Vue FlatPickr Component

Vue.js component for Flatpickr date-time picker.

Version matrix

Vue.js version Package version Branch 2.x 8.x 8.x 3.x 9.x master

Features

Reactive v-model value You can change flatpickr value programmatically

value Reactive config options You can change config options dynamically Component will watch for any changes and redraw itself

Can emit all possible events

Compatible with Bootstrap or any other CSS framework

Supports wrapped mode Just set wrap:true in config and component will take care of all

Works with validation libraries

Installation

npm install vue-flatpickr-component@^9

Usage

Minimal example

< template > < div > < flat-pickr v-model = "date" > </ flat-pickr > </ div > </ template > < script > import flatPickr from 'vue-flatpickr-component' ; import 'flatpickr/dist/flatpickr.css' ; export default { data() { return { date : null , } }, components : { flatPickr } } </ script >

Detailed example

Using Bootstrap input group and Font Awesome icons

< template > < section > < div class = "form-group" > < label > Select a date </ label > < div class = "input-group" > < flat-pickr v-model = "date" :config = "config" class = "form-control" placeholder = "Select date" name = "date" /> < div class = "input-group-append" > < button class = "btn btn-default" type = "button" title = "Toggle" data-toggle > < i class = "fa fa-calendar" > < span aria-hidden = "true" class = "sr-only" > Toggle </ span > </ i > </ button > < button class = "btn btn-default" type = "button" title = "Clear" data-clear > < i class = "fa fa-times" > < span aria-hidden = "true" class = "sr-only" > Clear </ span > </ i > </ button > </ div > </ div > </ div > < pre > Selected date is - {{date}} </ pre > </ section > </ template > < script > import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css' ; import flatPickr from 'vue-flatpickr-component' ; import 'flatpickr/dist/flatpickr.css' ; import 'flatpickr/dist/themes/material_blue.css' ; import {Hindi} from 'flatpickr/dist/l10n/hi.js' ; export default { name : 'yourComponent' , data() { return { date : '2020-10-16' , config : { wrap : true , altFormat : 'M j, Y' , altInput : true , dateFormat : 'Y-m-d' , locale : Hindi, }, } }, components : { flatPickr }, } </ script >

As plugin

import {createApp} from 'vue' ; import VueFlatPickr from 'vue-flatpickr-component' ; import 'flatpickr/dist/flatpickr.css' ; const app = createApp().mount( '#app' ) app.use(VueFlatPickr);

This will register a global component <flat-pickr>

Events

The component can emit all possible events, you can listen to them in your component

< flat-pickr v-model = "date" @ on-change = "doSomethingOnChange" @ on-close = "doSomethingOnClose" />

Event names has been converted to kebab-case.

You can still pass your callback methods in :config like original flatpickr do.

Available props

The component accepts these props:

Attribute Type Default Description v-model String / Date Object / Array / Timestamp / null null Set or Get date-picker value (required) config Object { wrap:false } Flatpickr configuration options events Array Array of sensible events Customise the events to be emitted

Install in non-module environments (without webpack)

< link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/flatpickr@4/dist/flatpickr.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/flatpickr@4/dist/flatpickr.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@3" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-flatpickr-component@9" > </ script > < script > const app = Vue.createApp({}).mount( "#app" ); app.component( 'flat-pickr' , VueFlatpickr); </ script >

Run examples on your localhost

Clone this repo

Make sure you have node-js >=16.9 and pnpm >=6.23 pre-installed

and pnpm pre-installed Install dependencies pnpm install

Run webpack dev server npm start

This should open the demo page in your default web browser

Testing

This package is using Jest and vue-test-utils for testing.

Tests can be found in __test__ folder.

folder. Execute tests with this command npm test

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

License

MIT License