Every file deserves to be treated equally
High performant Vue file upload component with elegant and distinguishable previews for every file type and support for drag and drop, validations, default uploader with progress support and externally customizable in the "vue way"
:editable prop
:sortable prop
:resumable prop through tus.io protocol
<template>
<VueFileAgent :uploadUrl="uploadUrl" v-model="fileRecords"></VueFileAgent>
</template>
NOTE: when
uploadUrl is provided, auto uploading is enabled. See Advanced Usage section below for manual uploading example.
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
// ...
fileRecords: [],
uploadUrl: 'https://example.com',
// ...
};
},
// ...
};
</script>
Yes. That's it. It's that simple. See Advanced Usage section below to tailor it for your specific needs.
npm install vue-file-agent --save
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueFileAgent from 'vue-file-agent';
import VueFileAgentStyles from 'vue-file-agent/dist/vue-file-agent.css';
Vue.use(VueFileAgent);
or with script tag
<!-- jsdelivr cdn -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-file-agent@latest/dist/vue-file-agent.css" />
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-file-agent@latest/dist/vue-file-agent.umd.js"></script>
<!-- unpkg -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-file-agent@latest/dist/vue-file-agent.css" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-file-agent@latest/dist/vue-file-agent.umd.js"></script>
<template>
<VueFileAgent
ref="vueFileAgent"
:theme="'list'"
:multiple="true"
:deletable="true"
:meta="true"
:accept="'image/*,.zip'"
:maxSize="'10MB'"
:maxFiles="14"
:helpText="'Choose images or zip files'"
:errorText="{
type: 'Invalid file type. Only images or zip Allowed',
size: 'Files should not exceed 10MB in size',
}"
@select="filesSelected($event)"
@beforedelete="onBeforeDelete($event)"
@delete="fileDeleted($event)"
v-model="fileRecords"
></VueFileAgent>
<button :disabled="!fileRecordsForUpload.length" @click="uploadFiles()">
Upload {{ fileRecordsForUpload.length }} files
</button>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data: function () {
return {
fileRecords: [],
uploadUrl: 'https://www.mocky.io/v2/5d4fb20b3000005c111099e3',
uploadHeaders: { 'X-Test-Header': 'vue-file-agent' },
fileRecordsForUpload: [], // maintain an upload queue
};
},
methods: {
uploadFiles: function () {
// Using the default uploader. You may use another uploader instead.
this.$refs.vueFileAgent.upload(this.uploadUrl, this.uploadHeaders, this.fileRecordsForUpload);
this.fileRecordsForUpload = [];
},
deleteUploadedFile: function (fileRecord) {
// Using the default uploader. You may use another uploader instead.
this.$refs.vueFileAgent.deleteUpload(this.uploadUrl, this.uploadHeaders, fileRecord);
},
filesSelected: function (fileRecordsNewlySelected) {
var validFileRecords = fileRecordsNewlySelected.filter((fileRecord) => !fileRecord.error);
this.fileRecordsForUpload = this.fileRecordsForUpload.concat(validFileRecords);
},
onBeforeDelete: function (fileRecord) {
var i = this.fileRecordsForUpload.indexOf(fileRecord);
if (i !== -1) {
// queued file, not yet uploaded. Just remove from the arrays
this.fileRecordsForUpload.splice(i, 1);
var k = this.fileRecords.indexOf(fileRecord);
if (k !== -1) this.fileRecords.splice(k, 1);
} else {
if (confirm('Are you sure you want to delete?')) {
this.$refs.vueFileAgent.deleteFileRecord(fileRecord); // will trigger 'delete' event
}
}
},
fileDeleted: function (fileRecord) {
var i = this.fileRecordsForUpload.indexOf(fileRecord);
if (i !== -1) {
this.fileRecordsForUpload.splice(i, 1);
} else {
this.deleteUploadedFile(fileRecord);
}
},
},
};
</script>
The MIT License