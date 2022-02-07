Features

Synced menu content (stored in Vue.js computed/data fields, not in <template> )

) Easy styling

Add your own custom components for menus and buttons

Uses standard Material Icons

Hotkey support

Touch-device compatible

Easy multi-language implementation (vue-i18n)

Migrated to Vue.js 3.x (to use with Vue 2.x, select library version 1.x)

💬 If you plan to build a document editor, also check out vue-document-editor

Installation

In your Vue.js 3.x project:

npm install vue-file-toolbar-menu

In your Vue.js 2.x project:

npm install vue-file-toolbar-menu @ 1

⚠️ Your Vue.js project must have scss support

💬 If you prefer static files, import assets from the dist folder

Basic example

<template> <div> <vue-file-toolbar-menu :content="my_menu" /> </div> </template> <script> import VueFileToolbarMenu from 'vue-file-toolbar-menu' export default { components: { VueFileToolbarMenu }, data () { return { happy: false } }, computed: { my_menu () { return [ { text: "My Menu", menu: [ { text: "Item 1", click: () => alert("Action 1") }, { text: "Item 2", click: () => alert("Action 2") } ] }, { text: "My Button", active: this.happy, icon: this.happy ? "sentiment_very_satisfied" : "sentiment_satisfied", click: () => { this.happy = !this.happy } } ] } } } </script>

Should render this:

same example using static files loaded with a CDN < html > < head > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@3/dist/vue.global.prod.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-file-toolbar-menu@2/dist/VueFileToolbarMenu.umd.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-file-toolbar-menu@2/dist/VueFileToolbarMenu.css" rel = "stylesheet" > </ head > < body > < div id = "app" > < vue-file-toolbar-menu :content = "my_menu" /> </ div > < script > const app = Vue.createApp({ components : { VueFileToolbarMenu }, data () { return { happy : false } }, computed : { my_menu () { return [ { text : "My Menu" , menu : [ { text : "Item 1" , click : () => alert( "Action 1" ) }, { text : "Item 2" , click : () => alert( "Action 2" ) } ] }, { text : "My Button" , active : this .happy, icon : this .happy ? "sentiment_very_satisfied" : "sentiment_satisfied" , click : () => { this .happy = ! this .happy } } ] } } }).mount( '#app' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Complete example

See the Demo.vue file corresponding to the live demo. 📘 Also read the API.

Styling

Styling can be done either by writing CSS variables or by overloading CSS properties using !important .

📘 Check the CSS variables list and default values in the default stylesheet.

💬 If you need some variables that are missing, edit the stylesheet then submit a PR.

Some styling examples:

View specific CSS variables for this theme :root { --bar-font-color : rgb (32, 33, 36); --bar-font-family : Roboto, RobotoDraft, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; --bar-font-size : 15px ; --bar-font-weight : 500 ; --bar-letter-spacing : 0.2px ; --bar-padding : 3px ; --bar-button-icon-size : 20px ; --bar-button-padding : 4px 6px ; --bar-button-radius : 4px ; --bar-button-hover-bkg : rgb (241, 243, 244); --bar-button-active-color : rgb (26, 115, 232); --bar-button-active-bkg : rgb (232, 240, 254); --bar-button-open-color : rgb (32, 33, 36); --bar-button-open-bkg : rgb (232, 240, 254); --bar-menu-bkg : white; --bar-menu-border-radius : 0 0 3px 3px ; --bar-menu-item-chevron-margin : 0 ; --bar-menu-item-hover-bkg : rgb (241, 243, 244); --bar-menu-item-padding : 5px 8px 5px 35px ; --bar-menu-item-icon-size : 15px ; --bar-menu-item-icon-margin : 0 9px 0 - 25px ; --bar-menu-padding : 6px 1px ; --bar-menu-shadow : 0 2px 6px 2px rgba (60, 64, 67, 0.15); --bar-menu-separator-height : 1px ; --bar-menu-separator-margin : 5px 0 5px 34px ; --bar-menu-separator-color : rgb (227, 229, 233); --bar-separator-color : rgb (218, 220, 224); --bar-separator-width : 1px ; --bar-sub-menu-border-radius : 3px ; }

🔬 (CSS backdrop filter is still experimental!)

View specific CSS variables for this theme :root { --bar-font-color : rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.75); --bar-font-family : -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI" , Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif, "Apple Color Emoji" , "Segoe UI Emoji" , "Segoe UI Symbol" ; --bar-font-size : 15.5px ; --bar-button-icon-size : 20px ; --bar-button-padding : 4px 7px 5px 7px ; --bar-button-radius : 0 ; --bar-button-hover-bkg : none; --bar-button-active-color : white; --bar-button-active-bkg : rgba (41, 122, 255, 0.9); --bar-button-open-color : white; --bar-button-open-bkg : rgba (41, 122, 255, 0.9); --bar-menu-bkg : rgba (255, 255, 255, 0.95); --bar-menu-backdrop-filter : saturate (180%) blur (20px); --bar-menu-backdrop-filter-bkg : rgba (255, 255, 255, 0.3); --bar-menu-border : solid 1px #BBB ; --bar-menu-border-radius : 0 0 6px 6px ; --bar-menu-item-chevron-margin : 0 ; --bar-menu-item-hover-color : white; --bar-menu-item-hover-bkg : rgba (41, 122, 255, 0.9); --bar-menu-item-padding : 1px 12px 2px 25px ; --bar-menu-item-icon-size : 16px ; --bar-menu-item-icon-margin : 0 4px 0 - 20px ; --bar-menu-padding : 3px 0 ; --bar-menu-shadow : 0 6px 13px 0 rgba (60, 60, 60, 0.4); --bar-menu-separator-height : 2px ; --bar-menu-separator-margin : 5px 0 ; --bar-menu-separator-color : rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.08); --bar-separator-color : rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.1); --bar-separator-width : 2px ; --bar-separator-margin : 5px 7px ; --bar-sub-menu-border-radius : 6px ; }

Project development

npm run serve compiles and hot-reloads demo for development

compiles and hot-reloads demo for development npm run lint lints and fixes files

lints and fixes files npm run build compiles and minifies production files and demo

Dependencies

hotkeys-js by Kenny Wong, MIT License

material-icons by Ravindra Marella and Google, Apache-2.0 License

node-emoji by Daniel Bugl, MIT License

vue-color by xiaokaike, MIT License

Licensing

Copyright (c) 2020 Romain Lamothe, MIT License