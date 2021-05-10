Vue.js filter for formatting numbers
This is a simple wrapper for Numeral.js.
This package requires you to install Numeral.js as a peer dependency (
numeral@^2). This way, you can use a different version of Numeral, or even a drop-in replacement with the same API.
Use version 1 of this package if you want it to install its own Numeral.js dependency as part of the bundle.
Pass in Numeral to create the formatter function, and register globally as a Vue filter in your main.js-ish file:
import numeral from 'numeral';
import numFormat from 'vue-filter-number-format';
Vue.filter('numFormat', numFormat(numeral));
// new Vue ...
Use anywhere in your .vue files:
// default format is '0,0'
{{ 69696969 | numFormat }} -> "69,696,969"
// use a custom format string
{{ 420 | numFormat('0.000') }} -> "420.000"
{{ 666 | numFormat('0,0o') }} -> "666th"
See the Numeral.js docs for other formatting options.
MIT