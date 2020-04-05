A Vue.js port of the wonderful react-flip-toolkit , developed by @aholachek (to whom all credit is due here)

Quick Start

yarn add vue-flip-toolkit

Wrap the components you wish to animate with a single Flipper component that has a flipKey prop. This prop must change every time you want an animation to happen.

Wrap elements that should be animated with Flipped components that have a flipId prop matching them across renders.

A basic example can be found here: https://codesandbox.io/s/m354w1mmp9

Why even port this to Vue.js?

Fair question. In developing my own library, vue-overdrive , I've felt the pain of not being able to find a declarative library for animating a given DOM element between two states. Upon discovering react-flip-toolkit , which has a first-class "core" API that can be used outside of React, I wanted to take a crack at using it to re-implement vue-overdrive . The fruit of my attempt is the following library, vue-flip-toolkit .

What's in this library?

This library strives to imitate its parent, react-flip-toolkit , as closely as possible. It thus exports the following two components that you can use in your Vue applications. For the sake of brevity, I've lifted descriptions/verbiage from the README of react-flip-toolkit , indicated via blockquotes.

The parent wrapper component that contains all the elements to be animated. You'll most typically need only one of these per page. Read more –>

Props

prop default type details className – string A class that will apply to the div rendered by Flipper flipKey (required) – string, number, boolean Changing this tells vue-flip-toolkit to transition child elements wrapped in Flipped components. spring "noWobble" string, object Provide a string or referencing one of the spring presets — noWobble , veryGentle , gentle , wobbly , or stiff . Otherwise, pass a custom spring object staggerConfig {} object Provide configuration for staggered Flipped children.

Wraps an element that should be animated.

Props

prop default type details flipId (required) – string Use this to tell vue-flip-toolkit how elements should be matched across renders so they can be animated. inverseFlipId – string Refer to the id of the parent Flipped container whose transform you want to cancel out. If this prop is provided, the Flipped component will become a limited version of itself that is only responsible for cancelling out its parent transform. It will read from any provided transform props and will ignore all other props (besides inverseFlipId .) stagger – string Provide a natural, spring-based staggering effect in which the spring easing of each item is pinned to the previous one's movement. If you want to get more granular, you can provide a string key and the element will be staggered with other elements with the same key. delayUntil – string Delay an animation by providing a reference to another Flipped component that it should wait for before animating (the other Flipped component should have a stagger delay as that is the only use case in which this prop is necessary.) shouldInvert – function A function provided with the current and previous decisionData props passed down by the Flipper component. Returns a boolean indicating whether to apply inverted transforms to all Flipped children that request it via an inverseFlipId . shouldFlip – function A function provided with the current and previous decisionData props passed down by the Flipper component. Returns a boolean to indicate whether a Flipped component should animate at that particular moment or not. opacity false boolean scale false boolean Tween scaleX and scaleY translate false boolean Tween translateX and translateY

Events

eventName args details @on-start {el: DOMElement, id: String} Emitted when the flipped animation begins. @on-complete {el: DOMElement, id: String} Emitted when the flipped animation begins.

Cool, so how do I use it?

Install the library

yarn add vue-flip-toolkit

Import the respective components.

import { Flipper, Flipped } from "vue-flip-toolkit" ;

Register the components.

// Example.vue <script> export default { components: { Flipped, Flipper } }; </script>

OK, time for some examples.

You got it.

1) Simple, Expanding Div Animation

Source

2) Two Divs

Source

3) List Shuffle Animation

Source

4) List Shuffle Animation (Staggered)

Source

5) Accordion (Staggered)

Source

6) Scale Animation + Anime.js

Source

7) Material Design inspired animation

Source

8) Vue Router Example

This example is very much a WIP. Nonetheless, it illustrates at a high-level how to use vue-flip-toolkit with vue-router , as well as hook into the @on-complete and @on-start events.

Source

A lot.

Primarily, I want to make sure that this basic set of functionality works for Vue developers, and that the API makes sense.