🏁 High performance subscription-based form state management for Vue.js.
yarn add final-form vue-final-form
This library exports two components:
import { FinalForm, FinalField } from "vue-final-form";
The first component you'll need is the
FinalForm component:
<FinalForm :submit="submit">
<!-- ignore the children for now -->
</FinalForm>
The only required prop is
submit, it defines how to submit the form data, maybe simply log it:
function submit(values) {
console.log(values);
}
The rendered output is:
<div></div>
As you can see it does nothing for now, you need to feed it a
<form>:
<FinalForm :submit="submit">
<form v-slot="props" @submit="props.handleSubmit">
<!-- ignore the children for now -->
</form>
</FinalForm>
Now it renders:
<div><form></form></div>
Here it uses the
scoped slots feature from Vue.js (>=2.1.0),
props.handleSubmit is the actual method it will run to submit data.
Next let's define a form field with
<FinalField> component:
<FinalForm :submit="submit">
<form v-slot="props" @submit="props.handleSubmit">
<FinalField
name="username"
:validate="v => v ? null : 'this is required'">
<div v-slot="props">
<input v-on="props.events" :name="props.name">
<span v-if="props.meta.error && props.meta.touched">
{{ props.meta.error }}
</span>
</div>
</FinalField>
</form>
</FinalForm>
Things got a bit more complex, but it's easy if you try to understand:
The only prop that is required by
FinalField is
name, it tells the field where to store the field data in the form state, here we stores it as
state.username.
The
validate prop is used to validate the field data, it could be a function that returns an error message or
null,
undefined when it's considered valid.
The data that
FinalField passed to its children contains
props.events which is required to be bound with the
input element in order to properly track events. And
props.name is the
name you gave
FinalField,
props.meta is some infomation about this field.
<FinalForm>
Type:
function
Default:
() => {}
Here we allow
submit to be optional since you may not need it when you just use
vue-final-form as a form validation tool.
See onSubmit.
Type:
function
Array<function>
A whole-record validation function that takes all the values of the form and returns any validation errors.
See validate.
Type:
object
See initialValues.
Type:
FormSubscription
Default: All
See FormSubscription.
Params:
It basically exposes everything in FormState plus follwoings:
Type:
function
The function that you will invoke to submit the form data, you may use it as the
:submit event handler on your
<form>.
Type:
function
See FormApi.reset.
Type:
?{ [string]: Function }
See FormApi.mutators.
Type:
function
See FormApi.batch.
Type:
function
See FormApi.blur.
Type:
function
See FormApi.change.
Type:
function
See FormApi.focus
Type:
function
See FormApi.initialize.
<FinalField>
Type:
string
Required:
true
The name of this field.
See name.
Type:
function
Array<function>
A field-level validation function to validate a single field value. Returns an error if the value is not valid, or undefined if the value is valid.
See validate.
Type:
FieldSubscription
Default: All
See FieldSubcription.
Params:
It basically exposes FieldState.
Type:
string
The name of this field.
See
FieldState.name
Type:
function
Type:
any.
The current value of this field. You should probably bind it to
:value of
input or
textarea if you have set initial value for the field.
Type:
{ input: Function, focus: Function, blur: Function }
Bind these event handlers to your
input
textarea element.
See FieldState.change, FieldState.focus, FieldState.blur.
Type:
object
Everything in FieldState except for
blur
change
focus
name
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
vue-final-form © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).
egoist.moe · GitHub @EGOIST · Twitter @_egoistlily