vft

vue-file-toolbar-menu

by Romain Lamothe
2.0.5

🖥️ UI file/toolbar menus for Vue apps

Overview

Downloads/wk

590

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vue-file-toolbar-menu

Features

🚀 See live demo

  • Synced menu content (stored in Vue.js computed/data fields, not in <template>)
  • Easy styling
  • Add your own custom components for menus and buttons
  • Uses standard Material Icons
  • Hotkey support
  • Touch-device compatible
  • Easy multi-language implementation (vue-i18n)
  • Migrated to Vue.js 3.x (to use with Vue 2.x, select library version 1.x)
💬 If you plan to build a document editor, also check out vue-document-editor

Installation

In your Vue.js 3.x project:
npm install vue-file-toolbar-menu
In your Vue.js 2.x project:
npm install vue-file-toolbar-menu@1
⚠️ Your Vue.js project must have scss support
💬 If you prefer static files, import assets from the dist folder

Basic example

MyComponent.vue
<template>
  <div> <vue-file-toolbar-menu :content="my_menu" /> </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueFileToolbarMenu from 'vue-file-toolbar-menu'

export default {
  components: { VueFileToolbarMenu },

  data () { return { happy: false } },

  computed: {
    my_menu () {
      return [
        { text: "My Menu", menu: [
          { text: "Item 1", click: () => alert("Action 1") },
          { text: "Item 2", click: () => alert("Action 2") }
        ] }, {
          text: "My Button",
          active: this.happy,
          icon: this.happy ? "sentiment_very_satisfied" : "sentiment_satisfied",
          click: () => { this.happy = !this.happy }
        }
      ]
    }
  }
}
</script>

Should render this:

same example using static files loaded with a CDN 
<html>
<head>
  <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@3/dist/vue.global.prod.js"></script>
  <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-file-toolbar-menu@2/dist/VueFileToolbarMenu.umd.min.js"></script>
  <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-file-toolbar-menu@2/dist/VueFileToolbarMenu.css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
  <div id="app">
    <vue-file-toolbar-menu :content="my_menu" />
  </div>
  <script>
  const app = Vue.createApp({
    components: { VueFileToolbarMenu },

    data () { return { happy: false } },

    computed: {
      my_menu () {
        return [
          { text: "My Menu", menu: [
            { text: "Item 1", click: () => alert("Action 1") },
            { text: "Item 2", click: () => alert("Action 2") }
          ] }, {
            text: "My Button",
            active: this.happy,
            icon: this.happy ? "sentiment_very_satisfied" : "sentiment_satisfied",
            click: () => { this.happy = !this.happy }
          }
        ]
      }
    }
  }).mount('#app');
  </script>
</body>
</html>

Complete example

See the Demo.vue file corresponding to the live demo. 📘 Also read the API.

Styling

Styling can be done either by writing CSS variables or by overloading CSS properties using !important.

📘 Check the CSS variables list and default values in the default stylesheet.

💬 If you need some variables that are missing, edit the stylesheet then submit a PR.

Some styling examples:

  • Docs-like theme:

View specific CSS variables for this theme 
:root {
  --bar-font-color: rgb(32, 33, 36);
  --bar-font-family: Roboto, RobotoDraft, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
  --bar-font-size: 15px;
  --bar-font-weight: 500;
  --bar-letter-spacing: 0.2px;
  --bar-padding: 3px;
  --bar-button-icon-size: 20px;
  --bar-button-padding: 4px 6px;
  --bar-button-radius: 4px;
  --bar-button-hover-bkg: rgb(241, 243, 244);
  --bar-button-active-color: rgb(26, 115, 232);
  --bar-button-active-bkg: rgb(232, 240, 254);
  --bar-button-open-color: rgb(32, 33, 36);
  --bar-button-open-bkg: rgb(232, 240, 254);
  --bar-menu-bkg: white;
  --bar-menu-border-radius: 0 0 3px 3px;
  --bar-menu-item-chevron-margin: 0;
  --bar-menu-item-hover-bkg: rgb(241, 243, 244);
  --bar-menu-item-padding: 5px 8px 5px 35px;
  --bar-menu-item-icon-size: 15px;
  --bar-menu-item-icon-margin: 0 9px 0 -25px;
  --bar-menu-padding: 6px 1px;
  --bar-menu-shadow: 0 2px 6px 2px rgba(60, 64, 67, 0.15);
  --bar-menu-separator-height: 1px;
  --bar-menu-separator-margin: 5px 0 5px 34px;
  --bar-menu-separator-color: rgb(227, 229, 233);
  --bar-separator-color: rgb(218, 220, 224);
  --bar-separator-width: 1px;
  --bar-sub-menu-border-radius: 3px;
}

  • macOS-like theme:

🔬 (CSS backdrop filter is still experimental!)
View specific CSS variables for this theme 
:root {
  --bar-font-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.75);
  --bar-font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol";
  --bar-font-size: 15.5px;
  --bar-button-icon-size: 20px;
  --bar-button-padding: 4px 7px 5px 7px;
  --bar-button-radius: 0;
  --bar-button-hover-bkg: none;
  --bar-button-active-color: white;
  --bar-button-active-bkg: rgba(41, 122, 255, 0.9);
  --bar-button-open-color: white;
  --bar-button-open-bkg: rgba(41, 122, 255, 0.9);
  --bar-menu-bkg: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.95);
  --bar-menu-backdrop-filter: saturate(180%) blur(20px);
  --bar-menu-backdrop-filter-bkg: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.3);
  --bar-menu-border: solid 1px #BBB;
  --bar-menu-border-radius: 0 0 6px 6px;
  --bar-menu-item-chevron-margin: 0;
  --bar-menu-item-hover-color: white;
  --bar-menu-item-hover-bkg: rgba(41, 122, 255, 0.9);
  --bar-menu-item-padding: 1px 12px 2px 25px;
  --bar-menu-item-icon-size: 16px;
  --bar-menu-item-icon-margin: 0 4px 0 -20px;
  --bar-menu-padding: 3px 0;
  --bar-menu-shadow: 0 6px 13px 0 rgba(60, 60, 60, 0.4);
  --bar-menu-separator-height: 2px;
  --bar-menu-separator-margin: 5px 0;
  --bar-menu-separator-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.08);
  --bar-separator-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);
  --bar-separator-width: 2px;
  --bar-separator-margin: 5px 7px;
  --bar-sub-menu-border-radius: 6px;
}

Project development

  • npm run serve compiles and hot-reloads demo for development
  • npm run lint lints and fixes files
  • npm run build compiles and minifies production files and demo

Dependencies

Licensing

Copyright (c) 2020 Romain Lamothe, MIT License

