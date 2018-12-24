Float label pattern for Vue.js. Cross-browser compatible and easy to customize with CSS.

< float-label > < input type = "text" placeholder = "Label" > </ float-label >

Installation

yarn / npm

Install package using yarn or npm :

$ yarn add vue-float-label $ npm install --save vue-float-label

Global

Load the plugin by calling Vue.use() :

import Vue from "vue" ; import VueFloatLabel from "vue-float-label" ; Vue.use(VueFloatLabel);

Now you have access in your templates to the <float-label> component.

Local

You may prefer to explicitly import the plugin and use it inside your components:

<template> <float-label> ... </float-label> </template> <script> import FloatLabel from "vue-float-label/components/FloatLabel"; export default { components: { FloatLabel } }; </script>

CDN

Load the script file from CDN:

< div id = "root" > </ div > < script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vue/2.2.1/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//unpkg.com/vue-float-label" > </ script > < script > new Vue({ el: '#root' , template: '<float-label>...</float-label>' }) </ script >

Usage

Wrap input, textarea or select with <float-label> :

< float-label > < input type = "email" placeholder = "E-mail" > </ float-label > < float-label > < textarea placeholder = "Comment" > </ textarea > </ float-label > < float-label :dispatch = "false" > < select > < option disabled selected > Framework </ option > < option > Vue </ option > < option > React </ option > < option > Angular </ option > < option > Ember </ option > </ select > </ float-label >

See more examples at Demo.vue.

Customization

Design

Style .vfl-label , .vfl-label-on-input and .vfl-label-on-focus to meet your design requirements:

.vfl-label { text-transform : uppercase; } .vfl-label-on-input { top : - 1em ; } .vfl-label-on-focus { color : #ff851b ; } .vfl-label + input { padding-left : 0 ; font-size : 100% ; border : 0 ; border-bottom : 2px solid #aaa ; transition : border 0.2s ; } .vfl-label-on-focus + input { border-bottom : 2px solid #ff851b ; }

Props

Set :on prop to add an additional condition for label activation:

<template> <float-label :on="isActive"> <input type="text" placeholder="Inactive"> </float-label> </template> <script> export default { computed: { isActive() { return false; } }, components: { FloatLabel } }; </script>

Set :label prop to override placeholder attribute for input/textarea or option[disabled][selected] for select:

< float-label label = "Last name" > < input type = "text" placeholder = "Surname" > </ float-label >

<template> <float-label label="Version"> <select v-model="version"> <option v-for="option in options" :value="option.value"> {{ option.text }} </option> </select> </float-label> </template> <script> export default { data() { return { version: "beta", options: [ { value: "alpha", text: "Alpha" }, { value: "beta", text: "Beta" }, { value: "stable", text: "Stable" } ] }; }, components: { FloatLabel } }; </script>

Set :fixed to true to make label permanently active:

<template> <float-label fixed> <input type="text" placeholder="Fixed"> </float-label> </template>

Set :dispatch to false to disable triggering input event once the component is mounted:

By default it's set to true to activate label when form element has value.

<template> <float-label :dispatch="false"> <input type="email" placeholder="Email" v-model="email"> </float-label> </template> <script> export default { data() { return { email: "john@example.com" }; }, components: { FloatLabel } }; </script>

Development

Clone the repository: $ git clone git@github.com:bkzl/vue-float-label.git Install dependencies: $ yarn install Start development: $ yarn start

Code is open sourced on GitHub. Up to date changelog is available under the releases section.