Helps you to collect feedback and leads using the most spoken language in the world: the emoji.
This project is inspired by Feedback Reactions from Mohammad Amiri
# Install with npm
$ npm i -S vue-feedback-reaction
# or yarn
$ yarn add vue-feedback-reaction
Note: This project exports two components, VueFeedBackReaction, which is the feedback component itself, and VueReactionEmoji, if you'd like to use a single emoji. If you install using
Vue.use, you will only get VueFeedbackReaction component.
<template>
<div class="app">
<vue-feedback-reaction v-model="feedback" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { VueFeedbackReaction } from 'vue-feedback-reaction';
export default {
name: 'demo',
components: {
VueFeedbackReaction
},
data: () => ({
feedback: ''
})
};
</script>
|Property name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|value
|String, Number
|''
|Input value (v-model)
|labels
|Array
|[]
|Array of strings that set labels below each emoji reaction, starting from the left
|labelClass
|Object, Array, String
|''
|Only works if you are using the labels prop. Set a v-bind:class to all the labels
|emojiWidth
|String, Number
|''
|Set a width for all emojis
|emojiHeight
|String, Number
|''
|Set a height for all emojis
|containerWidth
|String, Number
|''
|Set the containers width
|containerHeight
|String, Number
|''
|Set the containers height
<template>
<div class="app">
<vue-reaction-emoji :reaction="reaction" :is-active="isActive" :is-disabled="isDisabled" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { VueReactionEmoji } from 'vue-feedback-reaction';
export default {
name: 'demo',
components: {
VueReactionEmoji
},
data: () => ({
reaction: 'natural',
isActive: false,
isDisabled: false
})
};
</script>
|Property name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|reaction
|String
|'natural'
|Reaction of the emoji. Must be either
hate,
disappointed,
natural,
good or
excellent
|is-active
|Boolean
|false
|If you want the emoji to start with it's active state, set it to
true
|is-disabled
|Boolean
|false
|If you want the emoji to have no hover or click state, set it to
true
|width
|String, Number
|''
|Set the emojis width
|height
|String, Number
|''
|Set the emojis height
It emits an
@input event when you click an emoji, if
is-disabled is set to
false.
