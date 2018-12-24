Float label pattern for Vue.js. Cross-browser compatible and easy to customize with CSS.
<float-label>
<input type="text" placeholder="Label">
</float-label>
Install package using
yarn or
npm:
$ yarn add vue-float-label
# or
$ npm install --save vue-float-label
Load the plugin by calling
Vue.use():
import Vue from "vue";
import VueFloatLabel from "vue-float-label";
Vue.use(VueFloatLabel);
Now you have access in your templates to the
<float-label> component.
You may prefer to explicitly import the plugin and use it inside your components:
<template>
<float-label>
...
</float-label>
</template>
<script>
import FloatLabel from "vue-float-label/components/FloatLabel";
export default {
components: {
FloatLabel
}
};
</script>
Load the script file from CDN:
<div id="root"></div>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vue/2.2.1/vue.min.js"></script>
<script src="//unpkg.com/vue-float-label"></script>
<script>
new Vue({
el: '#root',
template: '<float-label>...</float-label>'
})
</script>
Wrap input, textarea or select with
<float-label>:
<float-label>
<input type="email" placeholder="E-mail">
</float-label>
<float-label>
<textarea placeholder="Comment"></textarea>
</float-label>
<float-label :dispatch="false">
<select>
<option disabled selected>Framework</option>
<option>Vue</option>
<option>React</option>
<option>Angular</option>
<option>Ember</option>
</select>
</float-label>
See more examples at Demo.vue.
Style
.vfl-label,
.vfl-label-on-input and
.vfl-label-on-focus
to meet your design requirements:
.vfl-label {
text-transform: uppercase;
}
.vfl-label-on-input {
top: -1em;
}
.vfl-label-on-focus {
color: #ff851b;
}
.vfl-label + input {
padding-left: 0;
font-size: 100%;
border: 0;
border-bottom: 2px solid #aaa;
transition: border 0.2s;
}
.vfl-label-on-focus + input {
border-bottom: 2px solid #ff851b;
}
Set
:on prop to add an additional condition for label activation:
<template>
<float-label :on="isActive">
<input type="text" placeholder="Inactive">
</float-label>
</template>
<script>
export default {
computed: {
isActive() {
return false;
}
},
components: {
FloatLabel
}
};
</script>
Set
:label prop to override
placeholder attribute for input/textarea or
option[disabled][selected] for select:
<float-label label="Last name">
<input type="text" placeholder="Surname">
</float-label>
<template>
<float-label label="Version">
<select v-model="version">
<option v-for="option in options" :value="option.value">
{{ option.text }}
</option>
</select>
</float-label>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
version: "beta",
options: [
{ value: "alpha", text: "Alpha" },
{ value: "beta", text: "Beta" },
{ value: "stable", text: "Stable" }
]
};
},
components: {
FloatLabel
}
};
</script>
Set
:fixed to
true to make label permanently active:
<template>
<float-label fixed>
<input type="text" placeholder="Fixed">
</float-label>
</template>
Set
:dispatch to
false to disable triggering
input event
once the component is mounted:
By default it's set to true to activate label when form element has value.
<template>
<float-label :dispatch="false">
<input type="email" placeholder="Email" v-model="email">
</float-label>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
email: "john@example.com"
};
},
components: {
FloatLabel
}
};
</script>
Clone the repository:
$ git clone git@github.com:bkzl/vue-float-label.git
Install dependencies:
$ yarn install
Start development:
$ yarn start
Code is open sourced on GitHub. Up to date changelog is available under the releases section.