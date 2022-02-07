openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vfc

vue-flatpickr-component

by Ankur Kumar
9.0.5 (see all)

Vue.js component for Flatpickr datetime picker 📆

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

57.7K

GitHub Stars

854

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Date Picker

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Vue FlatPickr Component

downloads jsdelivr npm-version github-tag build codecov license

Vue.js component for Flatpickr date-time picker.

Demo or JSFiddle

Version matrix

Vue.js versionPackage versionBranch
2.x8.x8.x
3.x9.xmaster

Features

  • Reactive v-model value
    • You can change flatpickr value programmatically
  • Reactive config options
    • You can change config options dynamically
    • Component will watch for any changes and redraw itself
  • Can emit all possible events
  • Compatible with Bootstrap or any other CSS framework
  • Supports wrapped mode
    • Just set wrap:true in config and component will take care of all
  • Works with validation libraries

Installation

npm install vue-flatpickr-component@^9

Usage

Minimal example


<template>
    <div>
        <flat-pickr v-model="date"></flat-pickr>
    </div>
</template>

<script>
    import flatPickr from 'vue-flatpickr-component';
    import 'flatpickr/dist/flatpickr.css';

    export default {
        data() {
            return {
                date: null,
            }
        },
        components: {
            flatPickr
        }
    }
</script>

Detailed example

Using Bootstrap input group and Font Awesome icons


<template>
    <section>
        <div class="form-group">
            <label>Select a date</label>
            <div class="input-group">
                <flat-pickr
                    v-model="date"
                    :config="config"
                    class="form-control"
                    placeholder="Select date"
                    name="date"/>
                <div class="input-group-append">
                    <button class="btn btn-default" type="button" title="Toggle" data-toggle>
                        <i class="fa fa-calendar">
                            <span aria-hidden="true" class="sr-only">Toggle</span>
                        </i>
                    </button>
                    <button class="btn btn-default" type="button" title="Clear" data-clear>
                        <i class="fa fa-times">
                            <span aria-hidden="true" class="sr-only">Clear</span>
                        </i>
                    </button>
                </div>
            </div>
        </div>
        <pre>Selected date is - {{date}}</pre>
    </section>
</template>

<script>
    // bootstrap is just for this example
    import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css';
    // import this component
    import flatPickr from 'vue-flatpickr-component';
    import 'flatpickr/dist/flatpickr.css';
    // theme is optional
    // try more themes at - https://flatpickr.js.org/themes/
    import 'flatpickr/dist/themes/material_blue.css';
    // localization is optional
    import {Hindi} from 'flatpickr/dist/l10n/hi.js';

    export default {
        name: 'yourComponent',
        data() {
            return {
                // Initial value can be a date object as well
                date: '2020-10-16',
                // Get more form https://flatpickr.js.org/options/
                config: {
                    wrap: true, // set wrap to true only when using 'input-group'
                    altFormat: 'M j, Y',
                    altInput: true,
                    dateFormat: 'Y-m-d',
                    locale: Hindi, // locale for this instance only          
                },
            }
        },
        components: {
            flatPickr
        },
    }
</script>

As plugin

import {createApp} from 'vue';
import VueFlatPickr from 'vue-flatpickr-component';
import 'flatpickr/dist/flatpickr.css';
// Your app initialization logic goes here
const app = createApp().mount('#app')
app.use(VueFlatPickr);

This will register a global component <flat-pickr>

Events

  • The component can emit all possible events, you can listen to them in your component

<flat-pickr v-model="date" @on-change="doSomethingOnChange" @on-close="doSomethingOnClose"/>
  • Event names has been converted to kebab-case.
  • You can still pass your callback methods in :config like original flatpickr do.

Available props

The component accepts these props:

AttributeTypeDefaultDescription
v-modelString / Date Object / Array / Timestamp / nullnullSet or Get date-picker value (required)
configObject{ wrap:false }Flatpickr configuration options
eventsArrayArray of sensible eventsCustomise the events to be emitted

Install in non-module environments (without webpack)

<!-- Flatpickr related files -->
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/flatpickr@4/dist/flatpickr.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/flatpickr@4/dist/flatpickr.min.js"></script>
<!-- Vue js -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@3"></script>
<!-- Lastly add this package -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-flatpickr-component@9"></script>
<script>
    const app = Vue.createApp({}).mount("#app");
    app.component('flat-pickr', VueFlatpickr);
</script>

Run examples on your localhost

  • Clone this repo
  • Make sure you have node-js >=16.9 and pnpm >=6.23 pre-installed
  • Install dependencies pnpm install
  • Run webpack dev server npm start
  • This should open the demo page in your default web browser

Testing

  • This package is using Jest and vue-test-utils for testing.
  • Tests can be found in __test__ folder.
  • Execute tests with this command npm test

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Phouvanh KongchansavathVientiane, Laos5 Ratings0 Reviews
Programmer at BCEL Bank
January 8, 2021

Alternatives

vc
v-calendarAn elegant calendar and datepicker plugin for Vue.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
159K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-calendarsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vd
vuejs-datepickerA simple Vue.js datepicker component. Supports disabling of dates, inline mode, translations
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
136K
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned
vue3-date-time-pickerDatepicker component for Vue 3
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
7K
vd
vue2-datepickerA datepicker / datetimepicker component for Vue2
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
79K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
See 15 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial