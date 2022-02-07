<template>)
npm install vue-file-toolbar-menu
npm install vue-file-toolbar-menu@1
scss support
dist folder
<template>
<div> <vue-file-toolbar-menu :content="my_menu" /> </div>
</template>
<script>
import VueFileToolbarMenu from 'vue-file-toolbar-menu'
export default {
components: { VueFileToolbarMenu },
data () { return { happy: false } },
computed: {
my_menu () {
return [
{ text: "My Menu", menu: [
{ text: "Item 1", click: () => alert("Action 1") },
{ text: "Item 2", click: () => alert("Action 2") }
] }, {
text: "My Button",
active: this.happy,
icon: this.happy ? "sentiment_very_satisfied" : "sentiment_satisfied",
click: () => { this.happy = !this.happy }
}
]
}
}
}
</script>
Should render this:
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@3/dist/vue.global.prod.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-file-toolbar-menu@2/dist/VueFileToolbarMenu.umd.min.js"></script>
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-file-toolbar-menu@2/dist/VueFileToolbarMenu.css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
<div id="app">
<vue-file-toolbar-menu :content="my_menu" />
</div>
<script>
const app = Vue.createApp({
components: { VueFileToolbarMenu },
data () { return { happy: false } },
computed: {
my_menu () {
return [
{ text: "My Menu", menu: [
{ text: "Item 1", click: () => alert("Action 1") },
{ text: "Item 2", click: () => alert("Action 2") }
] }, {
text: "My Button",
active: this.happy,
icon: this.happy ? "sentiment_very_satisfied" : "sentiment_satisfied",
click: () => { this.happy = !this.happy }
}
]
}
}
}).mount('#app');
</script>
</body>
</html>
See the Demo.vue file corresponding to the live demo. 📘 Also read the API.
Styling can be done either by writing CSS variables or by overloading CSS properties using
!important.
📘 Check the CSS variables list and default values in the default stylesheet.
:root {
--bar-font-color: rgb(32, 33, 36);
--bar-font-family: Roboto, RobotoDraft, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
--bar-font-size: 15px;
--bar-font-weight: 500;
--bar-letter-spacing: 0.2px;
--bar-padding: 3px;
--bar-button-icon-size: 20px;
--bar-button-padding: 4px 6px;
--bar-button-radius: 4px;
--bar-button-hover-bkg: rgb(241, 243, 244);
--bar-button-active-color: rgb(26, 115, 232);
--bar-button-active-bkg: rgb(232, 240, 254);
--bar-button-open-color: rgb(32, 33, 36);
--bar-button-open-bkg: rgb(232, 240, 254);
--bar-menu-bkg: white;
--bar-menu-border-radius: 0 0 3px 3px;
--bar-menu-item-chevron-margin: 0;
--bar-menu-item-hover-bkg: rgb(241, 243, 244);
--bar-menu-item-padding: 5px 8px 5px 35px;
--bar-menu-item-icon-size: 15px;
--bar-menu-item-icon-margin: 0 9px 0 -25px;
--bar-menu-padding: 6px 1px;
--bar-menu-shadow: 0 2px 6px 2px rgba(60, 64, 67, 0.15);
--bar-menu-separator-height: 1px;
--bar-menu-separator-margin: 5px 0 5px 34px;
--bar-menu-separator-color: rgb(227, 229, 233);
--bar-separator-color: rgb(218, 220, 224);
--bar-separator-width: 1px;
--bar-sub-menu-border-radius: 3px;
}
:root {
--bar-font-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.75);
--bar-font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol";
--bar-font-size: 15.5px;
--bar-button-icon-size: 20px;
--bar-button-padding: 4px 7px 5px 7px;
--bar-button-radius: 0;
--bar-button-hover-bkg: none;
--bar-button-active-color: white;
--bar-button-active-bkg: rgba(41, 122, 255, 0.9);
--bar-button-open-color: white;
--bar-button-open-bkg: rgba(41, 122, 255, 0.9);
--bar-menu-bkg: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.95);
--bar-menu-backdrop-filter: saturate(180%) blur(20px);
--bar-menu-backdrop-filter-bkg: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.3);
--bar-menu-border: solid 1px #BBB;
--bar-menu-border-radius: 0 0 6px 6px;
--bar-menu-item-chevron-margin: 0;
--bar-menu-item-hover-color: white;
--bar-menu-item-hover-bkg: rgba(41, 122, 255, 0.9);
--bar-menu-item-padding: 1px 12px 2px 25px;
--bar-menu-item-icon-size: 16px;
--bar-menu-item-icon-margin: 0 4px 0 -20px;
--bar-menu-padding: 3px 0;
--bar-menu-shadow: 0 6px 13px 0 rgba(60, 60, 60, 0.4);
--bar-menu-separator-height: 2px;
--bar-menu-separator-margin: 5px 0;
--bar-menu-separator-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.08);
--bar-separator-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);
--bar-separator-width: 2px;
--bar-separator-margin: 5px 7px;
--bar-sub-menu-border-radius: 6px;
}
npm run serve compiles and hot-reloads demo for development
npm run lint lints and fixes files
npm run build compiles and minifies production files and demo
Copyright (c) 2020 Romain Lamothe, MIT License