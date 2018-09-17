a Vue2 Compoment for flag-icon-css

Install

npm i --save vue-flag- icon

Usage

Just declare the global Compoment with the use directive in your app

import FlagIcon from 'vue-flag-icon' Vue.use(FlagIcon);

Then to use it

< template > < div > ... < flag iso = "it" /> < flag iso = "gb" /> < flag iso = "us" /> ... </ div > </ template

To see a full set of all the icons and countries iso codes visit the flag-icon-css website. There are 246 different icons there.

Being svg files they are resizable as long as you set the font size accordingly in a wrapper element

< div style = "font-size:180px" > < flag iso = "it" /> </ div >

The property iso can be as well dinamically set from an object

let guy = { name : "Vincenzo" , nationality : "it" }

in the Compoment you should dinamically bind the value

< flag :iso = "guy.nationality" />

Screenshot

Code Example

(it is the basic vue-cli webpack template)

< template > < div id = "app" > < img src = "./assets/logo.png" > < hello > </ hello > < flag iso = "it" /> < flag iso = "gb" /> < flag iso = "us" /> </ div > </ template > < script > import Hello from './components/Hello' export default { name : 'app' , components : { Hello } } </ script > < style > #app { font-family : 'Avenir' , Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; -webkit-font-smoothing : antialiased; -moz-osx-font-smoothing : grayscale; text-align : center; color : #2c3e50 ; margin-top : 60px ; } </ style >

Additional Props

From 1.0.4 you can now specify two different properties:

squared : it will render the flag as a square if true, otherwise the flag will be rectangular shaped (true by default).

: it will render the flag as a square if true, otherwise the flag will be rectangular shaped (true by default). title : you can specify the title of the flag icon, (by default it will be overwritten by the iso)

Result