openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vfa

vue-file-agent

by Safraz Razik
1.7.3 (see all)

The most beautiful and full featured file upload component for Vue JS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

661

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue File Uploader, Vue Drag & Drop

Reviews

Average Rating

4.3/53
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Hard to Use

Readme

🔥 V2 is in the making...!

Vue File Agent

Every file deserves to be treated equally

High performant Vue file upload component with elegant and distinguishable previews for every file type and support for drag and drop, validations, default uploader with progress support and externally customizable in the "vue way"

Sponsors

Become a Sponsor/Supporter

Live Demo · CodePen Playground

Demo

Contributors

Author

safrazik

Contributors

kevinleedrum seriouslag codeflorist algm yanqd0

Features

  • Exclusively designed for Vue with performance and simplicity in mind
  • No dependency but small footprint - 17KB minified, gzipped
  • Elegant and responsive design with two official themes: grid view and list view
  • File input with drag and drop with support for folders
  • Smooth Transitions
  • Multiple File Uploads
  • Max File Size, Accepted file types validation
  • Image/Video/Audio Previews
  • File type icons
  • Default uploader with progress
  • Externally controllable via Vue bindings and methods
  • Built in support for server side validation and error handling
  • Official Upload Server Examples for PHP and Node Js
  • File names can be edited with :editable prop
  • Intuitive drag & drop sortable with :sortable prop
  • Resumable uploads with :resumable prop through tus.io protocol
  • Can be used with any css/component framework, including but not limited to: Bootstrap, Bulma, Tailwind, Vuetify, etc.

Basic Usage

<template>
  <VueFileAgent :uploadUrl="uploadUrl" v-model="fileRecords"></VueFileAgent>
</template>

NOTE: when uploadUrl is provided, auto uploading is enabled. See Advanced Usage section below for manual uploading example.

<script>
  export default {
    data() {
      return {
        // ...
        fileRecords: [],
        uploadUrl: 'https://example.com',
        // ...
      };
    },
    // ...
  };
</script>

That's it?

Yes. That's it. It's that simple. See Advanced Usage section below to tailor it for your specific needs.

Installation

npm install vue-file-agent --save

import Vue from 'vue';
import VueFileAgent from 'vue-file-agent';
import VueFileAgentStyles from 'vue-file-agent/dist/vue-file-agent.css';

Vue.use(VueFileAgent);

or with script tag

<!-- jsdelivr cdn -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-file-agent@latest/dist/vue-file-agent.css" />
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-file-agent@latest/dist/vue-file-agent.umd.js"></script>

<!-- unpkg -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-file-agent@latest/dist/vue-file-agent.css" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-file-agent@latest/dist/vue-file-agent.umd.js"></script>

Download from Github

Advanced Usage

<template>
  <VueFileAgent
    ref="vueFileAgent"
    :theme="'list'"
    :multiple="true"
    :deletable="true"
    :meta="true"
    :accept="'image/*,.zip'"
    :maxSize="'10MB'"
    :maxFiles="14"
    :helpText="'Choose images or zip files'"
    :errorText="{
      type: 'Invalid file type. Only images or zip Allowed',
      size: 'Files should not exceed 10MB in size',
    }"
    @select="filesSelected($event)"
    @beforedelete="onBeforeDelete($event)"
    @delete="fileDeleted($event)"
    v-model="fileRecords"
  ></VueFileAgent>
  <button :disabled="!fileRecordsForUpload.length" @click="uploadFiles()">
    Upload {{ fileRecordsForUpload.length }} files
  </button>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    data: function () {
      return {
        fileRecords: [],
        uploadUrl: 'https://www.mocky.io/v2/5d4fb20b3000005c111099e3',
        uploadHeaders: { 'X-Test-Header': 'vue-file-agent' },
        fileRecordsForUpload: [], // maintain an upload queue
      };
    },
    methods: {
      uploadFiles: function () {
        // Using the default uploader. You may use another uploader instead.
        this.$refs.vueFileAgent.upload(this.uploadUrl, this.uploadHeaders, this.fileRecordsForUpload);
        this.fileRecordsForUpload = [];
      },
      deleteUploadedFile: function (fileRecord) {
        // Using the default uploader. You may use another uploader instead.
        this.$refs.vueFileAgent.deleteUpload(this.uploadUrl, this.uploadHeaders, fileRecord);
      },
      filesSelected: function (fileRecordsNewlySelected) {
        var validFileRecords = fileRecordsNewlySelected.filter((fileRecord) => !fileRecord.error);
        this.fileRecordsForUpload = this.fileRecordsForUpload.concat(validFileRecords);
      },
      onBeforeDelete: function (fileRecord) {
        var i = this.fileRecordsForUpload.indexOf(fileRecord);
        if (i !== -1) {
        // queued file, not yet uploaded. Just remove from the arrays
          this.fileRecordsForUpload.splice(i, 1);
          var k = this.fileRecords.indexOf(fileRecord);
          if (k !== -1) this.fileRecords.splice(k, 1);
        } else {
          if (confirm('Are you sure you want to delete?')) {
            this.$refs.vueFileAgent.deleteFileRecord(fileRecord); // will trigger 'delete' event
          }
        }
      },
      fileDeleted: function (fileRecord) {
        var i = this.fileRecordsForUpload.indexOf(fileRecord);
        if (i !== -1) {
          this.fileRecordsForUpload.splice(i, 1);
        } else {
          this.deleteUploadedFile(fileRecord);
        }
      },
    },
  };
</script>

License

The MIT License

Live Demo

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
kohaistyle1 Rating0 Reviews
January 20, 2021
Great Documentation
Performant
Hard to Use
junmao8131 Rating0 Reviews
December 16, 2020
VTFLAB1 Rating0 Reviews
November 29, 2020

Alternatives

vuc
vue-upload-componentVue.js file upload component, Multi-file upload, Upload directory, Drag upload, Drag the directory, Upload multiple files at the same time, html4 (IE 9), `PUT` method, Customize the filter
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
59K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
vfs
vue-file-selectorFile selector with validation that supports drag-n-drop for @vuejs
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
764
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@progress/kendo-vue-uploadIssue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
1K
vf
vue-filepond🔌 A handy FilePond adapter component for Vue
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
16K
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 40 Alternatives

Tutorials

vue-file-agent examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.iovue-file-agent examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use vue-file-agent by viewing and forking vue-file-agent example apps on CodeSandbox
Beautiful File Uploader With Preview - File Agent - Vue Script
www.vuescript.com1 year agoBeautiful File Uploader With Preview - File Agent - Vue ScriptFile Agent is a powerful, responsive, customizable, drag’n’drop file uploader component for Vue.js.
vue-file-agent - Full featured drag & drop enabled Vue file upload component with previews and upload progress - File Upload | ReposHub
reposhub.comvue-file-agent - Full featured drag & drop enabled Vue file upload component with previews and upload progress - File Upload | ReposHubVue File Agent Every file deserves to be treated equally High performant Vue file upload component with elegant and distinguishable previews for every,vue-file-agent
Code awesome | vue-file-agent
codeawesome.ioCode awesome | vue-file-agentVue.js File Upload: vue-file-agent - The most beautiful and full featured file upload component for Vue JS
The most beautiful and full featured file upload component for Vue JS
lab.iamrohit.inThe most beautiful and full featured file upload component for Vue JSEvery file deserves to be treated equally