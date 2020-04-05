A Vue.js port of the wonderful
react-flip-toolkit, developed by @aholachek (to whom all credit is due here)
yarn add vue-flip-toolkit
Wrap the components you wish to animate with a single
Flipper component that has a
flipKey prop. This prop must change every time you want an animation to happen.
Wrap elements that should be animated with
Flipped components that have a
flipId prop matching them across renders.
A basic example can be found here: https://codesandbox.io/s/m354w1mmp9
Fair question. In developing my own library,
vue-overdrive, I've felt the pain of not being able to find a declarative library for animating a given DOM element between two states. Upon discovering
react-flip-toolkit, which has a first-class "core" API that can be used outside of React, I wanted to take a crack at using it to re-implement
vue-overdrive. The fruit of my attempt is the following library,
vue-flip-toolkit.
This library strives to imitate its parent,
react-flip-toolkit, as closely as possible. It thus exports the following two components that you can use in your Vue applications. For the sake of brevity, I've lifted descriptions/verbiage from the README of
react-flip-toolkit, indicated via blockquotes.
The parent wrapper component that contains all the elements to be animated. You'll most typically need only one of these per page. Read more –>
Props
|prop
|default
|type
|details
className
|–
string
|A class that will apply to the div rendered by
Flipper
flipKey (required)
|–
string, number, boolean
|Changing this tells
vue-flip-toolkit to transition child elements wrapped in Flipped components.
spring
"noWobble"
string, object
|Provide a string or referencing one of the spring presets —
noWobble,
veryGentle,
gentle,
wobbly, or
stiff. Otherwise, pass a custom spring object
staggerConfig
{}
object
|Provide configuration for staggered Flipped children.
Wraps an element that should be animated.
Props
|prop
|default
|type
|details
flipId (required)
|–
string
|Use this to tell
vue-flip-toolkit how elements should be matched across renders so they can be animated.
inverseFlipId
|–
string
|Refer to the id of the parent
Flipped container whose transform you want to cancel out. If this prop is provided, the
Flipped component will become a limited version of itself that is only responsible for cancelling out its parent transform. It will read from any provided transform props and will ignore all other props (besides
inverseFlipId.)
stagger
|–
string
|Provide a natural, spring-based staggering effect in which the spring easing of each item is pinned to the previous one's movement. If you want to get more granular, you can provide a string key and the element will be staggered with other elements with the same key.
delayUntil
|–
string
|Delay an animation by providing a reference to another Flipped component that it should wait for before animating (the other Flipped component should have a stagger delay as that is the only use case in which this prop is necessary.)
shouldInvert
|–
function
|A function provided with the current and previous
decisionData props passed down by the Flipper component. Returns a boolean indicating whether to apply inverted transforms to all
Flipped children that request it via an
inverseFlipId.
shouldFlip
|–
function
|A function provided with the current and previous decisionData props passed down by the
Flipper component. Returns a
boolean to indicate whether a
Flipped component should animate at that particular moment or not.
opacity
|false
boolean
scale
|false
boolean
|Tween
scaleX and
scaleY
translate
|false
boolean
|Tween
translateX and
translateY
Events
|eventName
|args
|details
|@on-start
{el: DOMElement, id: String}
|Emitted when the
flipped animation begins.
|@on-complete
{el: DOMElement, id: String}
|Emitted when the
flipped animation begins.
Import the respective components.
import { Flipper, Flipped } from "vue-flip-toolkit";
Register the components.
// Example.vue
<script>
export default {
components: {
Flipped,
Flipper
}
};
</script>
You got it.
This example is very much a WIP. Nonetheless, it illustrates at a high-level how to use
vue-flip-toolkit with
vue-router, as well as hook into the
@on-complete and
@on-start events.
A lot.
Primarily, I want to make sure that this basic set of functionality works for Vue developers, and that the API makes sense.
Once we check that box, I'd like to add support for additional props for both
Flipped and
Flipper. Right now, you can't do too too much with them.