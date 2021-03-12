openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vfr

vue-feedback-reaction

by Ivan Sotelo
1.2.0 (see all)

Helps you to collect feedback and leads using the most spoken language in the world: the emoji.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

399

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

VueFeedbackReaction

Helps you to collect feedback and leads using the most spoken language in the world: the emoji.

Codacy Badge NPMVERSION GITHUBSTARS MadeWithVueJs.com shield BUILD DOWNLOADS Build Status

This project is inspired by Feedback Reactions from Mohammad Amiri

Installation

# Install with npm
$ npm i -S vue-feedback-reaction

# or yarn
$ yarn add vue-feedback-reaction

Note: This project exports two components, VueFeedBackReaction, which is the feedback component itself, and VueReactionEmoji, if you'd like to use a single emoji. If you install using Vue.use, you will only get VueFeedbackReaction component.

Usage

VueFeedbackReaction

<template>
  <div class="app">
    <vue-feedback-reaction v-model="feedback" />
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  import { VueFeedbackReaction } from 'vue-feedback-reaction';

  export default {
    name: 'demo',
    components: {
      VueFeedbackReaction
    },
    data: () => ({
      feedback: ''
    })
  };
</script>

Props

Property nameTypeDefaultDescription
valueString, Number''Input value (v-model)
labelsArray[]Array of strings that set labels below each emoji reaction, starting from the left
labelClassObject, Array, String''Only works if you are using the labels prop. Set a v-bind:class to all the labels
emojiWidthString, Number''Set a width for all emojis
emojiHeightString, Number''Set a height for all emojis
containerWidthString, Number''Set the containers width
containerHeightString, Number''Set the containers height

VueReactionEmoji

<template>
  <div class="app">
    <vue-reaction-emoji :reaction="reaction" :is-active="isActive" :is-disabled="isDisabled" />
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  import { VueReactionEmoji } from 'vue-feedback-reaction';

  export default {
    name: 'demo',
    components: {
      VueReactionEmoji
    },
    data: () => ({
      reaction: 'natural',
      isActive: false,
      isDisabled: false
    })
  };
</script>

Props

Property nameTypeDefaultDescription
reactionString'natural'Reaction of the emoji. Must be either hate, disappointed, natural, good or excellent
is-activeBooleanfalseIf you want the emoji to start with it's active state, set it to true
is-disabledBooleanfalseIf you want the emoji to have no hover or click state, set it to true
widthString, Number''Set the emojis width
heightString, Number''Set the emojis height

Events

It emits an @input event when you click an emoji, if is-disabled is set to false.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2019 Ivan Sotelo Vargas

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial