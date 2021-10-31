Vue Fixed Header

Simple and cross-browser friendly fixed header component for Vue.js.

Install

yarn add vue-fixed-header

Usage

Use in Single File Component

< template > < fixed-header > < div class = "navbar" > Your Content </ div > </ fixed-header > </ template > < script > import FixedHeader from 'vue-fixed-header' export default { components : { FixedHeader } } </ script > < style > .navbar .vue-fixed-header--isFixed { position : fixed; left : 0 ; top : 0 ; width : 100vw ; } </ style >

Attach classes

The Vue Fixed Header always assigns the vue-fixed-header CSS class to the slot's root element. Also, when matching the fixed condition, we give the vue-fixed-header--isFixed CSS class. These can also be changed with headerClass prop and fixedClass prop.

Props

threshold: number

The threshold value for determining the scroll state.

< template > < fixed-header :threshold = "100" > < div class = "navbar" > Your Content </ div > </ fixed-header > </ template > < script > import FixedHeader from 'vue-fixed-header' export default { components : { FixedHeader } } </ script > < style > .navbar .vue-fixed-header--isFixed { position : fixed; left : 0 ; top : 0 ; width : 100vw ; } </ style >

headerClass

CSS class for fixed-header root Element. It is always attached to fixed header root Element.

type: String,

required: false

default: 'vue-fixed-header'

fixedClass

CSS class for fixed header. When fixed-header position is relative, it removed to DOM Element. When fixed-header position is fixed, it added to DOM Element.

type: String

required: false

default: 'vue-fixed-header--isFixed'

