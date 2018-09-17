openbase logo
vfi

vue-flag-icon

by Vincenzo Ciaccio
1.0.6 (see all)

a vue compoment for flag-icon-css

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Icon

Readme

Vue-Flag-Icon

NPM

a Vue2 Compoment for flag-icon-css

Install

npm i --save vue-flag-icon

Usage

Just declare the global Compoment with the use directive in your app

import FlagIcon from 'vue-flag-icon'
Vue.use(FlagIcon);

Then to use it 

<template>
<div>
...

<flag iso="it" />
<flag iso="gb" />
<flag iso="us" />

...
</div>
</template

To see a full set of all the icons and countries iso codes visit the flag-icon-css website. There are 246 different icons there.

Being svg files they are resizable as long as you set the font size accordingly in a wrapper element

<div style="font-size:180px">
    <flag iso="it" />
</div>

The property iso can be as well dinamically set from an object

let guy = {
    name: "Vincenzo",
    nationality: "it"
}

in the Compoment you should dinamically bind the value

<flag :iso="guy.nationality" />

Screenshot

Code Example

(it is the basic vue-cli webpack template)

<template>
  <div id="app">
    <img src="./assets/logo.png">
    <hello></hello>
    <flag iso="it" />
    <flag iso="gb" />
    <flag iso="us" />
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import Hello from './components/Hello'

export default {
  name: 'app',
  components: {
    Hello
  }
}
</script>

<style>
#app {
  font-family: 'Avenir', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
  -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
  -moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
  text-align: center;
  color: #2c3e50;
  margin-top: 60px;
}
</style>

Additional Props

From 1.0.4 you can now specify two different properties:

  • squared : it will render the flag as a square if true, otherwise the flag will be rectangular shaped (true by default).
  • title : you can specify the title of the flag icon, (by default it will be overwritten by the iso)

Result

image

