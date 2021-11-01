openbase logo
vue-final-modal

by vue-final
2.4.1 (see all)

🍕Vue Final Modal is a tiny, renderless, mobile-friendly, feature-rich modal component for Vue.js.

Overview

Downloads/wk

6.5K

GitHub Stars

346

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Dialog

Reviews

Average Rating

Readme

Vue Final Modal

Vue Final Modal Logo

Buy Me A Coffee

😎 Looking for a Vue 3 version? It's over here

🎉 Documentation

🙌 Examples

Introduction

Vue Final Modal is a renderless component!

You can create a higher-order component easily and can customize template, script and style based on your needs.

Features

  • Support Vue 3, Vue 2 and Nuxt
  • Tailwind CSS friendly
  • Renderless component
  • Tiny bundle size
  • Support stackable, detachable, scrollable, draggable, resizable, transition, accessibility, focusTrap, dynamic modal

Development

# Clone repo
git clone https://github.com/vue-final/vue-final-modal.git

# Run linter
yarn lint

# Run unit test
yarn test

# Build library
yarn
yarn build

# Run example
cd example
yarn
yarn dev

# Run docs
cd docs
yarn
yarn dev

Contribution

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to vue-final-modal!

Made with contributors-img.

To develop vue-final-modal, I learn a lot from these awesome libraries:

There is no perfect library even the final of vue modal.

🚀 If you have any ideas for optimization of vue-final-modal, feel free to open issues or pull requests.

