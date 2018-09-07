A Vue.js functional component to wrap anything in flexbox. (1.8kb gzipped js+css, or 1.2k js & .6k css)

Getting Started

import Vue from "vue" ; import VueFlex from "vue-flex" ; import "vue-flex/dist/vue-flex.css" ; Vue.use(VueFlex);

Dist Varieties

The main export is an es2015 module, but commonjs and umd modules are also available:

Commonjs: "vue-flex/dist/vue-flex.common.js"

UMD: "vue-flex/dist/vue-flex.js"

< main > < my-navbar > </ my-navbar > < flex-row tag = "section" > < my-sidebar > </ my-sidebar > < flex-col tag = "main" align-v = "center" align-h = "center" grow wrap @ click = "handleClick" > < my-content > </ my-content > < my-content > </ my-content > < my-content > </ my-content > </ flex-col > </ flex-row > </ main >

Component Props

Prop Type Default Description tag String "div" Element tagName (any valid HTML tag name) inline Boolean false display: inline-flex column Boolean false flex-direction: column (row is default) reverse Boolean false `flex-direction: row-reverse wrap Boolean false flex-wrap: wrap noWrap Boolean false flex-wrap: nowrap grow Boolean false Applies to all child nodes: {flex-grow:1;flex-shrink:1;flex-basis:0;} justify String null One of [ "start", "end", "center", "between", "around" ] align String null One of [ "start", "end", "center", "baseline", "stretch" ] alignV String null One of [ "start", "end", "center", ["between", "baseline",] "stretch" ] alignH String null One of [ "start", "end", "center", ["between", "baseline",] "stretch" ]

* alignV and alignH just use align & justify under the hood, but when using the directional flex components, they handle the confusion of which axis is vertical/horizontal.

v2

Version 2 brings two new components <flex-row> & <flex-col> . In general, these just wrap the column property and make your markup more declarative. I've also added alignV & alignH props to all the components. These will use align-items & justify-content to determine the correct axis to apply your settings. Remembering which axis is vertical when in column direction is a classic confusion for me, so this abstracts that into a much more declarative api.

Flexbox all the things!

While building a large Vue.js application, I found myself constantly repeating the usage of various CSS flexbox utility classes, so I wrapped all the classes in a simple Vue component. This worked beautifully! But for two problems:

How do I listen for native events on the <flex> component? Do I really have to re-emit all the native events to enable v-on:event ? No! You can use the .native modifier when binding native event listeners to a custom Vue component. I find this to be a huge stumbling block for beginners because the documentation around this feature is too easy to miss. For more info: Binding Native Events to Custom Components v-on modifier API reference

component? Do I really have to re-emit all the native events to enable ? How am I supposed to find anything in the Vue devtools component tree if so many of my components are wrapped in these <flex> tags? If you have a <ul> with a bunch of <flex> wrapped <li> 's, it's annoying. If you use flexbox heavily, it legitimately wastes time performing a vnode scavenger hunt whenever you need to debug a particular item.

tags?

Functional Vue Components