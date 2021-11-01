Vue Final Modal

Introduction

Vue Final Modal is a renderless component!

You can create a higher-order component easily and can customize template , script and style based on your needs.

Features

Support Vue 3 , Vue 2 and Nuxt

, and Tailwind CSS friendly

Renderless component

Tiny bundle size

Support stackable , detachable , scrollable , draggable , resizable , transition , accessibility , focusTrap , dynamic modal

Development

git clone https://github.com/vue-final/vue-final-modal.git yarn lint yarn test yarn yarn build cd example yarn yarn dev cd docs yarn yarn dev

Contribution

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to vue-final-modal !

Made with contributors-img.

To develop vue-final-modal , I learn a lot from these awesome libraries:

