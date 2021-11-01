You can create a higher-order component easily and can customize
template,
script and
style based on your needs.
Vue 3,
Vue 2 and
Nuxt
stackable,
detachable,
scrollable,
draggable,
resizable,
transition,
accessibility,
focusTrap,
dynamic modal
# Clone repo
git clone https://github.com/vue-final/vue-final-modal.git
# Run linter
yarn lint
# Run unit test
yarn test
# Build library
yarn
yarn build
# Run example
cd example
yarn
yarn dev
# Run docs
cd docs
yarn
yarn dev
Thank you to all the people who already contributed to
vue-final-modal!
Made with contributors-img.
To develop
vue-final-modal, I learn a lot from these awesome libraries:
There is no perfect library even the
finalof vue modal.
🚀 If you have any ideas for optimization of
vue-final-modal, feel free to open issues or pull requests.