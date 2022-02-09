🔥 V2 is in the making...!

Vue File Agent

Every file deserves to be treated equally

High performant Vue file upload component with elegant and distinguishable previews for every file type and support for drag and drop, validations, default uploader with progress support and externally customizable in the "vue way"

Become a Sponsor/Supporter

Contributors

Author

Contributors

Features

Exclusively designed for Vue with performance and simplicity in mind

No dependency but small footprint - 17KB minified, gzipped

minified, gzipped Elegant and responsive design with two official themes: grid view and list view

File input with drag and drop with support for folders

Smooth Transitions

Multiple File Uploads

Max File Size, Accepted file types validation

Image/Video/Audio Previews

File type icons

Default uploader with progress

Externally controllable via Vue bindings and methods

Built in support for server side validation and error handling

Official Upload Server Examples for PHP and Node Js

and File names can be edited with :editable prop

prop Intuitive drag & drop sortable with :sortable prop

prop Resumable uploads with :resumable prop through tus.io protocol

prop through tus.io protocol Can be used with any css/component framework, including but not limited to: Bootstrap, Bulma, Tailwind, Vuetify, etc.

Basic Usage

< template > < VueFileAgent :uploadUrl = "uploadUrl" v-model = "fileRecords" > </ VueFileAgent > </ template >

NOTE: when uploadUrl is provided, auto uploading is enabled. See Advanced Usage section below for manual uploading example.

< script > export default { data() { return { fileRecords : [], uploadUrl : 'https://example.com' , }; }, }; </ script >

Yes. That's it. It's that simple. See Advanced Usage section below to tailor it for your specific needs.

Installation

npm install vue-file-agent --save

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueFileAgent from 'vue-file-agent' ; import VueFileAgentStyles from 'vue-file-agent/dist/vue-file-agent.css' ; Vue.use(VueFileAgent);

or with script tag

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-file-agent@latest/dist/vue-file-agent.css" /> < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-file-agent@latest/dist/vue-file-agent.umd.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/vue-file-agent@latest/dist/vue-file-agent.css" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-file-agent@latest/dist/vue-file-agent.umd.js" > </ script >

Download from Github

Advanced Usage

< template > < VueFileAgent ref = "vueFileAgent" :theme = "'list'" :multiple = "true" :deletable = "true" :meta = "true" :accept = "'image/*,.zip'" :maxSize = "'10MB'" :maxFiles = "14" :helpText = "'Choose images or zip files'" :errorText = "{ type: 'Invalid file type. Only images or zip Allowed', size: 'Files should not exceed 10MB in size', }" @ select = "filesSelected($event)" @ beforedelete = "onBeforeDelete($event)" @ delete = "fileDeleted($event)" v-model = "fileRecords" > </ VueFileAgent > < button :disabled = "!fileRecordsForUpload.length" @ click = "uploadFiles()" > Upload {{ fileRecordsForUpload.length }} files </ button > </ template >

< script > export default { data : function ( ) { return { fileRecords : [], uploadUrl : 'https://www.mocky.io/v2/5d4fb20b3000005c111099e3' , uploadHeaders : { 'X-Test-Header' : 'vue-file-agent' }, fileRecordsForUpload : [], }; }, methods : { uploadFiles : function ( ) { this .$refs.vueFileAgent.upload( this .uploadUrl, this .uploadHeaders, this .fileRecordsForUpload); this .fileRecordsForUpload = []; }, deleteUploadedFile : function ( fileRecord ) { this .$refs.vueFileAgent.deleteUpload( this .uploadUrl, this .uploadHeaders, fileRecord); }, filesSelected : function ( fileRecordsNewlySelected ) { var validFileRecords = fileRecordsNewlySelected.filter( ( fileRecord ) => !fileRecord.error); this .fileRecordsForUpload = this .fileRecordsForUpload.concat(validFileRecords); }, onBeforeDelete : function ( fileRecord ) { var i = this .fileRecordsForUpload.indexOf(fileRecord); if (i !== -1 ) { this .fileRecordsForUpload.splice(i, 1 ); var k = this .fileRecords.indexOf(fileRecord); if (k !== -1 ) this .fileRecords.splice(k, 1 ); } else { if (confirm( 'Are you sure you want to delete?' )) { this .$refs.vueFileAgent.deleteFileRecord(fileRecord); } } }, fileDeleted : function ( fileRecord ) { var i = this .fileRecordsForUpload.indexOf(fileRecord); if (i !== -1 ) { this .fileRecordsForUpload.splice(i, 1 ); } else { this .deleteUploadedFile(fileRecord); } }, }, }; </ script >

License

The MIT License