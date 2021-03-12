VueFeedbackReaction

Helps you to collect feedback and leads using the most spoken language in the world: the emoji.

This project is inspired by Feedback Reactions from Mohammad Amiri

Installation

$ npm i -S vue-feedback-reaction $ yarn add vue-feedback-reaction

Note: This project exports two components, VueFeedBackReaction, which is the feedback component itself, and VueReactionEmoji, if you'd like to use a single emoji. If you install using Vue.use , you will only get VueFeedbackReaction component.

Usage

VueFeedbackReaction

<template> <div class="app"> <vue-feedback-reaction v-model="feedback" /> </div> </template> <script> import { VueFeedbackReaction } from 'vue-feedback-reaction'; export default { name: 'demo', components: { VueFeedbackReaction }, data: () => ({ feedback: '' }) }; </script>

Props

Property name Type Default Description value String, Number '' Input value (v-model) labels Array [] Array of strings that set labels below each emoji reaction, starting from the left labelClass Object, Array, String '' Only works if you are using the labels prop. Set a v-bind:class to all the labels emojiWidth String, Number '' Set a width for all emojis emojiHeight String, Number '' Set a height for all emojis containerWidth String, Number '' Set the containers width containerHeight String, Number '' Set the containers height

VueReactionEmoji

<template> <div class="app"> <vue-reaction-emoji :reaction="reaction" :is-active="isActive" :is-disabled="isDisabled" /> </div> </template> <script> import { VueReactionEmoji } from 'vue-feedback-reaction'; export default { name: 'demo', components: { VueReactionEmoji }, data: () => ({ reaction: 'natural', isActive: false, isDisabled: false }) }; </script>

Props

Property name Type Default Description reaction String 'natural' Reaction of the emoji. Must be either hate , disappointed , natural , good or excellent is-active Boolean false If you want the emoji to start with it's active state, set it to true is-disabled Boolean false If you want the emoji to have no hover or click state, set it to true width String, Number '' Set the emojis width height String, Number '' Set the emojis height

Events

It emits an @input event when you click an emoji, if is-disabled is set to false .

License