
    <option>Angular</option>
    <option>Ember</option>
  </select>
</float-label>

See more examples at Demo.vue.

Customization

Design

Style .vfl-label, .vfl-label-on-input and .vfl-label-on-focus to meet your design requirements:

example

.vfl-label {
  text-transform: uppercase;
}

.vfl-label-on-input {
  top: -1em;
}

.vfl-label-on-focus {
  color: #ff851b;
}

.vfl-label + input {
  padding-left: 0;
  font-size: 100%;
  border: 0;
  border-bottom: 2px solid #aaa;
  transition: border 0.2s;
}

.vfl-label-on-focus + input {
  border-bottom: 2px solid #ff851b;
}

Props

Set :on prop to add an additional condition for label activation:

<template>
  <float-label :on="isActive">
    <input type="text" placeholder="Inactive">
  </float-label>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  computed: {
    isActive() {
      return false;
    }
  },
  components: {
    FloatLabel
  }
};
</script>

Set :label prop to override placeholder attribute for input/textarea or option[disabled][selected] for select:

<float-label label="Last name">
  <input type="text" placeholder="Surname">
</float-label>

<template>
  <float-label label="Version">
    <select v-model="version">
      <option v-for="option in options" :value="option.value">
        {{ option.text }}
      </option>
    </select>
  </float-label>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  data() {
    return {
      version: "beta",
      options: [
        { value: "alpha", text: "Alpha" },
        { value: "beta", text: "Beta" },
        { value: "stable", text: "Stable" }
      ]
    };
  },
  components: {
    FloatLabel
  }
};
</script>

Set :fixed to true to make label permanently active:

<template>
  <float-label fixed>
    <input type="text" placeholder="Fixed">
  </float-label>
</template>

Set :dispatch to false to disable triggering input event once the component is mounted:

By default it's set to true to activate label when form element has value.

<template>
  <float-label :dispatch="false">
    <input type="email" placeholder="Email" v-model="email">
  </float-label>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  data() {
    return {
      email: "john@example.com"
    };
  },
  components: {
    FloatLabel
  }
};
</script>

Development

  1. Clone the repository:

    $ git clone git@github.com:bkzl/vue-float-label.git

  2. Install dependencies:

    $ yarn install

  3. Start development:

    $ yarn start

Code is open sourced on GitHub. Up to date changelog is available under the releases section.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial